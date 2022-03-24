Plus, Leningrad survivors compare Russia to Nazis, Afghans leave Albania, crackdown on Uzbek Muslims, and more.

The Big Story: Putin’s Former Mentor Leaves Russia in Anti-War Protest

What happened: Kremlin veteran Anatoly Chubais has quit his position and fled Russia in opposition to the war in Ukraine, The Moscow Times reports, citing Bloomberg. Chubais has been a prominent government figure since the 1990s and gave President Vladimir Putin his first Kremlin job. Chubais is reportedly in Turkey; Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged yesterday that Chubais had resigned. “Whether he left or not is his personal matter,” Peskov said.

More context: World leaders will hold three summit meetings during U.S. President Joe Biden’s European visit, AP reports. At an emergency NATO meeting today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for “military assistance without limitations” and begged for anti-air and anti-ship weapons, saying “is it possible to survive in such a war without this?” Zelenskiy is also calling for worldwide demonstrations in support of Ukraine to mark one month since the start of the war, Euronews reports. “Come to your squares, your streets. Make yourselves visible and heard,” Zelenskiy said last night.

Worth noting: Russian journalist Oksana Baulina has been killed by Russian shelling in Kyiv, The Moscow Times reports, citing AFP. Baulina, associated with the anti-Putin independent press, previously worked with opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s anti-corruption group.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A group of Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic who are part of the Romani community have relocated to Germany because of racist mistreatment, Romea reports. The refugees said the manager of their accommodation in a village near Karlovy Vary assaulted several refugees, and village youths threw glass bottles at them, injuring a 15-year-old girl. The manager denies the allegations and police have not yet made a comment. Emil Vorac of the Romani support organization Khamoro said more than 30 Romani refugees have left for Germany because of the abuse.

Poland is the country under the most strain due to the Ukrainian refugee crisis, followed by Austria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, and Estonia, the European Commission has concluded, according to EUobserver. The commission is collecting data to determine “fair burden-sharing” for the distribution of aid to countries that have received approximately 3.6 million refugees so far. EUobserver notes that the conclusions might be a surprise to Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Moldova, which together have hosted over 1.3 million refugees.

Southeastern Europe

In a reminder that there are other refugee crises in the world, the first group of Afghan refugees in Albania departed for the United States this week, Yeni Safak reported. Of the 2,400 Afghans who fled the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and found sanctuary in Albania, 212 flew out on Tuesday after receiving their U.S. visas. A farewell ceremony at Tirana International Airport was attended by Albanian Foreign Minister Olta Xhacka and U.S. Ambassador Yuri Kim. “I hope you will always have a good memory of Albania and its people,” Xhacka said, “and you will come back and visit us in the future.”

A media organization in Croatia is being attacked after conservatives complained the organization was censoring their social media posts, Balkan Insight reports. The Croatian fact-checkers at Faktograf work with Facebook to recommend what posts should be limited in reach, and several posts by right-wing portals and individuals were recently removed as fake news. After Nenad Bakic, an IT adviser to former conservative President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, publicly complained about the deletions in December, Faktograf was targeted by a cyberattack with its website being flooded with more than 27 million attempts – most from Russia and Indonesia – in under 24 hours, and Faktograf staff reported receiving death threats.

Eastern Europe and Russia

After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy directed his comments to Russian citizens last week – saying “Citizens of Russia, how is your blockade of Mariupol different from the blockade of Leningrad during World War II?” – several survivors of Germany’s 900-day siege of Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) are going public against Putin’s war on Ukraine, RFE/RL reports. “When I see all the faces on our television just twisted up with hatred … I understand with horror how alive the virus of fascism is. We defeated it, but we ourselves were infected,” Anna Klementyeva, 90, said. “Yes, they are doing it again. … Some girl who is now 9 years old will repeat my words when she is 90: Be damned. No, you are already damned.”

Canada is willing to take in an unlimited number of Ukrainian refugees now in the EU, the European Commission said, according to EUobserver. Canada has already agreed to allow Ukrainians to stay and work for two years without a visa. The number of Ukrainian refugees in Canada now is unclear, but over 10,000 Ukrainians have arrived since the start of January. Meanwhile, the United States will accept up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine, the Biden administration announced today, Reuters reports.

Central Asia

Muslims in Uzbekistan have been targeted by Tashkent police since the beginning of the year, according to the Forum 18 religion news service. The Uzbek government restricts freedom of religion and especially religious activities that are not officially sanctioned. The crackdown on Muslims has included raids, detentions, arrests, criminal investigations, and administrative punishments for such offenses as allowing prayers on business premises or teaching religion without state permission. Earlier this month, the Tashkent City Criminal Court upheld a prison term of over seven years for a man convicted of criticizing state-appointed imams.

