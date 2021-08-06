The full truth about Stalin-era purges remains locked in Georgian archives, but not all the victims have been forgotten.

Occasionally, a curious passer-by may stop to read one of the small metal plaques found on the facades of a few buildings in the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi. The plaques simply give the name, date of birth, and date of execution of someone killed by the Soviet regime. The square hole in place of a photo symbolizes the person’s erasure from history.

The memorial plaque at the museum and house of the Georgian poet Titsian Tabidze.

Tabidze’s granddaughter, Nino Andriadze, recalls how the family waited for news after his arrest in 1937 after being summoned by Lavrentiy Beria. “There were various rumors. My mother thought he had been deported to Siberia. So she enrolled in a Russian language course, thinking that she herself would go to Siberia as a teacher and be close to Titsian.” After 16 years of believing Tabidze was still alive, the family learned only in 1953, when he was posthumously rehabilitated, that he had been shot shortly after his arrest.

Located in Tbilisi and other cities of Georgia, the plaques – 12 so far – are this country’s contribution to “Last Address,” an initiative to preserve the memory of the millions of victims of political repression and arbitrary state power during the Soviet era. Since its beginnings in 2013 under the auspices of the Russian human rights and historical research group Memorial, hundreds of plaques have been installed in Russia, Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, Germany, and the Czech Republic, at the last known address of victims. Allied projects are planned for France, Armenia, Romania, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

Four unrelated victims of the purges in the 1930s lived in this house on Niko Nikoladze street in Tbilisi: Giorgi Kurulashvili, Khatuna Chichinadze, Khatuna Kutateladze, and Mikhail Levandovsky. The last-named was a Red Army commander who was arrested in 1938 and later executed.

It is now known that during the 70 years of Soviet rule in Georgia, more than 80,000 people became victims of political repression, says young researcher Irakli Khvadagiani, an initiator of the Georgian Last Address project and head of the Soviet Past Research Laboratory, or SovLab. Today, very little is known about the Soviet repressions in Georgia, he says. The law prohibits full access to the Soviet-era archives, and those documents that researchers are allowed to examine have most names redacted.

While Stalin’s victims have few memorials in Georgia, the dictator himself is commemorated in a large museum in Gori built around the simple cottage where he was born. In Gori, the Soviet flag and symbols still appear at events related to the Soviet past, mostly attended by older people.

The victims of the purges do not go completely overlooked in the museum devoted to Stalin’s life. Olga Topchishvili, the head of education at the museum, indicates a display of photos and personal effects of those who were rounded up in the purges.

In Topchishvili’s view, the repressions are also a part of history and it makes no sense to hide them: “I know that [Stalin] was both a leader and a dictator.” A recent assessment by Russian researchers concluded that “20 percent of his activities were considered as negative and 80 percent positive,” she says. “This is how I characterize it.”

“It required a lot of research and years of work to establish accurate data on the victims of the Soviet regime in Georgia,” Khvadagiani says. Between 10,000 and 15,000 people were shot in Georgia, he believes. Added to the 80,000 victims of repression in Georgia itself, some 200,000 members of minority communities – Germans, Meskhetian Turks, Greeks, Armenians, and Syrians – were deported to Central Asia starting in 1941.

Some surviving victims are unwilling to blame the Soviet regime for their suffering, Khvadagiani says. Most of that generation died without sharing their stories of persecution, so that only now is the full truth coming to light.

A display of the personal effects of Sophio Titvinidze, a woman from Gori. Her husband was arrested by the Soviet regime and she was exiled to Kazakhstan in 1938 as the wife of a “traitor to the homeland.”

Text and photos by Manon Bokuchava, a journalist based in the Kvemo Kartli region of Georgia and a doctoral student at Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University.