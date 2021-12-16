Plus, Romania postpones euro adoption, health checks for foreigners working in Russia, and more.

The Big Story: Taiwan Dispute Leads to Closure of Lithuanian Embassy in China

What happened: Lithuania announced yesterday that it had closed its embassy and removed all its diplomats from Beijing in a spat with China over the recognition of Taiwan, AP reports. The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said it was “ready to continue the dialogue with China and restore the functions of the embassy to their full extent once a mutually beneficial agreement is reached.”

More context: Last month, China downgraded its diplomatic ties with Lithuania after Vilnius allowed Taiwan to open a diplomatic office in the Baltic country. China does not recognize Taiwan as an independent country; the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania “openly creates the false impression of ‘one China, one Taiwan’ in the world.” China also reduced its diplomatic engagement with Lithuania to the level of charge d’affaires, a step down from that of an ambassadorship.

Worth noting: According to the Financial Times, the current incident showcases Beijing’s strategy of dealing with companies or countries it disagrees with, and “is just the latest example of China wielding a weapon against which other countries have yet to find a shield: coercive economic statecraft.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The growth of the wood pellet industry in Estonia is creating a conflict with environmentalists, AFP reports. Environmentalists say that the rising demand for wood pellets as a biofuel increases logging in Estonia, a country where the vast forests are a point of national pride. But industry insiders said the pellet business does not increase logging. “Wood only comes to us when sawmill or plywood factories reject it,” said Mihkel Jugaste, head of quality control at Estonia’s Graanul Invest, one of Europe’s major pellet producers. According to official data, the total export value of wood and wood products increased by 48% from August 2020 to August 2021, reaching 165 million euros, which is 10% of Estonia’s total exports.

Southeastern Europe

The U.S. Embassy in Tirana praised the arrest of a former minister of the environment embroiled in a scandal involving Albanian waste incinerators, BIRN reports. Lefter Koka awarded three controversial contracts for the construction of waste incinerators in three different Albanian cities to a network of allegedly sham companies. Registered under the names of people close to Koka, the companies allegedly received contracts worth millions of euros and were then promptly shut down as soon as the money was transferred, according to the Socialist Movement for Integration party. Without specifically mentioning Koka’s arrest, the U.S. ambassador to Tirana, Yuri Kim, hailed the move by the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Corruption and Organized Crime, saying it showed “justice reform is producing concrete results.”

The first deputy governor of the National Bank of Romania, Florin Georgescu, said Bucharest will postpone its euro adoption target until 2029, bne IntelliNews reports. The target for the adoption of the EU common currency is usually revised on an annual basis and is submitted in a report to the European Commission; Romania first set 2014 as a target for euro adoption, a deadline then revised to 2019, 2024, and currently 2029. The postponements, according to Georgescu, show “the lack of political will of the decision-makers in the governments that ruled after Romania joined the EU in 2007.”

Eastern Europe and Russia

Germany expelled two Russian diplomats after giving a life sentence to the Russian assassin of a Chechen former rebel, the BBC reports. Vadim Krasikov was found guilty of the fatal shooting of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili in a Berlin park in August 2019. Khangoshvili, an ethnic Chechen, had fought in the second Chechen war against Russian forces in the North Caucasus in 2001-2005, and fled to Germany after a 2015 attempt on his life in Tbilisi. The court found that the murder was carried out “on the order of state agencies of the Russian Federation” and is therefore a serious violation of German law and sovereignty, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said. Russian Ambassador Sergei Nechayev, on the other hand, rejected the verdict as a “politically-motivated decision.”

Foreign companies expressed concern about new legislation in Russia requiring quarterly health checks for their employees, The Moscow Times reports. The new law, which comes into effect at the end of this month, requires foreign workers in Russia to be tested every three months for tuberculosis, the coronavirus, sexually-transmitted diseases including HIV/AIDS, as well as for drugs and other psychoactive substances. Several business associations, including the Association of European Businesses and the American Chamber of Commerce, wrote a letter to First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov and Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova earlier this week asking for changes to the law. “It has been a long time since any legislative act has caused such a wave of misunderstanding, disappointment and indignation among thousands of foreign senior and middle managers,” the letter said, according to The Moscow Times.

The Caucasus

Lawmakers in Azerbaijan are mulling a legislative proposal that would further muzzle local media, Eurasianet reports. The draft bill, which passed its first reading in the parliament earlier this week, includes content restrictions such as ban on “tarnishing a business’s reputation”; the creation of a registry of journalists, who will have to meet specific criteria to be included in it; and a requirement that owners of media outlets live in Azerbaijan, which could put an end to many independent news outlets whose owners previously fled the country. The law would also require news outlets to publish at least 20 news articles every day. According to the most recent World Press Freedom Index from Reporters Without Borders, Azerbaijan ranked 167th out of 180 countries, the second-lowest rating in the post-communist world after Turkmenistan.

Borderlands

Transparency International and the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) condemned the exclusion of eight prominent civil society organizations representing seven countries that were barred from the UNCAC conference currently taking place in Egypt. The organizations barred by Turkey from attending the UNCAC Conference of the States Parties (CoSP) hail from countries ranging from the United States to Georgia, Romania, Kyrgyzstan, Spain, and Italy. The veto against the organizations is “unacceptable … based on opaque allegations by just one government” and Turkey’s decision “undermined the effectiveness of an event crucial to advancing action on anti-corruption,” Transparency International said in a statement yesterday. The UNCAC coalition represents the only legally-binding multilateral anti-corruption treaty in the world, and the CoSP is its main decision-making body.