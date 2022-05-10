Plus: Czech detention centers for Romani refugees, anti-Russia protest in Sofia, Kremlin mad at Warsaw, and more.

The Big Story: Odessa Port Bombed by Russia Amid Looming Food Crisis

What happened: Russia attacked the Ukrainian port city of Odessa with several missiles during a visit by European Council President Charles Michel to the city yesterday. Michel had to cut short a meeting and take cover, Euractiv reports. At least one person was killed in the strikes, which took place soon after the end of Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, The Telegraph reports. The timing of the bombing is similar to Russia’s attack on Kyiv during a visit by the head of the UN in April.

More context: Amid a growing food crisis, trade is deadlocked at Ukraine’s ports and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on the international community to take immediate steps to end a Russian blockade to allow grain shipments, Reuters reports. Despite earlier reports that all surviving civilians had been evacuated from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, at least 100 are still there, which is under continuing attack by Russian troops, authorities say, The Kyiv Independent reports.

Worth noting: The Lithuanian parliament today voted unanimously to declare Russia a terrorist state and Putin’s war on Ukraine as genocide, Latvia’s Postsen reports, citing the Baltic News Network. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said yesterday that Russia is sometimes “even more cruel, more brutal than the Nazis,” according to LRT.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

An organization of volunteers helping Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic has issued a statement condemning the “restrictive, undignified, unfair” treatment of Romani refugees, Romea reports. “People (usually Romani families) are returning to us from the Regional Assistance Centers without having been housed and without having received more support … hundreds of human beings currently spending their nights at the main train station are predominantly Romani families,” the statement says, adding that the housing provided to large Romani families are often “detention centers, the character of which is quite close to that of a custodial prison.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry is in an uproar over the incident in Warsaw yesterday where protesters pelted the Russian ambassador with red paint, Euractiv reports. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the protesters against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine “neo-Nazi supporters” and accused Polish authorities of tacitly supporting the attack, which she said “proved what has been obvious anyway: the West chose the course for the reincarnation of fascism.”

The speaker of the Latvian parliament slammed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, comparing it to the Soviet occupation of Latvia after World War II, during her speech at a commemoration of the end of the war, The Baltic Times reports. “World War II ended with the German capitulation to Europe … Unlike the countries of Western Europe, 8 May did not bring peace and freedom to the people of Latvia,” Inara Murniece said. “History shows once again that Russia cannot tolerate an independent nation-state in its neighborhood.”

Southeastern Europe

Tens of thousands took part in demonstrations against “Russian fascism” in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia yesterday, Euractiv reports. “Russia has been trying to blackmail Bulgaria for months, cutting off gas supplies is an outright attempt to destabilize our country. Putin is hitting us because he considers us an easy target,” an unnamed protest organizer told Euractiv. Protesters projected an image of Putin as Hitler onto the Russian Embassy.

Serbian government officials sent mixed messages, showing support for both the EU and for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, during celebrations for Europe Day and World War II Victory Day on 9 May, BIRN reports. Though Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic issued a statement emphasizing that Serbia “sees its place in the EU,” the “Immortal Regiment” parade in Belgrade, featuring a cardboard figure of Putin with the “Z” pro-invasion symbol, was attended by Serbian officials alongside the Russian ambassador.

Slovenia held a celebration over the weekend for the founder of the Vienna Boys’ Choir, Jurij Slatkonja, who was born in Ljubljana in 1456, The Slovenian Times reported. The celebratory Mass and concert marked the 500th anniversary of Slatkonja’s death in Vienna in 1582.

An Albanian author has won the Ondaatje Prize from the UK’s Royal Society of Literature for her memoir about life under communism, Exit News reports. Lea Ypi’s Free: Coming of Age at the End of History is a two-part account of her childhood under the communist regime and the transition to democracy in the 1990s.

Eastern Europe and Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron has made a bold but unclear proposal to create a new European organization that would include Ukraine and possibly Britain, Politico reports. Macron’s “European political community” would include both members and non-members of the EU. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, Olha Stefanishyna, said yesterday “We have already paid for our [EU] membership with blood,” Euractiv reports.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is in the Czech Republic to meet with officials today, Czech Radio reports. Tsikhanouskaya, who lives in exile in Lithuania, will hold talks with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky and the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marketa Pekarova Adamova. She is also scheduled to speak at an international conference at the Vaclav Havel Library in Prague.

The Caucasus

The incumbent leader of the self-proclaimed republic of the South Ossetia region in Georgia has lost his bid for reelection, Eurasianet reports. Anatoliy Bibilov, who has been the ruler of the Russian-controlled breakaway region since 2017, lost to challenger Alan Gagloev in the 8 May elections, conducted amid the presence of Russian election observers. Bibilov’s loss of popularity was seen as a result of his increasing authoritarianism, which led to protests in 2020, as well as his deployment of South Ossetian soldiers to fight on the side of Russia in the invasion of Ukraine. Bibilov has also planned a referendum for the region to formally become a part of Russia. The republic is not recognized by Georgia or by the majority of countries in the world. Russia invaded and occupied the region in 2008.

