Plus: Bubonic plague in Mongolia, Goodyear loses Czech lawsuit, bread prices spike, and more.

The Big Story: Russia Makes Quick Move Towards Annexing Parts of Ukraine

What happened: Russian authorities and Moscow-backed separatists plan to start holding referendums on independence for Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine as soon as this Friday, paving the way to full annexation, RFE/RL reports . Russian administrators in occupied Kherson along with separatists in the eastern Ukrainian “people’s republics” in Luhansk and Donetsk regions have announced the sham referendums for 23-27 September. A similar vote could be held soon in Zaporizhzhia region, the Financial Times writes .

More context: The Kremlin signaled its backing for the referendum plans today when former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev – currently the deputy chief of Russia’s Security Council – wrote on social media that the votes in Ukraine’s occupied territories were “important” to “reinstate historic justice.”

Worth noting: Before Ukraine recently recaptured much of the Kharkiv region in the north, Russia had plans to hold a referendum there in November, with a preplanned vote tally of 75% in favor, according to a Ukrainian intelligence documents, Ukrainska Pravda reports , citing RFE/RL. Moscow’s Kharkiv referendum planned to use the slogans “Russia is here forever” and “Say yes to Russia, we are one people before God.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

America’s Goodyear tire company must pay Czech inventor Frantisek Hrabal and his company $65 million for misappropriating trade secrets involving self-inflating tires, a court in the United States decided yesterday, Aktualne.cz reports , citing the website Law360. Hrabal’s company Coda sued Goodyear in 2015.

Poland will come out in opposition to the sanctions recently proposed by the European Commission against Hungary over rule-of-law and corruption issues, Euractiv reports . The move by Poland, which has its own problems with the EU concerning rule-of-law issues, is seen as a warming in relations between Warsaw and Budapest after major disagreements over support for Ukraine after Russia’s invasion.

Slovak police say a disinformation campaign originating in Russia is spreading false news about a cemetery for Russian soldiers in eastern Slovakia, The Slovak Spectator reports . The Russian Embassy in Bratislava is claiming on social media that the mayor of a village has destroyed graves of soldiers from the czarist era, whereas police and the mayor say the graves are untouched.

Southeastern Europe

The record increase in bread prices across Europe due to Russia’s interference with Ukrainian exports has hit Hungary the hardest, according to the EU statistics agency Eurostat, Novinite reports . Bread prices in general were up by 18% compared to the same time last year, but have soared a whopping 66% in Hungary.

Hackers believed to be from Iran have released intelligence documents apparently stolen off Albanian government datafiles about assassination plots against politicians in Kosovo and Albania, Exit News reports . One document reveals that a counter-terrorism unit in Kosovo was made aware of a plan to kill Prime Minister Albin Kurti. Albania was recently hit by several cyberattacks blamed on Iran; an Albanian prosecutor forbade the media to publish the hacked documents, according to Exit News.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Members of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany party announced they are traveling today to Russian-occupied areas of eastern Ukraine, The Washington Post reports . The move is seen as a plus for pro-Kremlin propaganda as Moscow considers annexation of large areas of Ukrainian territory.

Central Asia

Kazakhstan’s crackdown on Russian and Belarusian truckers who have been exploiting a loophole to evade sanctions on entering the EU will benefit Kazakh shippers, Euractiv reports .

The Caucasus

Georgian police prevented Armenian protesters from marching to the Azerbaijani embassy and arrested several demonstrators, according to claims by the Armenian Community of Georgia organization, News.am reports .

Borderlands