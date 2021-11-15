Plus, EU paves way for more Belarus sanctions, Mongolia to plant a billion trees, and more.

The Big Story: Anti-Corruption Party Has Strong Lead in Bulgaria After Sunday Polls

What happened: Preliminary results after yesterday’s parliamentary elections in Bulgaria show a strong lead for the new centrist party called We Continue the Change (PP), Euronews reports. With 75% of ballots counted, PP received over 25% of the vote while the former ruling party GERB took 22%. Turnout was around 40%.

More context: Yesterday’s polls were Bulgaria’s third this year after repeated failures to form a government. Last July, the There is Such a People (ITN) party earned 23.9% of the vote, slightly more than GERB, while four other parties also made it into the Bulgarian parliament. At the time, ITN leader and TV personality Slavi Trifonov decided not to try to build a coalition government and instead tried to form a minority government, an endeavor that failed.

Worth noting: Yesterday, Trifonov’s ITN party won less than 10% of the vote, Reuters reported. The parliament will probably be even more fragmented than after the past two elections, with seven parties likely to win seats, based on preliminary results. Bulgarian voters also cast their ballots yesterday for a new president; incumbent Rumen Radev won 49.2% of votes, a result which triggers a runoff election next Sunday.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Poland charged two Russians and one Ukrainian with human trafficking for allegedly transporting Middle Eastern migrants into Germany illegally, The Moscow Times reports, citing the Russian state-run TASS news agency. Polish prosecutors indicted the three foreigners for “organizing and paying for the illegal transportation of persons arriving from the Middle East to Germany, including through Poland.” According to Polish authorities, two of the suspects are “of Chechen nationality who lived in Poland illegally” and have been arrested, while the Ukrainian suspect is still at large. The current migrant crisis at Belarus’s borders with the EU is a “precarious humanitarian situation,” EU authorities said. Belarus estimates that around 2,000 migrant men, women, and children currently live in at least one border camp.

A Hungarian activist honored at last weekend’s MTV European Music Awards told Variety that the anti-LGBTQ laws passed earlier this year have caused a climate of self-censorship and fear. Viktoria Radvanyi won an MTV Generation Change Award for her work at Budapest Pride, the first feminist and anti-racist LGBTQ NGO in Hungary. She said that the Hungarian government has not provided any information about how the law, which is supposedly intended to protect minors from inappropriate content, will be enforced. “Nobody received a fine, nobody received anything,” Radvanyi said, adding that the effect of the law has been self-censorship and smear articles in government-controlled media casting suspicion on schools. MTV said they chose Budapest as the location for their awards ceremony as a show of support for the local LGBTQ community.

Southeastern Europe

The opposition in Kosovo hailed preliminary results of a runoff election that gave a victory to candidate Perparim Rama of the opposition party Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) in the mayoral race for capital Pristina, RFE/RL reports. With 51% of votes, Rama narrowly defeated former Health Minister Arben Vitia from the governing Vetevendosje (Self-Determination) Movement party. Vetevendosje experienced defeat in the first round at the polls last month, with Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s party failing to win in any municipality. The second round of voting for mayors was held yesterday in 21 out of 38 municipalities. Outside Pristina, LDK and Vetevendosje won in four municipalities each, the Democratic Party of Kosovo in five, Alliance for the Future of Kosovo in three, with smaller parties winning elsewhere.

Croatian Foreign Minister Grlic Radman warned today that democracy might be at risk in the Balkan countries with EU aspirations, Reuters reports. “The situation in the Western Balkans is getting worse, divisions are deepening,” Radman told the media during a meeting of EU foreign ministers. He said Bosnia is a particular source of concern because recent talk of separatism there is reminiscent of the ethnic conflicts involved in the breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s. “Actions echoing the 1990s need to stop,” Radman said. Last Friday, Germany threatened to stop financial aid to Bosnia due to the calls for secession, which Berlin called “irresponsible and unacceptable” and blamed primarily on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The European Council has made changes to its sanctions regime in light of the migrant crisis at its borders with Belarus , Deutsche Welle reports. The changes will allow the EU “to respond to the instrumentalization of human beings carried out by the Belarus regime for political purposes,” a statement from the EU said. Though the exact nature of the new sanctions has not yet been announced, they will likely target airlines and travel agents involved in the transport of migrants to Belarus’ borders with EU member states Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. European Commission President Usrula von der Leyen said that, in addition to sanctions against airlines,”We are also trying to help the countries of origin.” Also today, Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka threatened to send the migrants to Germany using the Belarusian state-run airline Belavia if Poland does not provide a “humanitarian corridor.”





As Russia continues to amass troops near the Russian-Ukrainian border, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned the Kremlin today that the alliance stood by Ukraine, Reuters reports. Stoltenberg urged Russia to show transparency about its military activities and also to reduce tensions in order to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control. "We have to be clear-eyed, we need to be realistic about the challenges we face," Stoltenberg said during a news conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Brussels. While refraining from speculations regarding Russia's intentions, Stoltenberg said that in the past Russia "has been willing to use" large concentrations of troops "to conduct aggressive actions against Ukraine."

The Caucasus

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today accused Azerbaijani troops of violating the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and replaced the Armenian defense minister following the incident, RFE/RL reports. Speaking at a Security Council session, Pashinyan did not go into details about the incursions, other than announcing that Defense Minister Arshak Karapetian had been dismissed and replaced by Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikian. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan issued mutual accusations of ceasefire violations along their border last weekend. The ceasefire was brokered by Russia in November 2020 after the two countries went to war over the Nagorno-Karabakh region last year.

