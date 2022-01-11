Plus, Polish MP sues Kaczynski, Russian troops to withdraw from Kazakhstan, and more.

The Big Story: Geneva Talks Between Russia and United States Yield No Concrete Results

What happened: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman praised the “frank and forthright” meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov yesterday, CNN reports. However, Sherman said that she didn’t have any answers to questions related to the situation in Ukraine and the buildup of Russian troops by the Russian-Ukrainian border.

More context: “We will see whether in fact Russia understands that the best way to pursue diplomacy is for them to reduce those tensions and to de-escalate,” Sherman said. Ryabkov, on the other hand, claimed that Moscow had no intention of aggression toward Ukraine. “We explained to our colleagues that we have no plans to attack,” he said. “All the combat training of troops is carried out within our national territory, and there is no reason to fear any escalation scenario in this regard.”

Worth noting: Sherman also said that the U.S. had rejected Russian proposals that were “non-starters” for the U.S. government, such as Russia’s demand that NATO commit to never include Ukraine in the alliance, the BBC reports. “We will not allow anyone to slam closed NATO’s open-door policy, which has always been central to the NATO alliance,” she said.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A member of the Polish parliament is suing Poland’s ruling party leader for slander after Jaroslaw Kaczynski suggested he was placed under surveillance due to wrongdoing, AP reports. Krzysztof Brejza, a member of parliament from the Civic Platform party, said last month that his smartphone had been hacked 33 times in 2019; the hacking has been confirmed by independent organizations. During that time, as the campaigns for the 2010 elections were underway, Polish public broadcaster TVP used text messages that were stolen from Brejza’s phone — and then doctored — in a smear campaign against him. After news of the lawsuit became public yesterday, Polish prosecutors told Brejza’s father, a city mayor, that he was a suspect in a theft case and needed to appear for questioning. Both Brejza and his father denied any wrongdoing and said the accusations were politically motivated.

Greenpeace is planning to sue the Hungarian government for a controversial development project threatening a lake on the Hungarian-Austrian border, Euronews reports. Last December, Sopron-Ferto Tourism Development Nonprofit Ltd. withdrew an original tender to build a yacht port and hotels at lake Ferto; later that month, the Hungarian government put out a call for an even larger development project. Katalin Rodics from Greenpeace says they will file a lawsuit because the areas tendered for in the public procurement “are larger areas than in the original environmental permit that we (Greenpeace) were challenging, and plus there are new elements such as a 26-apartment building for which there is no environmental or building permit at all.” Lake Ferto, known as Neusiedl in Austria, is the largest terminal lake – meaning a lake in a basin that retains water and has no outflow – in Central Europe.

Southeastern Europe

A report released yesterday by the European Court of Auditors (ECA) concluded that the EU financial aid for tackling corruption in the Western Balkans didn’t pay off, AP reports. “EU support for the rule of law in Western Balkans has clearly not been successful in bringing about wholesale change,” said Juhan Parts, the ECA report author. The report found that countries in the region lacked the commitment to tackle issues ranging from pervasive corruption to state interference, despite 700 million euros in EU aid for institutional change from 2014 to 2020. “The EU has too rarely exploited the possibility of suspending assistance if a beneficiary fails to observe the basic principles of democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights,” the ECA said in a statement.

Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev said yesterday that Sofia wants “real results” from Skopje toward the conditions of a 2017 treaty on good relations before dropping its opposition to North Macedonia’s EU membership talks, RFE/RL reports. Radev added that all the members of Bulgaria’s National Security Advisory Council agreed that the start of Skopje’s EU accession talks should be contingent on achieving the conditions set out in the 2017 Treaty of Friendship and Good Neighborliness. The announcement suggests that all elements of the political establishment in Sofia are on the same page about lifting the veto on the EU talks. A main hurdle to lifting the veto is Sofia’s claim that Bulgarians in North Macedonia are not being treated equally in comparison to other constitutionally recognized groups in the country.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russian businesses with significant offshore ownership will no longer receive government support from Moscow, The Moscow Times reports. The Ministry of Finance said yesterday that, starting on 1 January 2023, businesses where offshore entities have a stake of 25% or more will no longer be eligible for programs such as emergency coronavirus relief or low-interest government-backed loans. Some of the locations that the government officially defined as offshore are Cyprus, Ireland, Malta, and Switzerland, as well as the U.S. states of Wyoming and Delaware. Companies that could feel the heat of the new legislation include metals giants NLMK and Nornickel, the digital bank Tinkoff, and the country’s largest alcohol retailer, Mercury Retail Group.

Despite EU sanctions, trade between the EU and Belarus almost doubled in 2021, RFE/RL reports. A case in point is Lithuania, which continued to buy potash from a large state-run company in Belarus, Belaruskali, even though a Lithuanian government commission said last month that a 2018 agreement between the state-run railway and Belarus to transport potash is at odds with national security interests. “I don’t believe we will see any stronger economic sanctions, unless Lukashenka steps over certain red lines,” said Pavel Slunkin, a policy analyst at the Brussels-based European Council on Foreign Relations, adding that countries like Italy, Hungary, Austria, and Belgium are against stronger economic sanctions due to their own economic interests.

Central Asia

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said today that Russian troops would leave the country within 10 days, FT reports. Russian paratroopers were deployed to Kazakhstan last week amid massive protests in the country. The arrival of the alleged peacekeeping mission came after Tokayev reached out for assistance to the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which comprises Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. Tokayev also said the situation in Almaty, the country’s largest city and the scene of the epicenter of the unrest, was stabilizing. In another development last week, Kazakhstan’s former strongman President Nursultan Nazarbaev resigned from his influential position as head of the Security Council.