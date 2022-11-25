In 10 minutes, Hungarian teens visiting a Dutch-made ‘attraction’ get an inkling of what hundreds of their peers spend years trying to escape. From Telex.

For almost two weeks, a black camper trailer traveled through Hungary. In it, Dutch police officers had set up an escape room to give a playful and at the same time oppressive demonstration of what prostitutes abroad experience – those for whom all doors are closed, both symbolically and in reality. A Telex reporter took a look at the camper in the city of Nyiregyhaza and tried it out.

“It was very bad.”

“It was interesting and I was scared.”

“I wouldn’t like to experience what she did, I was choked with tears.”

“Those 10 minutes were enough to experience what this girl is experiencing.”

These quotes are from different teenage girls. We spoke to them on a beautiful autumn day, right after they had spent 10 minutes trying to escape from the Dutch police’s special escape room, a camper trailer called Escape Van. The camper was parked in the center of Nyiregyhaza and made the 1,400-kilometer journey from Amsterdam to various cities in Hungary to raise awareness of human trafficking, especially among potential victims, as a preventive measure.

Photo by Barbara Vincze / Telex.

They could have brought textbook-like and/or shocking photos to scare girls with, but the escape room was clearly a cooler choice. It has the advantage of being relatable and exciting; in this case, a little scary, a little uncomfortable, a little dark, a little smelly and very symbolic.

The van stopped in eight Hungarian cities for a day each, where anyone could try it out. Hungarian partners of the Dutch police had already approached “more vulnerable groups” to make them familiar with the project.

Why them and why Hungary? For years, a street in Amsterdam’s red-light district has been called “Nyiregyhaza Street” because most of the prostitutes working there come from the eastern part of Hungary (a play and a film on this phenomenon have both been been made recently).

Recognizing this, the Dutch police thought it would be a good idea to strengthen their cooperation with their partners in the country of origin, in the hope that in time they could also have an impact on reducing the number of people – mainly women – being exploited in this way in the Netherlands.

108 – that’s the number recorded by the Dutch police and border guards for the number of Hungarian victims of human trafficking from 2019 until mid-summer this year. But this is only the tip of the iceberg, they say: the real number could be five times higher, around 500-600 people, mostly women, mainly working as prostitutes.

In the Netherlands, prostitution can be described as regulated rather than legalized without restrictions. Under Dutch law, you can only work as a prostitute if you meet certain conditions: a minimum age, a legal certificate, and an assurance that the work is free from exploitation.

A Complex Experience Compressed Into 10 Minutes

It’s almost impossible to escape from the Dutch police’s escape room, built in cooperation with university research groups such as the University of Pecs, so the experience of success is missing. But the experience is not. I went in with one group to observe rather than participate.

The visitor is treated to a complex, multi-channel experience in a very packed 10 minutes: seeing, hearing, touching, and smelling things, all in a dim, narrow space. After the darkness of the first few seconds, neon lights, an unpleasant, stale smell, scattered clothes, and empty condom bags are revealed to the visitor; it’s a place where you think twice about sitting down.

Around the seventh minute, I realize that we are definitely not going to get out of here, and from the eighth minute on, the girls’ desire to find a way out begins to wane. At the end of the 10th minute, the countdown clock reaches zero, the camper door opens, and we step out onto the peaceful and sunny Nyiregyhaza square.

“We deliberately designed the van to be a bit disgusting, which is why there is garbage inside, a mixture of the smell of a previously smoked cigarette and a cheap spray,” Dutch police officer Jan-Willem de Vries later explained. “And it is also deliberate that it is very difficult to get out of here because that is what girls who get into this situation experience.”

The camper’s interior is dim and oppressive by design. Photo by Barbara Vincze / Telex.

Nora’s Story

It’s definitely worth mentioning the tired voice pouring out of the speakers: a former prostitute named Nora tells her story. A 17-year-old girl exits the camper and recalls exactly what she heard, even though she did her fair share of searching for a way out:

“She was taken to the Netherlands because a boy seduced her, and then he told her he was in love with her and wanted to see her like that too, and she didn’t object, she just jumped right in, and then one thing led to another, and he filmed her naked. She tried to resist and then she had quite a lot of grievances. Mental pain and so on, for which she started taking all sorts of medication. She also said she was of age and the police had taken her in.”

As we later learn from Jorn van Rij of the Dutch police, the mastermind behind the Escape Van, Nora’s character is actually real, pieced together from the stories of three girls he interviewed over the years (the one on whom Nora’s character is most closely based still suffers from the effects of exploitation. In addition to severe mental and physical problems, she can never have children because of a serious rape).

“I put together three stories to fully show the risk of exploitation and abuse, how they work and their effects,” van Rij explains.

“Do you know anyone who has had similar things happen to them, like Nora?” I ask the girls as they exit the van, a little afraid that they might take offense at my question. But no, five of the seven young girls’ hands immediately go up in the air. “The one I knew got out of it after about 10 years,” one says. Another girl shares that a former classmate goes abroad with a boyfriend to this day and “has some money from that.”

A few of these teenagers came here from a child protection institution in Nyirseg, the easternmost part of Hungary, brought by the child development teacher who works there, she said, “as a preventive measure.” “Unfortunately, it happens that young people who are affected by child protection are exploited when they come of age,” she said.

Multitasking didn’t work as well for everyone as it did for the 17-year-old I just quoted; some were so immersed in the mysteries of the escape room that only sound fragments reached them, and when they left the van they couldn’t recall what they had heard inside.

The project’s designers also took note of this; while in their experience, in such a situation the Dutch would first sit down and listen to the story – as it might contain useful clues – and only then start looking, the Hungarians immediately got to work. Jorn van Rij and his team hadn’t counted on this, but they’re incorporating this knowledge into their next project.

All in all, van Rij was satisfied with his tour of Hungary.

“If we were able to reach just one person, or prevent one of our visitors from becoming a victim, then I think we have achieved our goal,” he said.

He was pleased that they were able to attract the interest of local police forces and civil society groups. They also received feedback from several visitors that it was interesting to search for a way out while learning about forced prostitution by listening to Nora’s story. Some of them were as shocked as the girls who spoke at the beginning of the article, “but there was also someone who was not interested in the story and said she could hang out here for a while,” said Anna Sallai, a Hungarian who works for the Dutch police.

Watchers and Watched

Dutch police said an average of 40 visitors a day tried to escape from the van. They also tried to lure passers-by from the street, who, even if they did not want to try the escape room, occasionally spoke with the police.

A strange situation developed in a town in Transdanubia: several men watched the goings-on at the van all day – which the Dutch, being police, noticed pretty quickly. They invited the men into the camper, but they refused. In another town, a man who was completely uninterested in the escape room turned up, but was keen to learn more about police cooperation between the two countries and the details of the fight against human trafficking. And because he knew the Dutch laws on prostitution by heart, “we began to suspect that he was working for the other side.”

The Dutch police shared these unusual incidents with the Hungarian colleagues they met in every town the van stopped in.

According to some, Hungarian traffickers/pimps and their victims have grown less interested in the Netherlands since 2015 and have moved their headquarters to the Middle East. However, van Rij says, after the football World Cup in Qatar, they will slowly return to Hungary, but only until they begin looking for new routes to Western Europe again.

“We want to know in good time when and how this will happen so that we can intervene quickly and effectively,” he said.

Barbara Vincze is a journalist at the Hungarian news site Telex, where this article originally appeared. Translated by Istvan Dezsenyi. Reprinted with permission. Telex also publishes a newsletter with links to its English-language content.