As security in Afghanistan worsens, refugees are back in the news in Turkey.

With the number of people fleeing Afghanistan on the rise, the issue of refugees has once again risen to the top of the political agenda in Turkey. Eyewitness evidence from the border with Iran suggests that in recent weeks, a greater number of Afghans have been crossing into Turkey – both a destination for refugees and a point of transit for journeys to Europe – although this has been denied by the government.

Rusen Takva, a journalist based in the eastern Turkish city of Van, close to Iran, described a recent visit to the border. “We were in the border villages of the Ozalp district of Van on 11 and 12 July. We stayed there for two nights. We counted 900 people in one single night from one single village. Along the Agri-Van-Hakkari line, the Iranian border is 590 kilometers (367 miles), and there are crossing points at 10 more villages. Nine hundred people passed through just the one village that we observed.”

In Sarigazi, a poor neighborhood in northeast Istanbul, recently arrived Afghans said that many people have been fleeing Taliban attacks in rural areas, as the fundamentalist movement gains ground following the withdrawal of U.S. and coalition troops. Faced with unemployment in Afghanistan’s cities, as well as the fear of further violence, some leave the country altogether.

Sixteen-year-old Seyit came to Istanbul in late June. “My big brother was a policeman. Taliban killed him six months ago,” he said, talking in the basement of an apartment in Sarigazi, a plain room furnished with a few floor mats and second-hand furniture.

Seyit (in red shirt) in a house inhabited by Afghans in Sarigazi.

Seyit’s life in the rural Faryab province in northern Afghanistan was disrupted when the Taliban took over the area in June, closing down the school he attended. As his family took shelter with relatives in a nearby city, Seyit’s father sold everything he owned to raise the money to send Seyit to Turkey.

Seyit describes his month-long journey in a timid, matter-of-fact way. “Smugglers took us across the Afghan border to Pakistan. From there we went to Iran. Iran was bad, and we walked for days among the mountains. Sometimes 10 to 15 people were getting into the cars that the smugglers arranged. Once, we traveled in the back of an oil tanker for a whole day, in diesel fumes without seeing the light. We were lucky we didn’t die.”

Not everyone was as “lucky” as Seyit. He said he witnessed the deaths of a dozen people during the arduous journey. “Sometimes it was freezing; we saw snow and rain. Sometimes it was so hot, and we had no water. Some people had no clothes or money. There were children younger than me, and they were left behind. Even the brothers could not look at each other. Everyone was trying to save their own lives. Smugglers were torturing us on the way; there were robberies in Pakistan,” he said.

At the start of the journey, Seyid said, his group numbered 60, but only 30 reached the Turkish border a month later. “Iranian police sent some people back to Afghanistan. When we arrived at the Turkish border, we crossed on foot with smugglers, and those who had money got into cars.”

Seyit has two younger brothers, aged 10 and 15, who he says will make the same journey because the family doesn’t see any future in Afghanistan. “I want to live,” he said. “When my brothers are older they will come here as well.”

Refugee players relaxing after a football match.

Government: Claims Exaggerated

Ismail Catakli, spokesperson for Turkey’s Interior Ministry, said in a statement on 12 July that reports of Afghan refugees crossing the border in larger numbers were unfounded. Catakli also said that a security wall recently built along a 149-kilometer section of Turkey’s border with Iran and Iraq, equipped with surveillance towers and aerial drones, would prevent unauthorized migration. The government said that 35 special operations teams and 500 additional border guards had been deployed.

This comes as Turkey seeks to take on a greater role in Afghanistan itself. When President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his U.S. counterpart, Joseph Biden, at the NATO summit in Brussels last month, Afghanistan was one of the main topics for discussion. After the meeting, the two countries announced that they had agreed on a deal to ensure the security of Afghanistan’s main airport, in Kabul.

Takva, the journalist, said that during his two-day visit to the border, he did not see any drones and that soldiers did not leave their observation posts. Instead, Takva said, he saw refugees crossing the border at night in groups of around 50. People whom he interviewed told him that Iranian soldiers had split them into groups and sent them across the border.

“Refugees say they bribed Iranian soldiers,” said Takva, explaining that this is only one small part of the smuggling economy in which people pay large sums of money for passage to Turkey and Europe.

“Darkness falls at about 8 p.m., and the crossings continue until sunrise,” said Takva. “By morning, about 30 groups have crossed. Sometimes the Iranian side becomes so crowded that hundreds of people cross together. Then the Turkish military captures them and sends them back to Iran as if they are playing ball with the refugees.”

Mahmut Kacan, an immigration lawyer based in Van, said that the border is very long and difficult to control. “No one, including the authorities, has real data on irregular crossings. We only know the deportation figures provided by the Interior Ministry,” he said.

Seyit said that he paid $2,000 in total to smugglers, to reach Turkey. Like many Afghan refugees, he is working in Istanbul to save money for passage to Europe. “They say there are no jobs in Turkey [but] Europe is comfortable. I want to go to Germany, but the roads are closed at the moment. They charge $5,000 or $6,000 from here to Italy, but I don’t know how much they charge from there to Germany,” he said.

Political Points

Public hostility to refugees in Turkey has risen as the issue returns to prominence, with a hashtag that translates as #closetheborders circulating on social media. While the governing Justice and Development Party (AKP) has tried to avoid discussing the issue, opposition parties – with their eyes on the general election planned for 2023 – have sought to make gains from it. “No one … can declare my country an open prison to refugees,” the leader of the opposition People’s Republican Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu, tweeted in English on 18 July. Kilicdaroglu described himself as coming from the Kuvayi Milliye [Turkish resistance] tradition, implying that the current government had struck a bad deal with the EU over refugees in 2016 and that he would negotiate a better one.

During weekends, Afghan refugees who are employed as a precarious and cheap workforce in Turkish cities, put aside their troubles and play football. They even have a league, in which 12 teams – all made up of Afghan refugees – compete. Seyit played his first match on 19 July. On the pitch, he was transformed into a confident and brave young man, chasing the ball in his yellow jersey.

“We had a team in Afghanistan. We played games in other cities, but when the war broke out, we had to flee,” he said. The English Premier League club Norwich City had helped build a pitch at his school. “Then there was the war, the bombs exploded. So we fled to Turkey. Now I’m playing here. I love playing football.”

When the final whistle blows, the teams walk arm-in-arm to the locker rooms. When it gets dark, the Afghans go back to the basement apartments and containers on construction sites in which they live. Soon, they will start another day’s shift, to save money for the people smugglers who they hope will take them to Europe.

Text and photos by Murat Bay, a documentary photographer who since 2010 has worked in locations in Turkey, Iraq, Syria, Europe, and Antarctica.