Photographer documents the reality and resilience of Ukraine’s graduating high school students.

As teens in Ukraine graduate from high school this spring amid rubble and carnage, a 25-year-old champion athlete turned photographer has gifted a group of them photo sessions.

“The main goal of this project is to preserve the history of this moment,” says Stanislav Senyk, who makes his home in Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine. While in northern Ukraine on a wedding shoot, he decided to ask graduating seniors from Chernihiv – a city that had been under siege and heavily damaged early in the war – whether they would like graduation photos taken.

About 40, from three secondary schools, signed on. They chose their own locations, from ruins of residential buildings to rusted remains of military equipment. Some wore their graduation sashes.

“I think it’s very important not only for [the] children but for our country, because what is happening in Ukraine is not the first time,” Senyk says. He hopes the images will help people see the reality on the ground and help ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“The second goal is to simply help these people. Because I am a photographer, I can make a gift for them.” He said he was inspired by photographers in Ukraine who were doing photo shoots of couples as they went off to fight.

He also hopes to show and sell the photos internationally to help the war effort, something he has done twice before. He mentions fellow athletes turned soldiers, for example.

Senyk has always been an avid photographer. He was a high-level track athlete, specializing in the 400 meters and a gold medal winner at the 2019 European Games, before a congenital heart defect sidelined him and he turned to photography full time. He now teaches as well as shoots.

For the high school graduation project, he asked colleagues to spread the word on social media.

“It was hard because when I asked photographers from Chernihiv … a lot said that it’s bad idea. Because some people in Ukraine think that if Ukraine is at war they must have bad emotions. But I don’t think so. I think if you have good emotions, you have energy. If you have energy, you can help each other more.”

He said he was surprised that the students all chose different locations for their photo shoots. There was no shortage of devastated backdrops.

The city of 285,000 “is like a computer game,” he says. “You go and it seems like surrealism. Because people, children, are going around, and there was half a house, there was a bomb on the road. A big crater from a bomb, and children play in the yard. Surrealism.”

Schools in the area are among hundreds damaged or destroyed throughout the country, according to government reports.

The Chernihiv students’ post-graduation plans range from staying put to moving to Kyiv to studying abroad.

“One of the moms of the students wrote me a letter saying she was very grateful for the shoot because she said it will help people put a period after what happened and have it go into the past and help them go into the future,” Senyk says. “And this photo shoot helps them come from the status of victim to status of heroes. She said it’s very important for them, and that’s why it’s very important for me.”

…

Dasa Obereigner is a Transitions contributing editor.

Photos courtesy of Stanislav Senyk.