Plus, Slovaks commemorate coronations, illegal migrants to the Balkans doubling, and more.

The Big Story: Israel Says Polish Restitution Bill ‘Borders on Holocaust Denial’

What happened: While Warsaw has faced much international criticism this week over the passage of a new media bill that would ban companies outside the European Economic Area from controlling Polish broadcasters, another bill, this one passed Thursday, has also sparked outrage in some quarters. If signed into law, the legislation would introduce a 30-year limit on property claims, effectively denying further claims related to the Nazi German occupation and the years following the postwar communist takeover, Notes From Poland reports.

More context: The bill follows through on a 2015 ruling by Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal which agreed that there should be a time limit on claims against decisions issued in violation of the law, such as seizure of property. “Poland has long faced international criticism over its failure to pass a comprehensive restitution law. But Polish authorities argue that Jews have always had the same rights to reclaim property in Poland as anyone else,” NFP writes.

Worth noting: Israel and the United States both condemned the bill and said they were preparing a joint response, The Jerusalem Post reports. “We will not let this pass quietly,” said Israel’s foreign minister Yair Lapid, adding “The Poles cannot continue harming the memory of those who perished.” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States is “deeply concerned” about the bill and urged Polish President Andrzej Duda not to sign it. A total of 309 parliamentary deputies voted in favor, with none against but 120 abstentions.

Central Europe and the Baltics

Detail from an engraving depicting the coronation of Leopold II at St. Martin’s Cathedral in Pozsony (now Bratislava) in 1790. The city is celebrating Bratislava Coronation Days through this weekend. Photo via Wikimedia Commons/Brown University Library.

Starting today, Bratislava is commemorating the bygone era when the present-day capital of Slovakia served as the coronation city of the Kingdom of Hungary, The Slovak Spectator writes. In 1563, the Ottoman Turks controlled the traditional location for coronation, the city of Szekesfehervar in Hungary, forcing the monarchy to look elsewhere. They settled on Pozsony (the former name of Bratislava), partly because of its double fortification wall, and the city ended up hosting the coronation of 10 Hungarian kings and eight royal consorts, including Maria Theresa . The Bratislava Coronation Days (13-15 August) will include a parade, a tournament of knights and free tours.





Slovak lawmakers have denounced the recent arrest of Ihar Lyashchenya, a Belarusian diplomat who served as ambassador to Bratislava before resigning one year ago in support of the protests against the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka, the Slovak news agency TASR reports. According to Dennik N, Lyashchenya was the first high-ranking Belarusian diplomat to publicly back the demonstrations in his country when he uploaded a video to YouTube proclaiming his solidarity with those who took to the streets and his shock at stories of torture and beatings. RFE/RL connected Lyashchenya's arrest with a crackdown on the Skhod (Assembly) opposition initiative earlier this week.

Southeastern Europe

The number of migrants illegally entering the European Union by crossing the Western Balkans has almost doubled this year, Reuters reports, citing the EU border agency Frontex. Frontex said 22,600 migrants were detected illegally entering the EU via the Western Balkan route from January to July, the majority coming from Syria and Afghanistan. With the Taliban on the verge of retaking control of the latter, there are rising fears of a repeat of the migration crisis five years ago when waves of migrants, crossing borders in Central and Eastern Europe and largely heading toward Western Europe and Scandinavia, contributed to public support for far-right groups who railed against the potential “Islamization” of local society. Some EU capitals are already on edge over allegations that the Belarusian authorities are taking revenge on their EU neighbors for their anti-regime stance by deliberately sending migrants across the borders.

Twenty years after the signing of the Ohrid Peace Accord in the Republic of Macedonia (now North Macedonia) that ended the 2001 conflict between the government and ethnic Albanian rebels, an original of the agreement is finally in the hands of the State Archive, Balkan Insight writes. The document turned up at the home of a former member of the ethnic Albanian Party for Democratic Prosperity, which was one of the accord’s signatories. Friday is the official anniversary of the accord which included changes to the constitution and the enactment of affirmative action for ethnic Albanians. “All of the top political players agree that despite occasional hardships over its implementation, all of the Ohrid deal’s provisions have been implemented, including the planned employment of more ethnic minority staff in state offices, the police and the army,” writes Balkan Insight.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russia has effectively expelled a veteran BBC correspondent in the country by declining her visa extension, The Associated Press reports, citing a Russian state television broadcast late Thursday night. The decision to not renew the visa of BBC journalist Sarah Rainsford, which expires later this month, is in retaliation for allegedly similar behavior on the part of the British authorities when dealing with Russian journalists, state broadcaster Rossiya 24 said. The Moscow Times writes that Rainsford’s departure would be the first expulsion of a British journalist from Russia since The Guardian’s Luke Harding in 2011. “The move comes as Russia’s relations with the West are near a post-Cold War low and amid the harshest Kremlin crackdown on domestic opposition in years,” reports Bloomberg.

Ukrainian startup People.ai has attracted $100 million of investment, boosting its total valuation to $1.1 billion and attaining the prestigious status of a so-called unicorn (a privately held startup valued at more than $1 billion), the Kyiv Post reports. In a message to mark the milestone, founder Oleg Rogynsky described the company’s mission: “By systematically capturing all of the business activity teams generate when they work and collaborate, and using AI to transform that data into targeted recommendations, we can radically improve what every person achieves.” Clients include Zoom and Lyft; business has skyrocketed over the past year and plans are to go public, Roginsky told the Ukrainian edition of Forbes.

The Caucasus