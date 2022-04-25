Many Serbian young people of all political stripes believe the West pushes an unfair account of their country’s role in the Yugoslav wars.

In November 2021, a standoff between nationalists and progressives in downtown Belgrade drew the world’s attention to Serbia and its enduring failure to face up to its role in the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s.

The confrontation was sparked by a mural of General Ratko Mladic, the military leader of Bosnia’s ethnic Serb forces during the Bosnian War, who is serving a life sentence for war crimes. The mural of Mladic’s face, along with the words “general, many thanks to your mother,” was spray-painted onto the facade of a building by a local gang of football hooligans. One evening, progressive activists descended upon the mural, threatening to paint it over. Ultra-nationalists rallied to protect it, while the police stood between the two groups.

For weeks afterward, the hooligans behind the mural took shifts to watch over it. The defenders were in their late teens or early 20s. Most weren’t even born yet when the war in Bosnia ended in 1995. More than two decades have passed since the Yugoslav conflicts ended, yet this episode shows that the legacy of the bloody breakup of the country remains unresolved.

Unequal Treatment?

“It definitely seems to me that most young people think that Mladic is either a hero or are just not interested in him at all,” says Maja Zilic, 26, an activist with the Youth Initiative for Human Rights in Belgrade, which organized the protest against the mural. “A really small number of people think like me.”

When asked how she would describe Mladic, Zilic’s reply is instant. “A convicted war criminal,” she says firmly. The view of Mladic as a perpetrator of horrific crimes is widely shared among liberals in Serbia, but overall it’s arguably a minority opinion. Many others, like 25-year-old Aleksandar Aleksic, see Mladic in a completely different light.

“Ratko Mladic is a hero for me because today my family is alive thanks to him,” Aleksic says. “My mother is from Bosnia. Her family had to flee to Bijeljina [in what is now Republika Srpska], and if it weren’t for the army that Mladic commanded either my mother or my grandmother would’ve been raped or murdered,” he says, vaguely referring to alleged atrocities committed in their home village.

The mural of Ratko Mladic on a central Belgrade street. Mladic is serving a life term for war crimes, but many Serbs still see him as a national hero. Photo by Aleks Eror.

A self-described nationalist, Aleksic says his father is in the army and fought in Kosovo during the final stages of the Yugoslav wars. He says his father doesn’t share his views, however, and that he actually has a somewhat negative opinion of Mladic. Aleksic says his own view was formed by the wider environment that he grew up in as well as his research.

Although he openly admits that Serbs committed war crimes in Bosnia, Aleksic denies that genocide occurred in Srebrenica and says he hasn’t found any evidence that proves Mladic’s direct responsibility for the massacre that occurred there. When asked about the evidence that was used to convict Mladic in the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia, he rejects the credibility of the court itself, let alone the evidence. He points to the tribunal’s failure to convict commanders of other ethnic groups for crimes committed against Serbs during the war as proof of its inherent bias.

“The Hague didn’t convict Ante Gotovina, Naser Oric, Hashim Thaci, or Ramush Haradinaj,” says Aleksandar, naming the most high-profile generals on the Croatian, Bosnian, and Kosovar sides. “Yet, on our side you have Ratko Mladic who was convicted, Radovan Karadzic, Goran Hadzic. …”

This is a view often heard in Serbia and is a major reason for the enduring anti-Western sentiment in the country. Gotovina and Oric were both convicted by the ICTY, both verdicts were overturned on appeal. Haradinaj was charged and tried twice by the ICTY but was acquitted both times. Thaci was indicted by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in The Hague on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes in 2020 and is in pretrial detention.

In Serbia, the freeing of non-Serb defendants is widely seen as evidence of ICTY bias. Many Serbs believe that the West pursued and continues to push an “anti-Serb agenda” because it propagates what they see as a one-sided account of the war where they are the sole aggressors and every other ethnic group was a victim of Serbian nationalism. They also believe that Serbian victims in Croatia, Bosnia, and Kosovo are completely painted out of the picture while other victims are commemorated.

Serbia’s Forgotten Victims

“They think that Serbs were going around killing civilians and that to ethnically cleanse people was the war aim of the state at that time,” says Miroslav Lukic, 30, who was born and raised in the UK and now lives in Belgrade.

When asked about his views on Mladic, his reply is mostly negative – with some caveats.

“He’s a war criminal – just like Gotovina, Oric, Haradinaj, Thaci, and [Adem] Jashari are war criminals,” Lukic says. “Ultimately, he’s a negative figure. He’s not someone to celebrate; he’s not a hero.”

While Jashari has a stadium and an airport in Kosovo named after him, Mladic is widely regarded as “the genocidal maniac that went on a rampage to kill civilians,” Lukic says.

Lukic represents what would be the moderate end of public opinion in Serbia, which skews to the right and feels there has been injustice in the prevailing post-war narrative.

“Nowhere in former Yugoslavia do you have an example of 250,000 people being forcibly removed from their homes in a single day,” he says, referring to Operation Storm, the 1995 campaign that brought Croatia’s part in the Yugoslav wars to an end, now celebrated as a holiday. An estimated 150,000 to 200,000 Serb civilians, along with tens of thousands of Bosniaks, became refugees as a result of the operation. “Everyone you know from Knin, from Krajina, these are all people who left on the back of a tractor on that one day,” Lukic says. “Where is any recognition of that? And what’s more insulting is that it’s celebrated.”

Even though they represent different points on the political spectrum in Serbia, these three young people do share one view: No former Yugoslav state has adequately come to terms with ethnically driven murder committed in its name.

“I don’t think that any other [former-Yugoslav] states have confronted their past, but I do think that we lead the way in denial,” says Zilic. “War criminals are promoted on TV every other day, where they’re allowed to spread their hate. Nobody in the region has dealt with the past, but I think that we’ve done the least.”

“We talk about Muslim victims, and we should talk about Muslim victims, just like Croatian ones, Albanian ones, all victims deserve to be remembered,” says Aleksic. “But they also need to talk about Serbian victims if we want good relations in the future. You can’t expect one side to face up to their mistakes and crimes if you don’t expect that from all sides.”

This perceived imbalance is the source of great resentment in Serbia and one that has hamstrung the process of regional reconciliation and justice-seeking. Many Serbs think their victims receive little empathy. That has created a siege mentality, where refusing to express empathy for the victims of other ethnic groups becomes a means of pushing back against the perceived imbalance. A similar impulse drives the veneration of Mladic: When Serbs see murals devoted to the likes of Gotovina in Croatia or watch Thaci or Haradinaj elected to high government posts in Kosovo, they retaliate against their neighbors by mirroring them.

“Do people generally think that someone who committed war crimes should be celebrated? No. Even those that love that person would rather they weren’t tainted by war crimes,” says Lukic. “So the fact that they’re celebrating them is, for me, a kind of reaction to others celebrating their own war criminals. It’s kind of like ‘Fuck you, I’m going to be celebrating my one even if I know he fucked up.’ ”

The feeling that other ethnic groups in the Balkans are free to venerate military figures who committed atrocities against Serbs without condemnation has, to some extent, helped normalize Mladic in Serbia. Even moderate, broadly pro-Western Serbs who believe that Mladic got what he deserved generally don’t think that he’s any different from the likes of Gotovina, Oric, and others. Mladic may have slaughtered more people, but his opponents are regarded as equally guilty in moral terms. The difference between them and nationalists is that moderates simply accept the world as unjust and don’t waste energy re-litigating the past.

Coming to Terms With Srebrenica

Another common sore spot for Serbs is the Western media’s tendency to liken the massacre of thousands of Bosnians at Srebrenica to the Holocaust by describing it as Europe’s worst massacre since the Nazis. This may be an irrefutable fact, but it is both politically and historically toxic as it requires Serbs to accept a degree of equivalency to Nazi Germany. For most, the differences are too stark, in both casualty numbers and methods, to reconcile.

Nationalists like Aleksic see it as their duty to defend their country from the notion that Serbs are “a genocidal people.”

“It doesn’t matter which nationality I am; I would defend my nation against hostile narratives regardless of the circumstances,” says Aleksic when asked why he feels personally implicated in the crimes committed by Mladic and his contemporaries. “I think it’s normal for somebody to defend their people.”

Genocide denial isn’t unique to Serbia. Turkey rejects the term Armenian genocide for actions of the Ottoman Empire. The perpetrators of the Rwandan genocide actively pushed an alternative account of the atrocity in its immediate aftermath. Germany is frequently held up as an example of a nation that has successfully faced up to the horrors of its past, but it is arguably the only such example.

Is it even realistic to expect Serbia to be more like Germany than other nations that have failed to face up to their past?

Zilic’s response is “Why not?” It’s something Serbs “need to aspire to” at least, she adds.

This sounds more like blind hope than realistic expectation. All across the Balkans, old grievances are being passed onto new generations. Each post-Yugoslav state has built its national identity on monopolization of victimhood. Reconciliation has made significant progress since the war ended, but each ethnic group still propagates a partisan account of history and insists upon grieving along sectarian lines rather than collectively. Until this changes, one side’s war criminals will remain the other side’s heroes.

…

Aleks Eror is a freelance journalist based in London and Belgrade. His work has been published by news organizations including the Guardian, New Statesman, Radio Free Europe, and Foreign Policy.