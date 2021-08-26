How two young girls in the Czech and Slovak republics overcame dire poverty and early childhood trauma to achieve sporting success.

“She was wearing ballet flats with no socks in the race. It was something unreal! She passed some of the girls and kept running to the finish line!”

Maria Tothova, director of the CVrCek children’s recreation center in Moldava nad Bodvou, in Slovakia, recalls her first glimpse of Annamaria Horvathova. It was in 2018, during a recreational run in this town of 11,000 in eastern Slovakia. Some 450 adults and children took part, and 12-year-old Annamaria blazed her way onto the front pages of Slovak newspapers with her performance that day, as she stood on the victor’s platform in her unsporty footwear.

Amid a wave of support and positive comments on Facebook for the girl from a Roma settlement, the center presented her with her first pair of running shoes. An online fundraiser raised nearly 2,000 euros to support her talent.

The story reached all the way to the top. The then-president of Slovakia, Andrej Kiska, came to Moldava nad Bodvou to personally congratulate Annamaria and present her with sports equipment.

Settlement Blues

In a country where the media typically portray Roma in a negative light, Annamaria’s story was the exception that tested the rule. She lives in a settlement near Moldava, where the family moved after a disagreement with relatives. They spent some time on the street before building a shack of boards and plastic sheets in the settlement.

The CVrCek Center then took Annamaria under its protective wing and provided her with a coach, Norbert Pecze. When he moved on to a coaching job at the town’s Athletic Legion Club, Annamaria followed, joining a talented group of young athletes, many of whom have represented Slovakia at children’s and youth meets on the European level.

“I’ve loved running and racing with friends since I was a child. I had no idea I would be so successful. I would like to prove to people that Roma children from settlements also have talent. But they also don’t have the opportunity to show it,” Annamaria said earlier this year, before her life took an unplanned detour.

After earning titles including second place in the 800 meters and 2,000 meters in the 2020 Slovak championships for older pupils, this June summer she again fascinated Slovakia, taking the gold medal in the 1,500 meters at the national youth championships.

Before the race, though, Pecze was worried. He told Transitions that like other girls her age, Annamaria had met a boy, and she had begun to skip training sessions. Even so, her natural talent proved a medal winner on the big day.

“I like to run a lot and I’m looking forward to setting new personal bests,” she told the Slovak tabloid Novy cas. “When I win I feel even better.”

In the future, aside from running, she hopes to do more baking, another favorite activity and one that could become her profession.

Annamaria’s background and lack of educational opportunity holds her back, Pecze told Romea earlier this year. He said that he and his wife communicated with her in Hungarian, since she speaks only that language and Romani. They also paid for her school lunches so she can eat a more a balanced diet.

This month, Slovak and Czech media reported that Annamaria, now 16, was pregnant. Earlier this summer, Pecze seemed to foresee such a turn, telling the Slovak news outlet Brainee, “Her classmate is pregnant. I’ve tried to talk with Annamaria and her boyfriend about how to be responsible, but I don’t know what her life goals are.”

“If she doesn’t run, she’ll be lost. She could make a living from it, but she’d need to reach a higher level,” he added.

Still, she has no plans to hang up her spikes at the age of 16, according to Novy cas, although it quoted her saying “Now I’m not training, physically I don’t feel well.”

About six in seven residents of “marginalized Roma communities” in Slovakia – many in the eastern part of the country – are at risk of poverty, according to Slovak government data.

The government estimated that around 230,000 people lived in these communities in 2019, or about 5% of the country’s total population.

The research also found that 56% of people in marginalized Roma communities faced severe material deprivation, compared to 7% in the general population, Tana Grauzelova of the Slovak government’s Roma office said.

A former government envoy to the Roma community, Abel Ravasz, told Transitions it is likely that around a third of Roma in Slovakia, about 150,000 people, currently live in poverty.

Sports, the Great Equalizer

Local people are proud of Annamaria’s accomplishments, says Zaneta Polakova, a social worker in Moldava nad Bodvou who acted as intermediary between the author of this article and Annamaria.

“Children in Roma settlements also dream – about a better life and nice living conditions. They want their room, their space,” says Polakova, who is herself a Roma from Moldava.

“However, these children do not have the opportunity to realize themselves, to show what’s in them,” she goes on. The wider society has little, if any interest in these kids, she believes.

Track and field athletes in Slovakia, such as members of Annamaria’s club, benefit from funds provided by the Education Ministry to the Slovak Athletic Association. According to sociologist Zuzana Kusa, however, the state should also direct special attention to talented children from socially disadvantaged backgrounds.

“We support elite sports here but we do not support children’s sports or sports for children who live in various disadvantaged conditions. For many, sport is a great motivation and a chance to break out of the environment,” Kusa said in a TV interview in 2019, Romea reported.

Children from Roma settlements usually do not take part in physical education classes for the simple reason that they don’t have the proper clothes or shoes, Kusa said. Pecze confirms this, saying Romani girls at the gym regularly practice in ballet flats because they do not have running shoes.

Slovak sociologist Abel Ravasz believes many Roma parents lack the finances, or ambition, to support their kids’ sporting goals. The most attractive sports for Roma youngsters are those with comparatively low costs, like football and martial arts, says Ravasz, who served as the Slovak government’s envoy to the Roma community from 2016 to 2020.

Coach Ema

Like Annamaria, 10-year-old Ema Jamborova has achieved early success in sports despite huge barriers. Born with drugs in her system, Ema, from a mixed Roma/non-Roma family, was placed in an institution.

“Her mother was determined to cure her drug addiction, and was awarded care of Ema. They lived together in public housing. I thought the pregnancy was crazy. I was afraid that Ema would be born with a disability,” says Adrien Sehnal, a coach at a sports club in Prague’s Radotin district.

As a child, Ema’s mother also spent time in an orphanage, after her mother divorced her alcoholic husband in eastern Slovakia and brought the family to the Czech Republic.

Fortunately, although both her parents were drug users, Ema was born healthy, except for a digestive disorder, Sehnal says. Now 68 and still an active runner, Sehnal met Ema through his partner, who is Ema’s aunt.

Ema Jamborova proudly displays her tennis trophy. Photo courtesy of Adrien Sehnal.

“Ema loved sports from an early age. In 2014, as a four-year-old, she ran several races and even her mother did, too,” he recalls.

A critical point came when Ema’s mother forgot to pick her up from preschool and the girl was placed in a facility for children requiring immediate help. Sehnal and his partner, Dasa Jamborova, successfully applied to become her foster parents, and she has lived with them for the past three years.

During that time Ema’s running improved so much that she even beat the best girls one age group above her, says Sehnal, who once coached the former Czech men’s 100-meter record holder.

Ema owns three Czech age-group records and a fistful of medals, and considers her performance at one of last year’s “Gladiator Races” – a grueling combination of cross-country run and obstacle course – as one of her greatest achievements. She finished fourth in her age category and 24th overall out of almost 100 finishers in a group comprising boys and girls up to three years older than she is.

These days, though, tennis is her sport of choice, even though, according to Sehnal, she often feels “terrified and angry” at her slow progress. On the courts, her biggest achievement so far is first place in her age category in the doubles event in a tournament held in Plzen this June.

Ema has big dreams, her coach says. “We want to win the 2032 Olympics in athletics and tennis, and of course Wimbledon.”

Like any girl her age, Ema hasn’t decided what she wants to be when she grows up. Sales person, actor, and spy are on her list of possible careers, also flight attendant and dancer. One thing she definitely does want to do is coach, a skill she is already getting proficient at.

She has other plans as well.

“Ema knows that she is also a Roma woman,” Sehnal says. “That is why, when the COVID pandemic is over, we would like to visit a Roma ghetto and organize a sports event. Roma children need a positive role model. Maybe someone like Ema who can demonstrate it to them. … Roma children from excluded localities and ghettos must know that there is such a thing as a ‘Roma dream,’ stressing and expressing the belief that successful Roma need to get more publicity.”

Maria Husova is a writer and a former journalist with the Roma Press Agency in Slovakia and other outlets. She now lives in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic.