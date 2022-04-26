A herd of free-roaming cattle in the Czech Republic creates headaches for humans as it evades capture. From Respekt.

The undulating landscape of the Krkonose foothills in the Czech Republic, with houses strewn along the slopes, is still gray at the beginning of April. Bright green color glows from just a few fields, where canola or wheat are sprouting.

A traffic sign on the road not far from Hajnice, a village in the Trutnov district, features a cow silhouette. Below it is another sign, warning that in 3 kilometers, drivers should expect to encounter free-range cattle. A herd of cows, calves, and one or two bulls reportedly have been wandering about this area for at least a year, since their owner died.

In recent weeks, when fields greening with fresh food have lured the herd to the roadside, the Hajnice cows have been covered by local and national media. Local news warns drivers to be careful and drive slowly, while the national media monitor the efforts of locals to lure the animals to where they belong, according to established practices: a corral, and from there to a slaughterhouse. Or, if capture fails, to shoot them and then take them for disposal in a rendering plant.

Hajnice residents say they can’t recall what the cows look like and might not even have seen them. “If I hadn’t seen it on the news, I wouldn’t even know about it,” says a man from a tractor dealership. “Personally, I don’t care if there are cows walking around the countryside or not, but if they do any damage, they should be shot.” He knows about cow-related damage from the media: One week prior, on the main road not far from the newly installed traffic sign, a van collided with a calf. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at 300,000 Czech crowns ($13,000); the calf didn’t survive the crash. Police said it was the fourth collision with cattle in the area in three weeks.

On Their Own for Years

Locals describe the cows’ former owner Zdenek Janicek as a “freethinker” and say the herd freely moved around the countryside even he was still living.

Vladka Kalabova, a local homeowner, points to the nearby remains of what once was an enclosure, where the electric fence wire is sagging and torn. “Somebody said something from time to time about it to Mr. Janicek, for example if the cows got into someone’s garden, and he’d maybe fix it for a while or move the cows somewhere else,” she says. “Sometimes he would bring them hay, but those cows basically have been living wild for many years.”

Kalabova says she is glad that the days when cows here lived exclusively in cowsheds and had no freedom are over. She likes cows grazing in pastures but says fencing is necessary.

“No cow has never walked out in front of my car in all these years, but that danger does exist here. Once I collided with a deer. The only damage was to the vehicle, but it still wasn’t pleasant. It would be even worse with a cow,” she says.

“Civilization is evolving toward people; there’s nothing that can be done about it. The new owners don’t want the cows and they can’t be caught anyway, so the only solution is to shoot them and send them to the rendering plant.”

The intentions of the new owners – two daughters of the late Janicek, one of whom lives in his house with her husband and child – can be gleaned only by hearsay. The family will not talk to the media, the locals warn. When a reporter approaches the house, a voice shouts, “Get out of here!”

Hajnice. Photo by Petr1888 via Wikimedia Commons.

Catching the animals recently has thwarted cowboys on horseback, who spent two weekends here deploying drones for an aerial view.

The four reported collisions on the road are a big problem, although it’s not possible to say for sure that the collisions involved cows from Janicek’s farm. Only the drivers witnessed the first three incidents, and the calf that died in the fourth had no brand on its ear.

“I get it that the new owners wanted to shoot them,” says a neighbor from a house near the Janicek farm. “I heard that they grazed on somebody’s fruit trees in another village; they cause damage. Deer do the same; a deer or a wild boar also can cross in front of you on the road, but that’s completely different. We’re used to that. Not to cows. The only thing to do is to shoot them.”

Animal Instincts

It is not clear exactly how many animals there are in the wandering herd. Estimates tally roughly 20. Experts say that after just two weeks of freedom, cattle begin to behave like wild animals when humans approach. They become skittish. And in addition to their awakened instincts as free, wild animals – instincts that help them survive and hide from danger – they also experience a feeling of happiness.

“It’s interesting how they can live in larger numbers in the landscape without anybody spotting them,” says Miloslav Jirku from the Biology Center of the Czech Academy of Sciences. “They know their own environment down to the smallest detail. In just a few weeks they create a network of trails that link locations important to them. They aren’t just going God knows where, they have perfectly mapped the places where the vegetation is nutritious for them; they visit the fruit trees systematically when apples or pears are falling. Becoming free is a positive stimulus for them. They’re happy; they’re experiencing joy.”

It would be a mistake to think cows are stupid animals. According to Jirku, they have a very rich inner life and a range of emotions, just as humans do.

The herd could live freely in the wild if the character of the local landscape would allow it, Jirku says. Even though this is not a densely populated area, cows don’t care for encounters with civilization and people, preferring calm, quiet places, he says, adding, “But the fact that there have been several car crashes here doesn’t quite align with the idea of a free herd out in nature.”

The danger of traffic incidents could ease if drivers heeded the road sign warning them to be alert and to slow down. “Yes, a solution could be to reduce speed, and ‘Caution: cattle’ signs could help,” says local forest manager Milos Sir. “But unfortunately, that won’t slow down drivers. They drive there now at about 130 [kilometers per hour] despite the speed limit,” he says, questioning the effect of any possible adjustments. He also calculates what the cows already have done or could do: In the winter they pushed against a feeding device so hard that they damaged it; they trample seedlings; they frighten wild animals. Employees at a nearby farm reportedly are afraid that if the wanderers run into their own cattle, they could infect them – perhaps with the dreaded bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE).

Sir’s hunting companion from Hajnice, Vladimir Hercik, considers shooting the herd the best option. According to hunting law, licensed hunters could do this; the rules say only forest game belongs in the forest. They have the right to kill a farm animal in the forest, just as they are allowed to kill a cat or dog there. “If the cows catch wind of you, though, all that’s left of them is dust,” Hercik says. “We also would need the owner’s permission to shoot them.”

But the new owners would have no income from having inherited live animals, and they would have to pay for the carcasses’ disposal. The cost would be in the hundreds of thousands of crowns, Hercik notes.

The Heart of the Problem: Money

In the office of Hajnice Mayor Petr Cerveny, it turns out that money is the main issue. The herd is causing damage that victims might want compensated – another reason locals want to see them shot. At the same time, no one wants to carry out the cull, because the rendering plant would have to be paid to process the carcasses. The mayor already has experienced this: The calf in the van crash was not branded, which means it was born in the wild. The herd owners did not come forward regarding its disposal, and since it cannot be proven that the calf was theirs, the municipal authorities will have to pay the rendering plant because the collision occurred on their turf.

At the same time, the owners apparently don’t want to pass up monetizing so much quality meat, especially if lawsuits for damage caused by the herd are a possibility.

The cattle owners and the villagers alike have pinned their hopes on the group of cowboys the family has engaged to catch the cows. If caught, the animals could be given health checks and then could be sold to a slaughterhouse.

Zdenek Beranek is in charge of the cowboy operation. Almost 60 years old, he’s lived with horses since childhood and grew up in stables. The bug hasn’t left him yet. He has competed in rodeos and still does rodeo exhibitions with his two horses. There are cowboy artifacts all over his shed: saddles, Colt revolvers, an American flag. Beranek wears a fox tail on his hat, which he says is not just for decoration but also a practical cowboy tool for driving away flies.

“A police officer friend of mine called me and said, ‘You’re a cowboy, so ride out to see the cows there,’ ” he says. He made contact with the owners, and they struck a deal.

Beranek doesn’t want to disclose the exact details of the agreement so as not to reveal details about the family, who wish to avoid the interest of the media. “We have a plan, though,” he says. “We’ll try to drive them into portable electric enclosures.” Then the health checks and the slaughterhouse. Not right away for all of them, though. As Beranek points out, it would not be economical to butcher, for example, a calf weighing 300 kilograms if it can be grown to full size and then sold for a much greater profit. “It’s all up to me. Now we just have to catch them.”

As most recently demonstrated this month, that’s easier said than done. Beranek and six friends – cowboys on horseback using a drone and a professional tracker – never even caught sight of the cows. “Putting them to sleep is another option, but a sniper has to get within 25 or 30 meters of the animal,” and the shooter also has to first estimate the weight “so the dose doesn’t kill them,” he says.

And time is of the essence. Once the deciduous trees are covered with leaves, the animals won’t have a reason to leave the forest, Beranek notes.

Biologist Jirku considers chasing the cows on horseback to be a bad idea: Frightened animals are stressed. Chasing and shouting are common tools, and animals could harm the humans if they clump together as they try to flee. “The best thing would be to patiently teach the animals to go to one particular place for a treat, for example, apples, they love them so much it drives them crazy.” It would be ideal to scatter apples in a quiet, secluded place, away from people and roads, and then to build an improvised corral.

No one in Hajnice has any long-term plans to capture the wild cattle. The recently installed road sign is a first step toward peaceful coexistence between the cows and the people. And although the police have noted locals’ views that police should shoot cows at the roadside to ensure motorists’ safety, police spokesperson Sarka Pizlova says they are not going to act as snipers. The district police department has filed a motion with the federal Directorate of Roads and Motorways to lower the speed limit.

…

Ivana Svobodova covers politics for the Czech weekly Respekt, where this article originally appeared. She also has worked for the publications Tyden and MF Dnes.

Translated by Gwendolyn Albert. Edited for concision and Transitions style.