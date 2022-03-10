Plus, Protests in Albania, a Belarusian Anti-Russian Battalion in Kyiv, and more.

The Big Story: U.S. Vice President Supports War Crimes Investigation as Russia’s Lavrov Denies Invading Ukraine

What happened: Russia bombed a maternity hospital in Mariupol yesterday, killing three people. The Kremlin said today it didn’t know anything about the attack and referred questions to the Russian military, The Moscow Times reports. “The military will probably provide some information. I can’t say,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding “We will definitely ask our military.” Videos from the scene show the area to be almost completely destroyed, with burned-out cars and a deep crater next to the hospital as wounded patients were being evacuated.

More context: After arriving in Warsaw and meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda today, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said she would support a U.N. war crimes investigation against Russia, Politico reports. Meanwhile, civilian targets are being bombed throughout Ukraine, the number of refugees from the country has surpassed 2 million, and the Russian military is attacking humanitarian corridors, AP reports.

Worth noting: Speaking today in Turkey after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed the maternity hospital had been a military base, The Moscow Times reports. Lavrov also said “We have no plans to invade other countries. We have not invaded Ukraine either,” according to the Russian state news outlet TASS. The talks in Turkey failed to reach any agreement on a ceasefire or protection for civilian escape routes.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The Czech government approved a proposal to send up to 650 soldiers to Slovakia to bolster the multinational NATO force there and help with refugees from Ukraine, bne Intellinews reports. The proposal will now go for a vote in the Czech lower house of parliament. Meanwhile, the Czech government is looking into how to approach public displays of the “Z” symbol used to show support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and is possibly considering a ban on the “Z” the same way the Nazi swastika is banned, according to a report on neovlivni.cz.

Southeastern Europe

Demonstrators gathered in the hundreds in front of the prime minister’s office in Albania’s capital of Tirana yesterday to protest the costs of skyrocketing inflation, bne Intellinews reports. Protesters demanded that the government lower oil prices and abolish the value-added tax on fuel as consumer price inflation reached a 10-year high and the overall annual inflation rate hit 3.9% in February. Commodity prices have increased dramatically since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started on 24 February, adding to the steep price increases that Albania, like many other countries, experienced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Eastern Europe and Russia

An international academic organization warned about the effects of sanctions on Russia and Belarus in a statement issued yesterday. The Association for Slavic, East European, and Eurasian Studies, an organization with over 3,200 members, has come out against “blanket bans on the participation of individual Russians and Belarusians in scholarly events and scholarly exchange” and “the vilification and exclusion of our Russian and Belarusian students and colleagues.” The association made clear its “unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine,” but warned that “sanctions have the potential to harm those living in authoritarian regimes who are opposed to the war.”

Meanwhile, Belarusians living in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv have created their own armed battalion to defend Kyiv, according to a report in Polsat citing Nexta, a Belarusian social media news outlet that became known for its coverage of the rallies against strongman President Alyaksandr Lukashenka in 2020–2021. Images on social media show soldiers outfitted with the flag of Ukraine and an older, red-and-white version of the flag of Belarus, which signifies opposition to Lukashenka, according to RFE/RL. The battalion, which reportedly has over 200 combatants, is named after Kastus Kalinovsk, a leader of the 1863-64 uprising in Belarus.

The battalion made up of Belarusians in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv. Image via Nexta Twitter.

Central Asia

Seasonal laborers in Tajikistan who travel to Russia for work are being hit hard by the decline of the Russian ruble that has resulted from sanctions placed on Russia, writes Eurasianet. One man cited in the article said his savings of 265,000 rubles had declined in value from 40,000 Tajik somoni ($3,500) at the start of the year to 26,300 somoni ($2,000) as of 9 March. Currency devaluation is not the only problem; several Russian airlines are suspending international flights to Tajikistan, and Tajik airlines are facing significant price hikes. Labor migration is Tajikistan’s main source of income, with money transfers into the country making up almost 27% of gross domestic product in 2020; the World Bank estimates that the total amount sent to Tajikistan from Russia is expected to fall by 22% in 2022.

