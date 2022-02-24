Plus, Ukraine’s neighbors on alert, Serbia gets WHO approval to produce coronavirus vaccines, and more.

The Big Story: Explosions and Russian Tanks in Ukraine as Putin Announces Military Attack

What happened: Russian missiles and military barrages struck targets across Ukraine today while Kyiv reported tanks and troops invading the country after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the “military attack” on its neighboring country, the BBC reports. Putin claimed the Russian invasion was an act of self-defense and that Russia did not intend to occupy Ukraine but instead to demilitarize and “de-Nazify” the country. Putin said Ukrainian soldiers in the combat zone should lay down their weapons and go home, adding that clashes were inevitable and “only a question of time.” Putin warned that any intervention from outside powers to resist the Russian attack would receive an “instant” response.

More context: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared martial law but asked people to remain calm, NPR reports. Explosions reverberated in cities across the country from Odessa in the south to Kharkiv in the east. However, Russia’s Ministry of Defense denied attacking Ukrainian cities and claimed it was only attacking military targets with “high-precision weapons,” according to the BBC.

Worth noting: Zelenskiy said that Ukraine would break all diplomatic relations with Moscow in response to Russia’s invasion, AFP reports. “Russia vilely and suicidally attacked our state in the morning. Just like fascist Germany did during World War II,” the Ukrainian president said. According to the BBC, so far 10 civilians have been killed, including six in an air strike near Kyiv, while a Ukrainian presidential adviser issued an unconfirmed report that more than 40 Ukrainian soldiers had died and dozens more were wounded; he added that the death toll on the other side stood at 50 Russian troops.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

In related news, the Baltic countries issued a joint statement condemning the Russian invasion, bne IntelliNews reports. “We, the foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania condemn in the strongest possible way the open large-scale Russian aggression against the independent, peaceful, and democratic Ukraine,” the statement from Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said. Lithuania also declared a state of emergency over the security threat. Landsbergis tweeted: “We in Lithuania know very well that Ukraine is fighting not just for Ukraine, but for us in the region, Europe and everyone in the democratic world,” adding that Russia should be subjected to further sanctions.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto yesterday praised Egypt’s efforts to stem the number of migrants leaving the country for Europe, AP reports. “Six years ago, Egypt managed to close its maritime borders, preventing waves of illegal migration from reaching Europe. We appreciate this,” Szijjarto said following talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shukry in Cairo. Szijjarto added that the EU should step up its support for Egypt regarding migration, including through financial means. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has frequently spoken out against immigrants arriving in the EU.

Czech authorities agreed yesterday to further lift coronavirus restrictions amid a drop in the number of cases, AP reports. According to Health Minister Vlastimil Valek, all restrictions on the number of people attending public gatherings will be canceled as of 1 March. Also, the testing of health care workers and staffers at nursing homes will no longer be mandatory, and masks will only be required in certain public facilities and on public transportation, as of 14 March. The daily number of coronavirus infections stood at 14,000 on Tuesday, about half of the number from a week before, while the seven-day infection rate dropped from 939 per 100,000 residents on Monday to 809 on Tuesday.

Southeastern Europe

The World Health Organization has granted Serbia permission to produce several types of vaccines including coronavirus shots, BIRN reports. Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar said Serbia accepted the “serious responsibility” that came with the approval to produce RNA vaccines, which include the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for COVID-19 and also extends to vaccines for other illnesses. “This is a global problem and everyone in the whole world must be vaccinated in sufficient numbers to get out of the corona,” Loncar said.

Police in Montenegro arrested three U.S. fugitives yesterday who fled California in late January after being convicted of fraudulently obtaining $18 million in coronavirus relief funds, BIRN reports. The U.S. Justice Department said the family crime gang, made up of Richard Ayvazyan, his wife Marietta Terabelian, and his sister-in-law Tamara Dadyan were in detention in Montenegro and that Washington was seeking their extradition. Although Montenegro does not have an extradition treaty with the United States, Podgorica has extradited U.S. citizens to their home country in the past, most recently in June 2020 in a case involving a U.S. citizen accused of child pornography.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Moldova announced that it will close its airspace and declare a state of emergency due to the ongoing Russian military attack on Ukraine, RFE/RL reports. President Maia Sandu also said that Moldova, which shares a border with Ukraine, is ready to accept refugees fleeing the country. “We will help people who need our help and support,” Sandu said. According to Moldova’s Minister of Interior Ana Revenco, as of today around 1,900 Ukrainian citizens had crossed into Moldova, while Moldovan media also reported long lines of vehicles at border checkpoints.

Central Asia

Prosecutors in Kazakhstan said that at least six people died after being tortured while in police custody following the wave of protests across the country last month, Eurasianet reports. Rizabek Ozharov, a top official at the General Prosecutor’s Office, told state media in an interview published yesterday that his office was investigating cases concerning the “use of prohibited investigation methods” – which according to Eurasianet is a euphemism for torture – against people detained on suspicion of involvement in last month’s unrest. “According to our information, two people died under such circumstances at [the detention center] in Almaty, three in the East Kazakhstan Region, and one person in Taldykorgan,” Ozharov said.

Borderlands