Plus, Czech car industry grounds to a halt, Ljubljana and Warsaw at odds with Brussels, and more.

The Big Story: Novaya Gazeta Editor Dedicates Nobel Peace Prize to Murdered Journalists

What happened: After being announced as one of two recipients of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, Russian newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov dedicated the award to his slain colleagues, Reuters reports. “We will leverage this prize in the interests of Russian journalism which (the authorities) are now trying to repress,” he told Podyom, a journalism website cited by Reuters.

More context: According to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee announcement, Muratov and co-winner Maria Ressa from the Philippines are being recognized for “efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.” Since 1995, Muratov has been the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, which the Nobel committee called “the most independent newspaper in Russia today, with a fundamentally critical attitude towards power.”

Worth noting: This month marks the 15th anniversary of Anna Politkovskaya’s death, RFE/RL notes. One of the slain journalists whom Muratov mentioned in his speech, Politkovskaya was an investigative journalist for Novaya Gazeta as well, and won praises for her coverage of human rights violations in Chechnya.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The European Commission criticized a Polish judicial ruling regarding the primacy of local courts, saying it raised “serious concerns,” the BBC reports. The Polish Constitutional Tribunal said some EU treaty articles were at odds with Poland’s constitution, which it said had primacy in certain judicial matters. The European Commission disagreed, saying in a statement that EU law had “primacy over national law, including constitutional provisions.” The commission added that “All rulings by the European Court of Justice are binding on all member states’ authorities, including national courts,” and warned that it would “not hesitate to make use of its powers under the treaties to safeguard the uniform application and integrity of Union law.”

A global shortage of computer chips will cause Czech automaker Skoda to “significantly reduce or even halt” production from 18 October until the end of 2021, Reuters reports. A disruption in the supply of semiconductor chips amid a post-pandemic rise in demand has led to production curbs across Central Europe. Skoda is revising expectations regarding overall car production this year from the initial forecast of 1.3 million cars down to around 1.15 million cars, the same number as in 2020, according to the Czech Automotive Industry Association. “Automotive is not getting out of the trenches just yet, and that means bad news for the whole industrial sector, and that actually means bad news for GDP,” Raiffeisen analyst Vit Hradil told Reuters.

Southeastern Europe

The European Commission is exceeding its powers in regards to the rule of law, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa told Euronews. The Slovenian politician criticized European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for entering into “political battles” of member states and failing to be an “honest broker.” Jansa said the rule of law has become a term that is being exploited for political purposes. “We have a European charter of human rights, but in political language, especially in the European Parliament, everyone can add to this list whatever he or she wants,” he said. The commission is preparing to activate an EU mechanism linking the disbursement of EU funds to compliance with rule of law principles.

A Serbian lawyer helping asylum seekers has received an award from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees for his work in Europe, RFE/RL reports. Nikola Kovacevic is the first Serbian winner of the UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award, “a prestigious annual prize that honors those who have gone to extraordinary lengths to support forcibly displaced and stateless people,” according to the UNHCR. In addition to offering free legal advice and helping refugees apply for asylum, Kovacevic helps them find shelter, work, and access to education and medical assistance. The UNHCR noted that since 2012 when Kovacevic started work in the field, he has represented almost 30% of all asylum seekers granted protection in Serbia.

Eastern Europe and Russia

NATO expelled eight Russian diplomats suspected of spying and halved the number of Russians working at its Brussels headquarters, the BBC reports. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the decision to reduce the number of Russian staff from 20 to 10 was not “linked to any particular event, but we have seen … an increase in Russian malign activity, and therefore we need to be vigilant.” An unnamed NATO official had previously said the men were “undeclared Russian intelligence officers.” Reacting to the developments, Russian officials said the West was using Moscow as a “bogeyman.” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said “The collective West is continuing its policy of diplomatic confrontation with Russia.”

A Russian NGO said it had received “thousands” of leaked video clips showing prison abuse across Russia such as guards beating and torturing inmates, The Moscow Times reports. Some of the videos have already been published online by the independent Russian news website Mediazona earlier this week. “This is an unprecedented leak that will send shockwaves across the country. In total we have over 40 gigabytes of files showing widespread torture,” Vladimir Osechkin, the founder of the Gulagu.net rights group, told The Moscow Times. The Kremlin announced the launch of an investigation into the videos, while Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said “If this is confirmed, it will lead to a very serious inquiry.”

Belarus has launched a new probe into journalists working for the independent news site Tut.by, RFE/RL reports. The Investigative Committee of Belarus, a part of the Belarusian state security apparatus, said it suspects an unspecified number of Tut.by staff members of jointly inciting social hatred or discord, a crime that carries a prison sentence of up to 12 years. In May, Belarusian authorities shut down the website of Tut.by and arrested its journalists and editors on charges of tax evasion; 11 of them are still in jail or under house arrest to this day. Some Tut.by journalists speculated that the new developments might be in retaliation for the fact that they created a new information website, Zerkalo.io.

The Caucasus