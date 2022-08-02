Plus: Georgian helicopter crash, sketchy Romanian digitalization, Slovak ‘bio-project’ razed, and more.

The Big Story: Nuclear Safety Chief Warns of Russian Violations in Ukraine

What happened: All basic aspects of nuclear safety have been “trampled upon or violated” during Russia’s occupation of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power plant, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said yesterday, UN News reports. Speaking in New York at the UN conference on nuclear nonproliferation, Rafael Mariano Grossi said the situation at the plant is “becoming more perilous by the day,” Euronews reports. The IAEA has been unable to send a mission to the site since the start of the war, he said. “We hope to be able to come to Zaporizhzhia because if something happens there,” Grossi said, “we will only have ourselves to blame for it.”

More context: Russia has been using the nuclear power plant – the largest in Ukraine – as a military base and apparently as a shield; fears of causing a nuclear disaster make Ukrainian forces unable to retaliate against missiles launched from the site.

Worth noting: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned the conference that the world was “just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation.” Guterres cited the Russian invasion – along with the Middle East, the Korean Peninsula, and elsewhere – as places where “crises – with nuclear undertones – are festering.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Climate-change deniers and right-wing forces in Europe – including Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party – have joined former U.S. President Donald Trump in turning protests by farmers in the Netherlands into a political battle with the EU, Politico reports. Right-wing leaders like Geert Wilders and Marine Le Pen are also taking advantage of the protests against limits on nitrogen and ammonia emissions, calling the EU’s environmental regulations “climate tyranny.”

A serial beauty-pageant contestant in Slovakia has had her lakeside “mobile bio-project” torn down for being an illegal beach hut, The Slovak Spectator reports. Daniela Kralevich claimed the structure on the shore of a lake in the Zlate Piesky recreation area was not a real building since it was not built on a foundation – and said she had permits for it anyway – but local authorities did not agree and tore down the small building last week.

The massive wildfire in Czechia is under control and could be extinguished in the next few days, though residents are still not allowed to return to local villages, Czech Radio reports.

Southeastern Europe

Bosnia has deported two Pakistani immigrants in a test of an agreement between the Bosnian Security Ministry and the Pakistani Interior Ministry, BIRN reports. Bosnia plans to deport larger groups of migrants without residence permits in the future.

Human rights groups are calling for the release of a Kurdish politician and activist currently on a hunger strike in a Serbian jail, BIRN reports. Ecevit Piroglu, former director of a branch of the Turkish Human Rights Association, is wanted by Ankara on terrorism charges.

Slovenian authorities are closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and are ready to reimpose restrictions in case of a major resurgence in the disease, Total Slovenia News reports, citing STA. Ten COVID-19 patients died between Friday and Sunday, though total cases decreased 10% compared to the same period last week, according to Health Ministry data cited by The Slovenia Times.

Romania, Bulgaria, and Greece have scored the lowest in the EU for their lagging digitalization results, Romania Insider reports. Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary came in next for low scores in the European Commission’s Digital Economy and Society Index report for 2022; Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden were found to have the most advanced digital economies in the EU.

Eastern Europe and Russia

A post on one of former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev’s social media accounts yesterday said “Georgia had never existed before its reunification” with the Russian Empire in the 1800s and called Kazakhstan “an artificial state,” The Moscow Times reports. The post then quickly disappeared, and an aide to Medvedev said the account was hacked, though the Times notes the statement is not too far off from the former president’s recent extremist commentary.

Ukraine has started on the course of a severe economic crisis – worse than anything since the Soviet era – due to Russia’s invasion, bne Intellinews reports. The national currency is plummeting; the government is running an unsustainable deficit; major state-owned firms are defaulting on their debts; and the overall economy will most likely contract by over 33% by the end of this year.

Central Asia

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently completed a quick tour through Central Asia with the goal of deepening economic and security ties in the region, Eurasianet reports. The minister was in Tajikistanyesterday after stops in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The Caucasus

The crash of a Georgian rescue helicopter that killed eight people last week as it attempted to rescue two paragliders is raising questions about the country’s emergency response system and the unregulated tourism industry, Eurasianet notes. The condition of the Soviet-era helicopter – and not the skills of the experienced pilot – is under scrutiny, while all paragliding has been suspended. A tourist died in a separate paragliding accident in the region just two weeks before the crash.

Borderlands

The escalation in armed conflict in Syria threatens to embroil Turkey, Russia, and Iran in an all-out war, according to an analysis in Al-Monitor. Russian forces have recently conducted airstrikes in northwestern Syria, and Turkish forces have also launched strikes against Kurdish forces in the region. Ankara did not obtain the approval of Moscow and Iran – both allied with Syria – to launch its military operations, according to the report.

