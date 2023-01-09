Alarming findings about the early sexual experiences of Slovak girls have psychologists and parents worried. From Dennik N.

“I don’t know if I’m even capable of talking about my daughter, but we can try,” says Jana, 37, when we meet. It’s not easy for her. It took her quite some time to decide that she was willing to talk about how she found out about the sex life of her 14-year-old daughter Livia.

Until the moment Jana was asked by the school psychologist to come for a talk, she had thought her teenage daughter wasn’t keeping any major secrets from her. Livia is in the ninth grade in a Bratislava elementary school.

“The psychologist sat me down in her office and after a while she told me that Livia had her first sexual intercourse when she was just 12,” Jana says. Shocked, she started to ask if the psychologist wasn’t confusing her daughter with someone else. “But there was no mistake, she was talking about my child. I didn’t know what to say. She started telling me that Livia lacks love and interest from her parents. That I should talk to her more often.”

Psychologist Eva Poliakova has been researching teenage behavior and sexuality for decades. She says this case is far from unique.

In 2022, she carried out research with a group of 10 ninth-grade girls at a Bratislava elementary school for children with problematic behavior. She was taken aback by the findings.

“Even though the girls were 14 or 15 years old, all 10 of them had already had some sexual experience,” says Poliakova. On average, the girls had their first sexual intercourse in the sixth grade, aged 12 and a half.

“They said their only interest was for it already to be Saturday, so that they could have sex,” adds Poliakova, who until recently worked at Comenius University in Bratislava.

Even though she only worked with a small, unrepresentative sample of girls, Poliakova considers the results to be shocking. She says this is a problem all over Slovakia.

That sex is not taboo for kids in elementary school is also borne out by an international study on student health, carried out regularly in 50 countries in cooperation with the World Health Organization.

When, as part of the study, 15-year-old Slovaks were sampled in the 2017-2018 school year, one in 10 girls and almost one in six boys said they had already had a sexual experience.

“Girls often suffer from depression and anxiety, they lack self-acceptance, and they don’t have friends, which they try to compensate for by starting their sex lives too early.”

‘Love,’ but No Friends

Poliakova says that the girls she spoke with at the Bratislava school had feelings of worthlessness and felt an absence of affection in their lives. “During the interviews they said nobody understood them and that on Saturdays in clubs they find what they’re looking for – that is, an expression of love.” Sex, whether with someone they know or with a stranger, apparently gives them the feeling that someone is interested in them. They consider those brief encounters to be love.

“They did not see themselves as valuable; we witnessed a complete absence of friendships. One girl told me, ‘Why look for meaning in life, that’s useless,’ ” Poliakova adds.

She found it horrifying that the teenage girls also felt no happiness. “It’s as if they did not even know what happiness was. They’re only focused on money and on finding a rich boyfriend.”

Only one of the 10 girls in the study was physically active, as a tennis player. The remaining girls did not participate in any sporting activities or have hobbies.

Eva Poliakova. Photo by Vladimir Simicek / Dennik N.

According to the psychologist, parents often have no idea that their daughters go to clubs on Saturdays in order to have sex. “Parents are not an obstacle to them – they just tell them they’re going to a sleepover at another girl’s house,” Poliakova says.

Coronavirus Changed the Lives of Young People

Livia’s mother Jana has little time for the 14-year-old. She raises her daughter in Bratislava on her own. She divorced Livia’s father when the child was two years old. To this day, the father shows no interest in spending time with his daughter.

Jana works at the cash register in a grocery store, starting at 8 a.m. and finishing at 6. Her daughter spends her whole day without supervision. They have no relatives living in Bratislava. Her parents live far away in Presov, in eastern Slovakia. They see each other just one weekend every three months.

Another member of Poliakova’s team researching teenage behavior is Zuzana Stefanec, who heads the department of psychology and pathopsychology at Comenius University’s faculty of education.

Stefanec says that the lives of teenagers were upended by the COVID lockdowns, when they were isolated at home for long periods of time. This separation from their peer groups has had its consequences.

“They often suffer from depression and anxiety, they lack self-acceptance, and they don’t have friends, which they try to compensate for by starting their sex lives too early,” Stefanec says. Even worse, there are also suicidal tendencies. Self-harm is also more and more common.

Both experts agree that one reason young people have frequent mental health issues is that they lack friends to gossip with about common, everyday topics. It may sound banal, but it is something that would be of great benefit to their mental health.

Teachers could also help them out if they didn’t just pressure kids in schools into fulfilling tasks, but also created room for discussion. According to the two experts, as the youngsters come of age, teachers should talk to them about their emotions and about what’s bothering them.

Parents should also take an active interest in their kids’ emotions, showing them they’re there for them. “If they’re telling them ‘I don’t have time for that’ or ‘What can you know about that at your age,’ they’re just driving them away. They can’t then be surprised if they’re unaware that their children are looking for sex,” Poliakova says.

Mom’s Hug

Livia’s mother admits the two of them did not talk much about sex. She felt her daughter wasn’t really interested in the subject. “Then I was shocked when I realized she was no longer a virgin. The hardest thing was to talk about it for the first time. We both cried, but we also bonded strongly over it. I realized I wasn’t showing her how much I loved her. It was a mistake,” Jana says.

She says she wouldn’t want to give any advice to parents in a similar situation, but she now knows that “even a 10-year-old or a 12-year-old girl wants a hug from her mom.”

The psychologists both agree that not all parents are willing to cooperate with them or admit they may be failing in some aspect of child-rearing. “It’s extremely important to communicate cautiously with the parents, because if we lose the parent, we lose the child and then we cannot help them,” Stefanec notes.

They also say sexual education should be taught in schools [a subject the Slovak education minister recently said was unnecessary, as students were already exposed to many different kinds of information]. This would give students room for building values and attitudes, delaying the start of their sex lives. They would also obtain information about using protection during sex.

Having Sex Younger

According to Poliakova, the age at which young people have their first sexual experience is falling quickly. She cites research she carried out less than 20 years ago in collaboration with the World Health Organization. Even compared with that relatively recent period, the age of first sex has already changed significantly, especially among girls.

According to data in the 2004 study, girls then were starting their sex lives aged14 to 15. Today, they’re typically aged 12 or 13.

“According to what the girls told us, most of their sex partners were aged between 16 and 19 – they were basically teenagers. There were no mentions of older sex partners,” Poliakova says. Out of the 10 girls in the new study, all but one are having regular sex, most commonly on Saturday club nights. They don’t choose their partners – they simply accept sex when it is offered, thinking this is something that most girls do. Poliakova says they usually have unrealistic expectations of their sexual partners. They expect love, but usually only get casual sex.

“Then there are also girls who do not expect an emotional relationship – they just want a sexual experience without the emotions,” she continues.

This is not just a question of the consequences of early sex lives for children’s psychological makeup. If the girls are younger than 15, they are below the age of consent. Slovak criminal law is strict on this. Sexual abuse is committed by anyone who has sex with a person younger than 15, even if that person consents to it. Penalties range between 3 and 10 years in prison.

Police recorded 422 such cases in 2021, 314 of which have been resolved. Between January and late October 2022, the number was 348, with 247 cases resolved.

Girls who are coming of age these days belong to a generation of the prematurely sexually experienced. Most advanced countries are thinking about what to do with the syndrome of teenagers maturing too soon. Poliakova says it is not at all uncommon for at least a third of female third-graders to have already started menstruating.

When, then, are they mature enough to start their sex lives? Poliakova says there’s an easy answer to that. The actual age is not decisive here. Rather, it is when the girls are socially and psychologically mature enough and would be capable of caring for a child of their own.

…

Maria Benedikovicova is a reporter with the Slovak newspaper Dennik N, where this article originally appeared. Republished with permission. Translated by Matus Nemeth.