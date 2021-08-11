Plus, governments teeter in Poland and Bulgaria, Turkey busts a big antiquities smuggling ring, and more.

The Big Story: Latvia Declares State of Emergency Over Belarusian Border Crossings

What happened: Latvia declared a local state of emergency along its border with Belarus on 10 August after about 200 migrants crossed the border in a 24-hour period, EurActiv and AFP report. Lithuanian lawmakers approved a fence to stem the recent influx of several thousand migrants crossing into that country from Belarus amid allegations the Belarusian authorities are deliberately sending migrants into the country’s EU neighbors. On Friday, Lithuania and Poland called on the EU to help them deal with the situation, Reuters reports.

More context: Iraqis comprise the largest single group of people crossing from Belarus into Lithuania this year, around two-thirds of the total of just over 4,000. Iraq, under pressure from the EU, suspended flights from Baghdad to Minsk this week, earning praise from Brussels as officials said they hoped the migrant situation would now stabilize, RFE/RL writes.

Worth noting: Poland’s border guard said Monday it had detained 349 illegal migrants, most from Iraq and Afghanistan, at the Belarusian border since Friday. Border guards have detained 871 people illegally crossing from Belarus this year, compared to 122 in all of 2020, according to Reuters.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The result of a vote on a contentious Polish media law today could topple the government, Deutsche Welle says, noting that the proposed law sets Warsaw at odds with Washington. The law would prohibit non-EU citizens and companies from holding a controlling stake in Polish media outlets, in effect barring U.S.-based Discovery Inc. from operating TVN, Poland’s biggest private TV station. TVN’s news channel frequently criticizes the nationalist, conservative ruling Law and Justice party, which is losing allies in parliament. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki yesterday dismissed the head of a junior coalition party, Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin, over domestic policy differences. Gowin said the move is “de facto a rupture of the governing coalition,” AFP reports.

Czech-based antivirus maker Avast has agreed to rival NortonLifeLock’s $8 billion-plus purchase offer in a deal that will see the creation of a consumer antivirus giant. Founded in the 1980s, Avast is one of a handful of dominant players in the sector. It went public in London in 2018, one of the UK’s biggest tech IPOs at that time, The Financial Times writes. The combined company will have a reach of 500 million customers and will be headquartered at Norton’s head office in Tempe, Arizona and also in Prague, the FT says.

Southeastern Europe

Bulgaria’s political deadlock grew even worse when the colorful and controversial leader of the biggest party yesterday said he had failed to put together a workable coalition, Politico writes. There Is Such a People party leader Slavi Trifonov wrote on Facebook that new elections – the third since April – are now likely. Trifonov’s failure means that President Rumen Radev must now ask the conservative party GERB, the second biggest vote-winner in last month’s election, to form a government. In the likely event that GERB also fails, the Bulgarian News Agency reports, the president must then make the offer to a third party of his choice, and if that is unsuccessful, call another snap election for mid-October at the earliest.

Zagreb’s new mayor is continuing to undo some of the popular decisions of his late predecessor. Tomislav Tomasevic took office in June following the death by heart attack of Milan Bandic in February while campaigning for a seventh term as mayor of the Croatian capital. “Widely viewed as a populist, Bandic had a colorful career that was marred by allegations of corruption,” Balkan Insight writes. Tomasevic yesterday reversed Bandic’s decision to allow free parking in front of healthcare facilities. In July he said the city would switch luxury Audis, Mercedes Benzes, and BMWs ordered by the previous administration for more economical Renaults, Skodas, and Opels, Total Croatia News reported.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Ukraine will work to ease the path for thousands of Hassidic Jews to visit the city of Uman during next month’s Rosh Hashanah holiday, Deputy Health Minister Ihor Kuzin said Monday. A special directive to allow religious pilgrims to enter the country under pandemic restrictions has been approved, the Jewish News Syndicate cites him as saying. Tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews, most from Israel, make an annual pilgrimage to the grave in Uman of charismatic 18th-century Rabbi Nachman of Breslov. Last year, lockdown rules trapped about 2,000 pilgrims trying to enter Ukraine from Belarus at the border for several days, Haaretz writes. Kuzin said rapid coronavirus test kits, protective masks and hand sanitizer had been ordered to cope with the influx of pilgrims.

Pilgrims visiting Uman, Ukraine in 2010. Photo by Volodymyr Kryzhanivskyi via Wikimedia Commons.

Facebook said yesterday it had closed hundreds of accounts that spread misleading information about Western-made coronavirus vaccines. The accounts were traced to Fazze, a UK-registered marketing firm based in Russia, Deutsche Welle reports. One meme spread by the campaign claimed the AstraZeneca vaccine would turn people into chimpanzees. Facebook security chief Nathaniel Gleicher said although the campaign was an “elaborate setup,” it was “sloppy” and didn’t reach large numbers of people. Two YouTube influencers, one in France and one in Germany, revealed last month that Fazze had requested their help with spreading disinformation about COVID vaccines.

Central Asia

The Taliban is now in control of Afghanistan’s borders with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on 10 August, TASS reports. Taliban leaders promised not to attack the two countries, according to Shoigu. The Taliban has been advancing into northern border areas for some time, and last month took control of part of Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province facing the Tajik region of the same name. Russia has conducted joint exercises with Uzbek and Tajik troops in recent days. The commander of Russia’s Central Military District, Alexander Lapin, told journalists that 2,500 troops took part in the drills amid “increasing aggravation of the situation in Afghanistan and the threat of penetration by radical terrorist groups bordering the Central Asian countries,” The Defense Post writes today, citing AFP.

Borderlands