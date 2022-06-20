Granting Ukraine candidate status would maximize the EU’s transformative power.

As Ukraine enters the fourth month of full-scale war against Russia, it has become evident that not only the country’s military but the entire state system has passed the ultimate stress test. State administration remains functional at all levels, democratic institutions are running, infrastructure is being recovered where possible, and millions of Ukrainians, even those displaced by the war, continue to receive administrative services due to far-reaching digitalization.

Such striking resilience has been built over years of painstaking reforms, demanded not only by Ukrainian society but also Ukraine’s Western partners. The European Union has been a key player on that partner list. The EU’s reform conditionality has helped to modernize the country tremendously over the past eight years. Now it can boost its transformative power in the region by granting Ukraine candidate status.

The European Commission on 17 June formally recommended that status for Ukraine (along with Moldova), a crucial step. But it is the European Council that will make the final decision at its 23-24 June summit. A positive result would help create momentum for even deeper reforms.

Since 2014, the EU has been masterfully embedding reform-related requirements into the key cooperation frameworks with Ukraine. In the area of anti-corruption, this contributed to the establishment of the new anti-corruption institutional architecture, the overhaul of the public procurement system, increased transparency of government databases, and the launch of a system of asset declaration for public officials.

Fundamental reforms also took place in the areas of decentralization of power, public finance management, the banking system, and the energy sector. As a result, Ukraine’s compliance with the Copenhagen criteria for EU membership and its alignment with EU standards are comparable to Western Balkan countries that already have received candidate status. In other words, Ukraine has already progressed enough to be eligible for EU candidacy.

This is especially relevant in the context of Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction. The EU already has pledged to lead the effort in concert with Ukraine through the RebuildUkraine plan, which would combine multi-billion euro investment and reforms. It would be a wasted opportunity if the EU were to carry out a program of this magnitude without integrating it in the strategic plans for further enlargement.

Ukraine’s EU candidacy would maximize the effectiveness of measures taken under the reconstruction plan and vice versa, as accession-specific reforms can be among the conditions for further financial assistance. Secondly, it would enable the EU to cover some of Ukraine’s recovery needs from its Instrument for Pre-accession Assistance, which would ensure greater transparency and efficiency in the allocation of funds. Finally, recognition of Ukraine as a candidate for EU membership would send an important political signal to potential investors who otherwise might be hesitant about long-term investment in Ukraine. In all, it would couple Ukraine’s economic recovery with strengthening its good governance, which for the EU would mean a more stable and resilient neighbor, one better placed to address the long-term challenges vis a vis Russia.

To be sure, EU candidacy is a far cry from membership. It is a mistaken view to believe that granting candidate status to Ukraine could weaken the EU’s reform leverage over the country. In fact, this political decision would be followed by various stages of negotiations, which the EU could make conditional to further reforms. The opposite also is true, however: If European leaders fail to agree on Ukraine’s EU candidacy, it will slow Ukraine’s transformational agenda. It would also send an undesirable message to other countries in the region – to both democracies with pro-European sentiments and autocracies seeking to level the EU’s regional influence.

All in all, candidate status would be an incredibly powerful tool for further reform in Ukraine – a win-win situation for the country as well as the EU. Recognizing Ukraine as a candidate country now would ensure the EU’s massive investments in Ukraine’s recovery are not just short-term assistance to a country in need but a long-term strategic investment. With the persistent potential for further Russian aggression, EU candidacy would help Ukraine withstand and thrive rather than becoming a failed state at the EU’s borders.

…

Christina Parandii is a ReThink.CEE fellow of the German Marshall Fund of the United States.