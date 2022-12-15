A personal account of the ebb and flow of emotional and even physical reactions to the flood of news from the Ukrainian war, from hopeful to devastating.

They say that Ukrainians are radical. They say that Ukrainians do not want to negotiate with Russia.

There is a lot of talk about Ukrainians in general. People mostly try to use logic to understand what is not rational. What is emotional, what is at the level of sensations in the body.

This Big War has lasted for nine months. During this time, you can get pregnant and give birth to a child, give a new life. But for nine months now, Ukrainian lives have been taken away, every day, every month.

I remember how at the end of February I thought, I can’t handle even a few weeks, I just don’t have enough strength, I’m already so tired.

But now, nine months later, I am still speaking, persuading, writing, defending the right of Ukrainians to protect their state and their lives, the right not to negotiate with terrorists, the right to kill those who came to kill us.

They say that Ukrainians are too emotional. “Calm down!” But it is more than emotions, deeper than emotions. This is something at the level of instincts, at the level of subconscious reactions in the body.

I’ve been dancing all my life and I know what I’m talking about. I know that the body often reacts faster than the brain, the body knows more than our mind does. The body absorbs this war and reacts to it. A month ago, I was at a dance performance where there was a number with whips. The sound of the whip hitting the floor made my whole back cramp. It’s like a spasm, like a cramp that you can’t get rid of. Yes, I never heard actual gunfire in those nine months, but my body still reacted as if it was in its memory.

I can’t control it, I can’t tell my body to “calm down, don’t react.”

We didn’t want to become what we are now, but we became influenced by events.

Bucha after Bucha, Izyum after Izyum, I accumulated my anger like radiation. And it seemed that there was no more room for love and human warmth inside. But then Kherson happened, and the knot in the throat let go: it didn’t spasm so much, it didn’t feel so nauseous.

Serhiy Zhadan writes that “love is the work, and we have to do this work every day.” And, above all, I am trying to learn to love myself anew.

With the anger inside, with that radicality that scares foreigners, with strength and fragility at the same time; with mood swings and no desire to wake up in the morning; with spasms in the area of the cheekbones and a too serious face; with all that I have experienced and will experience.

I hope that those who read my texts will also be able to accept and love who I was and who I have become. My texts are not just a diary. And it is even more than a diary of emotions and states. This is an outside view of my inner state. It is as if the soul leaves the body and watches how everyone bustles around, captures emotions, and returns to the body to tell me about myself.

My texts are a sinusoid of moods: up, down, up, down and so on ad infinitum.

My texts are shock, resistance, and adaptation. This is the life of Ukrainians. This is our shared spasm in the body.

Shock. Resistance. Adaptation.

First month

The first month of the Big War was in a fog. I went through all five typical stages of grief.

Denial. On the first day, I was woken up for work by my alarm clock, turned on the internet and saw a message in the work chat that we were supposed to stay at home due to the circumstances. I didn’t get it. Then my sister called and said that we were being bombed. I refused to believe it, I thought it had to end now. We quickly packed two backpacks and headed out of town to my parents’ place. The first day was spent on the phone. I read all the news I could. I subscribed to a bunch of Telegram channels. Constant anxiety, constant uncertainty. And the thought that all this is surreal. I fell asleep in tears and with the wish that tomorrow I would wake up and all this would turn out not to be true, that I just went crazy and I will be cured.

But I woke up on the 25th of February and the war was still on. We did not hear the air-raid sirens, because we were far outside the city, and their sound did not reach us, so for the next few nights we slept in rotation: for four hours, each of us took turns on the Telegram channels and woke up the others when there was a siren. And every evening I screamed in my head: “Give me back my life! I want my life before the 24th of February back!” I could not accept that it would no longer be the same as before.

Anger. I was angry. Constantly. I had to do something not to cry, not to be horrified by the news. And my sister and I started volunteering. From a volunteer chat that started with 12 people, we became several thousand in a week. Requests came from everywhere. Sand, concrete blocks, diapers, coffee, clothes, medicine, cars, metal, rags. Everything is needed and everything is urgent, and preferably free of charge. And people gave everything for free. People gave cars for free. People carried bread to Kharkiv while it was still under fire and did not ask for money for fuel. The girl from the florist shop became responsible for making Molotov cocktails. The best restaurants in Poltava prepared sandwiches and porridge for everyone who needed it. Dance studios began to sew clothes for the military. Local council members coordinated humanitarian shipments almost 24/7. I, a person without a driver’s license and who knows nothing about cars, learned to look for trucks, cranes, understand types of fuel and types of transport. My weapons were my laptop and phone. We fulfilled requests in 10 minutes, others could not be met at all, and then it seemed that you let everyone down, the whole country. We were online for 16 hours a day. And this is how we saved ourselves from falling into despair. We just stopped reading the news.

Bargaining. But when we heard that the Russians were already near Gadyach, it became scary. Because it’s close, because they can get here. Because all I had was a backpack with warm sweaters, a laptop and no understanding of how to save myself if they reached Poltava. And then we were offered a ride to go to Lviv. There was a car and there were two free seats. I cried almost all day because I couldn’t make this decision. I felt like a traitor because I was running away. At the same time, I didn’t want to go, because this was my home and my life. I didn’t know which option was correct. I only wanted to make the correct decision, or that someone could make it for me. In the end, my mother and I left. A number of acquaintances were already taking their relatives to the border, we decided to go to Lviv and to stay there, waiting for my sister.

Depression. Usually, you can get from Poltava to Lviv in 14-16 hours. We had to travel for almost two days. There, on the way, I broke down. I could no longer be strong or control myself. I just cried, I blamed myself for leaving, and several times I had the thought of getting out somewhere at a stop and saying that I was going back. Then I decided that I would go back with the drivers when they took their families to the border. When we got to Lviv, I was no longer myself. We were welcomed into the home of a family that didn’t know us and had never seen us before. They were abroad with small children and their grandfather simply let us into their newly built house. Added to my guilt was the feeling that I cannot thank these people in any way now, that I am a bad person because of this. I just sat at home and volunteered for a week, then my sister came and the question became what to do next.

I had to make a choice again: go further abroad, stay in Lviv, return back to Poltava. I called everyone in tears, asked them to tell me what I should do, which choice is better. But no one could tell me that, because no one knew. I reached a mental state I could not get myself out of. Then I went to a psychiatrist. During our first meeting I just sobbed. I was prescribed strong sedatives and they began to work. I was able to sleep. But every time the air-raid sirens sounded, there was a feeling in my chest that some kind of wave was rising, spinning my heart like clothes in a washing machine.

Acceptance. By the end of March, the medicine was doing its job. I became stable. I was able to work. I remember how I sat in line for an appointment with a psychiatrist and wrote an analytical article. People with serious mental problems were sitting in the corridor, they were making noise, crying, someone was behaving aggressively, and I was sitting with a laptop and analyzing some documents to understand how the experience of other countries could help us restore Ukraine.

Is it possible to accept war? I don’t think so. I still miss my life before 24 February. But I accepted that we would definitely win, because we had no other way out.

How does this happen? I just looked at all the horrific acts that the Russians did in Bucha, Irpin, at those photos that the whole world saw later on. Just like that, on a street in Lviv, I realized that we must win. We cannot fail to win. Because for us it means death. Because otherwise we will cease to exist. Because we would all end up lying like those dead bodies along the road in the footage from Bucha. I accepted that we will win. And I also accepted that this would not be easy and that it could be a long war. I have to live day to day, stop hoping that everything will go back to how it was before 24 February. It will never be like that again. Never. I will never be the same as before this war. But I will be. Because we will win. We will definitely win. Because this is not a war for a piece of land, but for our very existence. Glory to Ukraine!

Shock

18 March 2022

I am one of the millions of Ukrainians who have relatives in Russia.

My uncle used to be a professional military officer, but he retired long ago. He comes from the Luhansk region in Ukraine, like my mother.

The older of my two cousins fought in Chechnya. Chechnya was never discussed when we were children, and we never asked about it. And we should have been.

I was a part of my youngest cousin’s wedding, and we chatted on Instagram from time to time. He and his wife still follow my account.

Until 2014, we visited them regularly, and they visited us in Poltava. They liked our city. They never once felt that anyone showed negativity towards them because they were Russians.

They were not “Putinists,” but on the first day of the Big War, we sent them a video of Russia bombing Ukraine. “Everything is so ambiguous,” was their response.

(The Big War is what Ukrainians call the full-scale invasion that began on 24 February. We don’t call it just “the war” because the war started in 2014.)

On the 12th day of the Big War, my younger cousin started calling me on all messengers. I didn’t answer. Then he wrote, “What is happening there? We are worried. How can we help?” At first, I wanted to tell him to follow the Russian warship [that attacked Snake Island], then to write that they should do something with their schizoid president, then that he should help himself.

I didn’t write anything.

Because they no longer exist for me.

More precisely, they are more like those ghosts in Harry Potter: they were too afraid to die, so they chose to exist in a halfway state between the world of the living and the dead.

It is the same with my relatives.

I don’t have the strength or desire to explain anything to them, to argue. I am not Misha Katsurin, although I am impressed by his endurance and the initiative he launched.

I have only indifference.

I don’t care what happens to them.

Now I spend all my inner resources to revive myself and be useful to the country. All my thoughts are only for us to win as soon as possible.

I am not writing out of self-pity, a desire to offend, or to brag.

Maybe someone just like me has such relatives and such experiences. I want you to know that you are not alone. There are millions of us. And these millions should now be eating, sleeping, and living in adequate conditions. Because it is awful to be exhausted, hungry, and depressed. We need a strong home front.

I don’t miss my relatives from Russia, and I don’t feel any loss. Because now the whole country has become my new relatives.

30 March 2022

I often have dreams about dancing. In them, I dance, I train, I watch dance competitions and festivals, and even meet up with old dance friends. I was ashamed of this. How can I have something like dance in my head during the war?

I thought that I need to dream of how we will win, how the Russian soldiers are running away, back to their swamps, and how we will go out to celebrate the victory. Or, perhaps, I should dream of the horrors of war.

Anything but dancing. So why does it come into my dreams?

Because this is my soul, this is my normal. It is something that cannot be described in words.

That’s why I miss it so much. It is one of the things I miss so much and that is not a priority now, during the war.

I see how professional trainers I know became military volunteers, delivered humanitarian aid; tailoring studios that are sewing clothes for the soldiers. I see dance studios offering free space and clothing for those children who have left their home towns but want to continue practicing. I see how my favorite dancers give master classes abroad to raise funds for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. How global dancing stars give free Zoom lectures for Ukrainian children. I see what a strong and beautiful community we are. Under normal circumstances it would seem that dancing and war have nothing in common, but these are not normal times. All of you are at war and doing what you can.

I will have dreams of dancing again.

Maybe there will be those who will come and say that I am awful or crazy.

I don’t want to feel shame anymore because I dream about what I love.

Resistance

20 April 2022

What do war and dancing workouts have in common?

The answer might strike you as strange – I hate them.

Seriously, this resemblance is a metaphor for everything that I’ve been doing since 24 February.

You need to constantly exercise to keep your body in shape for dancing. These routines are boring, hard combinations for different muscle groups. You don’t want to do them, but you know you must. These are not some impressive jumps or beautiful dance combinations that go viral on Instagram. It’s just working hard every day so that someday (maybe) you will be able to do one more pirouette or jump 2 cm higher. It’s a tough routine to do every day.

It is still the same in war. I wake up every day and sit down to work and volunteer. Searching for petrol and diesel fuel, cookies, and washing powder. I try to understand what types of ammunition there are and look for trucks, cars, and concrete blocks (the first two weeks of the war were just the same). I’m going crazy because the suppliers haven’t been able to provide the goods that have already been paid for. They make mistakes in the invoices for payment. I’m freaking out because some strangers have asked me to find a unicorn tail. I’m writing analytics while waiting in line to see a doctor for a prescription for a sedative. I am writing to everyone I can abroad with a request to support Ukraine.

Hell, I do this every day!

I’m doing these dancing workouts so I can one day do a super jump.

I am contributing towards the war effort so that Ukraine will win one day.

I hate warm-up workouts, but I’ve been doing them for seven days in a row.

I hate the war, but I do something every day to help us win.

Do your own “workouts”!

Every day.

Adaptation

1 May 2022

I have “my place” in Lviv. I come here to sit on a bench, drink coffee, exhale and get in touch with myself. I used to be very afraid of the majesty of this place, but not now.

I love being here now.

But today, it’s a flea market, and all my benches are taken up by Pink Floyd records, pin-on buttons, coins, and old books.

That’s why I eat my Lviv croissant with a banana. I drink the best latte from guys from Kyiv who moved their business to Lviv.

I sit on the steps of my former fear, and now my place of strength.

Shock

14 July 2022

After the missile hit the Amstor, I couldn’t look at my notebook. I was physically sick when I saw the list of things I had to do. What’s the point if it doesn’t matter – if this does not help and is incapable of rescuing anyone from the missile? Why should I do these ordinary things if during the next siren a rocket could hit my office, and the last thing I will do is to write some stupid part of a report? My friend said that you should just do some of the usual things automatically, that it would pass, and you will adapt. And he is right.

(Many people burned to death when the Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk, a town about 100 kilometers from Poltava, was destroyed by a Russian missile.)

Our psyche has become like jelly, so fluid and unstable. The sense of panic from the beginning of spring is now perceived as something wild and far away, but then it seemed like the norm. We were so quickly drawn into this permanent state of anxiety and danger.

One morning I heard the buzz of helicopters over the house. Although I knew that they were ours, the thought still crossed my mind, “what if they fell?” And if they fall on my home, what I see and hear now will be for the last time in my life. The picture of the morning became so bright and detailed as if I wanted to remember every nuance.

When I hear the siren, I freeze for a few seconds and ask myself if I’m doing what I love right now. More often than not, the answer is “no.” But even a year ago, the response would almost always have been “no.” That’s why I praise myself for going in the right direction towards the answer “yes.” Sometimes anxiety catches me at a dance class, and then I think that’s a pretty good scenario – to die while dancing.

One friend of mine who is a soldier wrote that now he has so little and so much time.

“When you don’t know how long you will live, you don’t make plans for the future, and at the same time, you have so much time to understand yourself and put all life’s questions in your head in the right places.” I wish someone would put everything in my head in the right places for me.

I notice that I like just sitting alone in a quiet place more and more, drinking my latte or water, and writing in a notebook. I already have discovered such places in several districts of the city. I don’t know what it does for me, but maybe after the victory, I will have more time for it.

Resistance

16 September 2022

I have no kindness or humanity left.

This is how I feel when I look at the photo of the mass graves in Izyum.

I have nothing but death wishes for every bastard from a neighboring country who dares to come and kill a six-year-old girl because she is Ukrainian.

I am afraid of feeling such euphoria as when our troops liberated the Kharkiv region, killing 600-700 Russian soldiers every day in the process.

How can you rejoice in death? I asked myself every day, and in time I became indifferent.

And then they, the Russians, hit the thermal power station. And Russian civilians wrote on social networks that this was what we deserved, “suppress the Ukrainians, wipe the city off the face of the earth,” “why don’t they [Ukrainians] squeal?”

I have no compassion for them either, for these civilians.

I have no more humanity, and instead of it, the desire for revenge.

For each mass grave.

For every ballet dancer who died in this war.

(On 12 September, 47-year-old Oleksandr Shapoval, a ballet soloist with the National Opera, died in battle near Mayorsk in Donetsk region.)

For every child who, after reaching a safe place, still ate and slept under the bed for weeks because they were scared, because of what they had been through.

For myself.

For what I have become.

For that self which I will no longer be.

For the evil that Russians cause inside me.

For all of us.

They must be punished. Cruel and irreversible.

Adaptation

28 September 2022

Someone buys a Geiger counter, and someone organizes an orgy on Shchekavytsia in Kyiv.

People simulate a nuclear strike on cities on an interactive map and joke that it looks like a McDonald’s delivery map.

Facebook is a muss as usual: someone didn’t suffer enough to have the right to write about this topic, someone didn’t joke properly, someone isn’t doing what is needed, someone is doing too much.

And me? What about me? I travel 16 hours on a night bus home and only worry about my back.

I perceive a potential nuclear explosion as something for which you just need to prepare, buy everything according to the list. No need to panic. But it’s hard for me to go by train, because what if they hit the track and we will be stuck somewhere in the middle of nowhere.

Apparently, after seven months, we think of this horrible potential nuclear strike as of something routine.

Shock

21 October 2022

I have been in Prague for 10 days, and it’s complete cognitive dissonance.

Every morning I wake up, exercise, and go to the city center; on the way, I doubt whether I should buy this or that expensive coffee. I take one anyway and drink it somewhere in the park in front of buildings that probably still remember the Hapsburgs.

In Poltava, my friends stock up on hot tea in thermoses so as not to turn on electrical appliances one more time. Someone goes to the office on foot because the movement of trolleybuses has been banned due to a critical situation with an electrical network. Someone thinks about when would be the best time to wash hair and whether there will be hot water today.

During the day, I work in an office with high ceilings and a pleasant-to-the-touch green carpet. A beautiful dog named Leila is in the office, a kind of anti-stress. I go to a Vietnamese restaurant for lunch and burn my lips with spicy soup.

Meanwhile, every day my colleagues in Poltava run to the cafe in the basement next to the office three or four times a day, when the sirens sound. They worry about their cats and dogs being left at home, and if an Iranian drone will suddenly fly by and destroy their house.

In the evening here, I have many options: to go to the pub or to the theater, or to the park to watch the sunset over Prague.

My family in Poltava does not have so many choices. They will buy groceries, come home and wait for the air-raid siren. If they are lucky, they will be able to do a bunch of housework while there’s electricity.

I have been here for 10 days, and my country has been shelled daily during this time. My first morning began with reports of a massive attack across Ukraine. And I will not forget this sense of powerlessness for a long time.

I have been living in a different environment for 10 days now. I’m afraid of getting used to everyday life without shelling, curfews, electricity and water cuts, funerals, and reports of yet another hypocritical statement by someone from a neighboring entity, which I don’t even want to call a country. I’m afraid of getting accustomed to life here in Prague so that I don’t get a shock after returning home.

I am staying not that far from the airport, and I hear the noise of planes. Every time I think, “Don’t be afraid; it’s ours, not the Russians’.” And then I remember that there are no Russians on the airplanes here. I am afraid that one day I will hear the sound of a plane, and this thought will no longer appear. That I will relax and forget about the fear that this sound brings to Ukrainians.

That’s probably why I go everywhere alone, so there are fewer chances to have fun. That’s probably why I don’t make acquaintances with any of the locals, so it wouldn’t be embarrassing to refuse to go for a beer or to discos. That’s probably why I’m always at home by 10 p.m., so I don’t forget that there is a curfew in my country.

I’m afraid to relax and lose my alertness. Because in my country, this means death. And here it’s just everyday life.

Resistance

13 November 2022

War is about changing priorities and values.

I value life above all else. I am against murder and violence. But every time I see that the number of dead Russian soldiers is increasing, I rejoice. Because the lives of my people and my life are at stake. Because the fewer of them there are, the greater the chances are that our people will not die. We did not ask for this war, so let those who came to do evil on purpose die.

I value the lives of our soldiers, I don’t want them to die. I don’t want to see how they are buried, how they are mutilated. But I know that this is the price of liberation. And I don’t want us to stop. I want more loud liberations after Kherson. I know at what price this comes. But, no matter how terrible it sounds, I accept this price and I have to live with it.

I don’t want the world to invent new weapons, to come up with new ways to destroy people. But I will regularly donate for the purchase of weapons for our army. Because this is what will protect us from death. And I accept this price.

In my past life before 24 February, I would never have written such a text. I would not support killing of others and the use of weapons. But now it’s a matter of survival.

Us or them.

I choose us. I know which side I am on.

I choose killing the occupiers, funerals for our heroes, and donations for weapons.

And I have to live with it.

Adaptation

23 November 2022

Life as a series of still images.

Click

I force myself to open my eyes, because I have to do the morning exercises before the first work call

Click

A two-day-old boy was killed in the shelling in Ukraine

Click

“Don’t rush to buy a generator, because not everything will be so bad”

Click

A ballet dancer died near Bakhmut

Click

I am consulting with my colleagues on where to find a space with a basement to hold the training

Click

The European Parliament declares Russia to be a state sponsor of terrorism

Click

Air-raid sirens ring out across the land of Ukraine

Click

Oh, a funny stand-up, I have to watch it in the evening

Click

“Light, water, and heat have disappeared in Poltava”

Click

Explosions in Dnipro

Explosions in Kremenchuk

Air defense is working

The power station was damaged

Click

I take out my contact lenses, it’s hard to cry, it hurts to rub my eyes

Click

My sister calls me in Prague to ask if the air-raid warning in the Lviv region is over, because she has no internet

Click

Where’s my sedative?

Click

A friend of mine texted that he should not have given me such optimistic advice about the generator in the morning

Click

I wash my hair

Click

Nuclear power station units are disconnected from the system

Click

Some unread letters on email again

Click

Click

Click

…

Iryna Domnenko is a public activist, volunteer, teacher, and writer from Ukraine. She graduated from the philology and journalism faculty of Poltava National Pedagogical University.

Illustrations by Tetiana Domnenko. An artist from Ukraine, she has a master’s degree in painting from Poltava National Technical University and is a member of the Youth Union of Artists of Ukraine.