TikTok's Labor Cinema
Unlike other social media, the app is giving a window into the lives of laborers in factories, on farms, in textile workshops, and elsewhere.

You have reached a premium content area of TOL. To read this entire article please login if you are already a TOL subscriber.

Not a subscriber?

Subscribe today for access to:
Full access to the website, including premium articles videos, country reports and searchable archives (containing over 25,000 articles).

You can subscribe here to gain access to the entire website.