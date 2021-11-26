Plus, Czech president back in hospital with coronavirus, Serbia signs gas deal with Russia, and more.

The Big Story: Rally for Istanbul Convention Clashes With Police in Turkey

What happened: At least one protester was injured yesterday after riot police in Istanbul fired tear gas at a public demonstration against the decision of Turkish authorities to leave a treaty designed to prevent domestic violence and violence against women, AP reports. Turkey’s announcement of its withdrawing from the Istanbul Convention last March drew widespread international condemnation. Yesterday’s demonstration was held to coincide with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

More context: Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu acknowledged that his ministry’s own statistics on femicide showed that 251 women were killed in Turkey as of 15 November this year, compared to 268 for all of 2020. Soylu said the government was working to lower that statistic, Al Jazeera reports.

Worth noting: Influential conservatives in Turkey say the 2011 Istanbul Convention undermines family structures and also encourages violence and divorce. When Turkey’s departure from the convention became formal in July, the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed the initiative had been “hijacked by a group of people attempting to normalize homosexuality.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Czech President Milos Zeman is back in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, which will delay the new government taking power, Euronews reports. The president’s office confirmed yesterday that Zeman would return to the military university hospital in Prague, just hours after he was discharged after more than six weeks of treatment for an unrelated condition. Zeman’s re-hospitalization will delay the swearing-in of a new Czech coalition government led by Petr Fiala, who announced earlier this month that a three-party, liberal-conservative coalition known as Spolu had reached an agreement with a liberal coalition made up of the Pirate Party and STAN for the formation of the next government. “The president’s program will be suspended during the treatment for COVID-19,” the president’s office announced.

Following a dispute last summer between Warsaw and Tel Aviv, Poland’s Foreign Ministry announced yesterday that the country will have no ambassador in Israel for the time being, AP reports. The dispute centered on legislation Poland adopted in August creating a 30-year limit on property claims, effectively denying further claims related to the Nazi German occupation and the years following the postwar communist takeover. Poland’s ambassador to Tel Aviv, Marek Magierowski, did not return to his Tel Aviv post after his summer vacation. Ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina told AP that “there are no plans at the moment to propose a new person for the position of ambassador [to Israel].”

Southeastern Europe

Belgrade welcomed a favorable six-month gas deal with Moscow, Reuters reports. Under the agreement, made during a meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Russia will continue selling gas to Serbia at the current price of $270 per 1,000 cubic meters for the next six months. “We managed to get … for the next six months a gas price of an incredible $270, so that our price does not change; we also got an increase in the amount of gas in those six months and we got flexibility [in monthly delivery], for which I especially begged President Putin,” Vucic said after the meeting, according to BIRN.

A new exhibition in Tirana uses declassified documents to shed light on the modus operandi of the Sigurimi, Albania’s communist-era secret police force, BIRN reports. Ardiana Topi, director of the archive at the Authority for Information on Former State Security Documents, said that the Sigurimi files show that some 4,000 individuals were being kept under surveillance just in Tirana alone. “The files [for Sigurimi investigations] were opened by a decision dealing with a single person, usually the head of the family,” Topi said, adding that the investigations then spread to the entire family and even friends. While the files did not definitely show the number of Sigurimi operatives and informers in Tirana, Topi estimates there were thousands of them.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russia denied any involvement after Ukraine reported a coup plot scheduled for next week, Reuters reports. Speaking at a press conference today, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy mentioned “challenges” coming not just from Russia but also from within the country, saying “I received information that a coup d’etat will take place in our country on 1-2 December.” Zelenskiy said audio recordings indicated the coup plotters included Russians, though he did not directly accuse Russia of involvement other than saying that Ukraine would be ready in case of Russian military escalation. The Ukrainian leader said his chief of staff Andriy Yermak would soon be contacting Russian representatives to address recent tensions between the neighboring countries.

President Alyaksandr Lukashenka vowed today to help migrants who choose to remain at the Belarusian borders with the EU, AP reports. “In no case will we detain you, tie your hands, load you on airplanes and send you home if you don’t want that,” Lukashenka said during a visit to a migrant facility. “We, Belarusians, including myself, will do everything as you wish, even if it is bad for Poles, Latvians and someone else,” he added. The Belarusian strongman also promised food and warm clothes for people who will not return to their homeland. Also today, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert strongly denied Lukashenka’s claims about an agreement with Germany to take in 2,000 migrants currently located in Belarus.

The Caucasus

Winemakers in Georgia are restoring some of the country’s ancient vineyards four centuries after they were destroyed by Ottoman Turks, BBC Travel reports. The former vineyards in the southern Samtskhe-Javakheti region are being replanted with indigenous grapes and wine is being harvested there for the first time in hundreds of years. The region that is now Georgia is believed to be the birthplace of wine, a tradition going back to around 6,000 B.C. when Stone Age populations were fermenting grapes by burying grape juice underground during the winter. In recent years, many Georgians have switched from winemaking to other businesses, such as growing hazelnuts, due to storms of unusual frequency and intensity which could be related to climate change, Reuters reports. However, wine and grapes still account for nearly 9% of Georgia’s exports.

