Plus, Czech PM Babis resigns, Boris Johnson’s brother’s Mongolian connection, and more.

The Big Story: Russian Military Activity at Ukrainian Border Worries U.S., Blinken Says

What happened: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said yesterday that the Russian military buildup near Ukraine’s border is reminiscent of the situation before Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea, CNN reports. Blinken, who met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the State Department, said that the U.S. is “concerned by reports of unusual Russian military activity” which it was “monitoring very closely.”

More context: “Our concern is that Russia may make a serious mistake of attempting to rehash what it undertook back in 2014, when it amassed forces along the border, crossed into sovereign Ukrainian territory and did so claiming falsely that it was provoked,” Blinken said. Kuleba said it was of utmost importance for Ukraine’s allies to speak out firmly in its support. “What is unfolding in Europe now is a very complicated thing with many elements to it,” Kuleba said.

Worth noting: Earlier this month, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said that around 90,000 Russian troops were positioned along the border between the two countries and in parts of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russian rebels, VOA reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The government of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis resigned today, paving the way for new leadership in the country, Radio Prague International reports. Five parties are holding talks on forming a new government, including the Civic Democrats, whose leader Petr Fiala is set to become the new prime minister. Babis’ ANO party is now the largest in opposition after losing last month’s election; Babis and his outgoing cabinet will continue to lead the country until the new government is in place. Babis submitted his written resignation to President Milos Zeman, who has been unable to carry out his presidential duties due to health issues, resulting in a political deadlock following the elections.

Slovakia’s minister of economy, Richard Sulik, said that he didn’t want Hungary to own shares in an important Slovakian state company, Euractiv reports. Sulik made the remark after the Ministry of the Economy stopped the sale of minority shares of the energy company Stredoslovenska energetika to Hungarian state energy giant MVM. “I don’t like that Hungary created a state fund aimed to buy out Slovak arable land, or finance renovation of churches,” Sulik said, saying such moves were inappropriate. “That’s why I am happy that Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivan Korcok clearly said that this is too much.” Budapest previously planned to use a state fund to help Hungarian companies buy agricultural property in Slovakia and other neighboring countries, but canceled the plan after criticism from Korcok.

Southeastern Europe

Bulgaria’s GERB party has a strong lead ahead of parliamentary elections this coming Sunday, Reuters reports. A poll conducted by the independent pollsters Alpha Research earlier this month showed former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s GERB had 24.1% support, up from the 23.5% of votes the party received in the election last July, but less than the 26.1% it received in the previous election in April. The ITN party, which won the July election with 24% of the vote, saw its ratings drop to 9.9%, most likely due to its failure to create a ruling coalition with the Socialists and two smaller parties. The opinion polls showed the Socialists in third place with 16%, slightly behind a new anti-graft party called We Continue the Change, which received 16.5%.

A former government minister overseeing EU funds in Croatia was one of four people arrested yesterday on suspicion of corruption, BIRN reports. Gabrijela Zalac, the former Minister of Regional Development and EU Funds from 2016 to 2019, was arrested along with the director of the Central Finance and Contracting Agency SAFU, Tomislav Petric, and two business associates. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office, an EU watchdog agency, said the four are suspects in a case dubbed “Software” which involves overpayment for the public procurement of an information technology system. Croatian media reported that Zalac’s ministry paid 13 million kuna (about 1.7 million euro) for software that originally had a price of 2.9 million kuna (about 400,000 euro).

Eastern Europe and Russia

Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka threatened to cut off gas supplies to the EU if the bloc imposes additional sanctions on Minsk for orchestrating the migrant crisis going on at its borders, the BBC reports. “If they impose additional sanctions on us … we must respond,” Lukashenka said today. “We are heating Europe, and they are threatening us,” he said, in reference to the Russian gas pipeline that runs through Belarus to the EU. “I would recommend that the Polish leadership, Lithuanians and [others] think before speaking.” Brussels has accused Belarus of a conducting a “hybrid attack” by facilitating the crossing of thousands of migrants across its border into EU countries such as Lithuania or Poland.

A court in Ukraine has detained a warden from a notorious prison in Donetsk run by Russian-backed separatists, RFE/RL reports. Ukraine’s Security Service said that Denys Kulykovskiy was detained in Kyiv on suspicion of “taking part in the killing and torturing of illegally held Ukrainian citizens.” Kulykovskiy, who will held in pretrial detention until at least 7 January 2022, also faces charges of creating a terrorist group, war crimes, and human trafficking. Kulykovskiy was a warden in a detention center known as Izolyatsia (Isolation) in Donetsk, which is controlled by Russian-backed separatists. A number of Ukrainian nationals who were held there and later released as part of prisoner swaps reported torture by the guards.

Central Asia

A drought last summer and the resulting low water levels are causing power cuts affecting several counties in Central Asia, Eurasianet reports. The Ministry of Energy in Uzbekistan said earlier this week that the output of hydroelectric stations has fallen by almost 23% due to water shortages. “That shortfall would be sufficient to supply the entire population of the country with electric power for one month in the fall and winter period,” the ministry said. Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are also suffering from energy shortages. Authorities in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek started rationing energy last month and recently warned neighboring countries downstream to expect less water next year.

Borderlands