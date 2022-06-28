Plus: Riga ends new refugee aid, Romanian prince in Paris custody, Kazakh activists freed, and more.

The Big Story: World Leaders Accuse Russia of War Crime After Mall Bombing Kills 18

What happened: Leaders of the Group of Seven reacted with horror and outrage at their summit in Germany after Russia bombed a crowded shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk yesterday, killing least 18, injuring dozens, and leaving dozens more missing, AP reports. “Indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime,” the G7 leaders said in a joint statement today, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called it “one of the most daring terrorist attacks in European history.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the war could stop “before the end of the day” if Kyiv surrendered to Moscow.

More context: Rescue workers in Kremenchuk today are searching the charred rubble for more survivors or victims of the mall bombing. Russia has stepped up its bombardments across Ukraine in the last few days, firing over 65 missiles over the weekend, The New York Times reported. A strike in the northeastern city of Kharkiv killed at least four people and wounded 19 yesterday, according to the local authorities, and the city is under attack again today, CNN reports.

Worth noting: NATO plans to massively increase the size of its rapid reaction force from 40,000 troops to over 300,000, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said yesterday, the BBC reports. A NATO summit will be held this week in Madrid following the G7 meeting.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The mayor of Riga said the Latvian capital will stop accepting Ukrainian refugees as of 1 July due to a lack of financial support from national authorities, LETA reports. Mayor Martins Stakis said today that the city can only continue to assist refugees already in the city. About 1,800 Ukrainian civilians are living in Riga’s hotels and other tourist accommodation, LETA notes, and Stakis said city officials will be contacting the establishments in order to arrange payments and to request that the refugees be allowed to stay.

People with disabilities, including children, suffer from abuse and neglect at a Polish residential institution run by Catholic nuns, according to a recent announcement from Human Rights Watch. Local authorities launched an investigation after a local news outlet earlier this month reported that girls and women with disabilities “were beaten with a mop, kicked, left outside in the cold without shoes as punishment … and humiliated” at the institution located in a small town near Krakow. HRW has documented neglect and abuse in such residential institutions in over 60 countries, including Armenia, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Serbia.

The Czech Supreme Court ruled yesterday that coronavirus restrictions against large gatherings, which were still in place in January of this year, were against the law, Czech Radio reports. In a case filed by a concert promoter, the court found that the government lacked sufficient justification for banning the number of attendees at events. However, the court upheld the legal basis for requirements of proof of vaccination and negative COVID tests.

The Lithuanian government has proposed a new property tax despite the economic shakeup resulting from steepling inflation, the war in Ukraine, and Russian threats concerning trade shipments to Kaliningrad, BNN reports. Vilnius claims the new rules would be more equitable and would not hurt the real estate market, which central bank chief Gediminas Simkus described as “bubbly,” while critics say the move is simply a way for the government to increase its budget.

Southeastern Europe

The nephew and self-declared heir of Romania’s last king found himself in the custody of French police yesterday after 18 months as a fugitive from a corruption conviction in his home country, BIRN reports. Paul-Philippe al Romaniei, also known as Prince Paul of Romania, was detained on a Paris street yesterday and now faces extradition over his conviction in a restitution graft case in December 2020. Prince Paul also lost a $7.3-million libel case involving a British magazine in 2015.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The American financial services company Moody’s has confirmed an earlier report that Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time since 1918, The Moscow Times reports. “The default marks a victory for the West’s strategy of expanding its economic war against the Kremlin,” according to foreign policy analyst Maximilian Hess.

Central Asia

Two environmental activists have been freed from jail in Kazakhstan after nearly a year, Eurasianet reports. Nikolai Katchiyev and Aleksandra Nazarenko were released yesterday after being found guilty on charges of spreading false information. Katchiyev and Nazarenko have led local resistance to Kazakhaltyn, the privately-owned company that operates a gold mine close to the village of Bestobe about 200 kilometers from the capital Nur-Sultan.

The Caucasus

A new law in Armenia bans the use of cash in transactions over 300,000 drams ($740) for businesses and 500,000 drams for individuals, Eurasianet reports. Hospitals, universities, and notaries will go completely cash free, and even pawn shop loans will have to be delivered via bank transactions. Major purchases in Armenia – such as cars or even houses – are often completed via large amounts of cash, usually dollars, Eurasianet notes.

Borderlands

The 7,000-kilometer Millennium Road project to connect all the provinces of Mongolia is finally complete after 21 years of construction, Montsame reports. The final 67-kilometer leg of the project opened yesterday at a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene. The project shows “how long it takes to implement a long-term development policy, and how success can be achieved if the continuity is maintained,” Oyun-Erdene said.

