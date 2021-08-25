Plus, Poland ends Afghanistan evacuation, Russia strikes military deal with Saudi Arabia, and more.

The Big Story: Migrant Quagmire on the Polish-Belarusian Border

What happened: Christine Goyer, the UNHCR representative in Poland, asked Polish authorities to “provide access to territory, immediate medical assistance, legal advice, and psychosocial support” to migrants caught in limbo at the Polish and Belarusian border, Al Jazeera reports.

More context: Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland allowing the migrants to cross the border would be like giving in to “blackmail” from Belarusian President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who announced earlier this year that Belarus will no longer stem the flow of illegal migrants seeking to cross the EU border. Morawiecki insisted yesterday that the migrants “are on the Belarusian side of the border,” which means Belarus was responsible for them. “If someone on the Belarusian side wants to apply for refugee status, please do so in Minsk,” he added.

Worth noting: The migrant crisis also acts as a litmus test for Polish parties, Politico reports. Marcin Zaborowski, editor-in-chief of the magazine Res Publica Nowa, says that the crisis favors the ruling Law and Justice party “because it creates the narrative that either one is for strong borders or for opening Poland for refugees,” while putting the opposition “in a difficult situation” since it requires either a conservative stance on its part, or one supportive of refugees, which is not popular in Poland.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Poland announced that it has finished its evacuation operations from Afghanistan, AP reports. Marcin Przydacz, a Polish deputy foreign minister, said the decision came after consultations with U.S. and British officials. “After a long analysis of reports on the security situation we cannot risk the lives of our diplomats and of our soldiers any longer,” he said, adding that a number of Polish troops will remain briefly to wrap up operations. Neighboring Czech Republic declared the end of its own evacuation mission last week.

A record proportion of women candidates are running in the upcoming general election in the Czech Republic, the news website Expats.cz reports. Though the total number of candidates running for the 200 seats in the Chamber of Deputies has fallen dramatically from 7,539 candidates in 2017 to 5,258 this year, and the number of parties or movements fell from 31 to 22, the proportion of women running in the October elections increased to 31.7% from 28.6% four years ago.

Southeastern Europe

Despite UNESCO pleadings for its urgent suspension, construction continues on a road near the southern Albanian city of Gjirokaster, BIRN reports. The “stone city” bears a prominent role in Albanian history, being the birthplace of both communist dictator Enver Hoxha and renowned 85-year-old novelist and poet Ismail Kadare. The city’s Ottoman-era architecture, which includes an Ottoman bazaar, earned Gjirokaster the title of a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2005. Construction of the bypass road could damage the historical site and should be halted in order to assess the risk to the popular tourist attraction, UNESCO said last month.

A view of the castle in the Albanian city of Gjirokaster. UNESCO has called for a halt on the construction of a bypass road near the city would could damage the city’s historical heritage. Photo via “amazing city gjirokaster” on Instagram.

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa drew criticism for his remarks that Europe will only receive certain Afghan refugees, ANSA reports. “It is not the duty of the EU or Slovenia to help and pay every person on the planet who is fleeing when they could be fighting for their homeland,” the politician said, adding that Europe will only open its doors to Afghan refugees who had worked with the NATO mission. Some pointed out that such a stance does not reflect Brussels’ position, with European Parliament member Brando Benifei noting that Jansa “does not have the right to speak without a mandate to do so on behalf of the EU.” Slovenia currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russia launched a probe into so-called “ecocide” over Ukraine’s decision to suspend water deliveries to Crimea after the peninsula’s 2014 annexation, RFE/RL reports. Without commenting on the accusations, Kyiv said it would resume water deliveries once Russia returns Crimea to Ukraine’s control. Russia’s Investigative Committee announced yesterday the launch of a probe against unidentified individuals “located on Ukraine’s territory and standing against the reunification of Crimea with Russia” who started construction of a dam on the Dnipro River in Ukraine’s Kherson region in April 2014, which blocked freshwater deliveries to Crimea.

Russia signed a military cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia, the largest arms importer in the world, RFE/RL reports. Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman announced on Twitter yesterday that he signed the agreement, which is “aimed at developing joint military cooperation between the two countries,” with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. No details of the agreement have been made public. Fomin said the meeting with Salman, which was held at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2021 arms expo outside Moscow, explored ways to “strengthen military and defense cooperation between our two countries.” Salman also met with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The Caucasus

The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights issued a report criticizing the appointment procedure of six top court justices in Georgia, saying it lacked adequate safeguards which therefore threatens the integrity of the whole process, according to news website Civil.ge. The report, released on 23 August, said “the shortcomings in the legal framework and the parliamentary appointment process damaged the credibility and representativeness of the Supreme Court judge selection, leading to public criticism on both substantive and procedural grounds.”

