Plus, potential euro referendum in Croatia, end of blockade in eastern Ukraine, and more.

The Big Story: Uzbekistan’s Incumbent Wins Another Term as President

What happened: President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will have another term to lead Uzbekistan following an election without any strong challengers, bne IntelliNews reports. Compared to his four challengers, Mirziyoyev enjoyed massive support from state and administrative resources ahead of the polls.

More context: Central Election Commission Chairman Zainuddin Nizomhojaev said today that Mirziyoev received 80.1% of the vote, with a turnout of also more than 80%, RFE/RL reports. While Mirziyoev has opened Uzbekistan to foreign investments and mended ties with its neighbors, critics say he enjoys virtually unlimited political power and that his relatives are exploiting the situation.

Worth noting: An international monitoring mission led by the OSCE in Europe said today that despite some movement in the ongoing reforms, the election was “not truly competitive.” Uzbekistan hasn’t held any elections deemed free and fair since its independence from the Soviet Union.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Polish authorities said that a number of border guards were under medical care after sustaining injuries from an encounter with a group of 60 migrants who tried to enter the country from Belarus, AP reports. The incident happened after the migrants tried to break the razor-wire border fence with a branch, according to a video posted on the website of the Polish Border Guards. After an exponential increase in illegal migrants trying to cross into the EU from Belarus this year, Poland built a fence at their mutual border and posted 7,000 soldiers, guards, and police in order to prevent the crossings. According to Deputy Interior Minister Bartosz Grodecki, Poland is seeking cooperation with the European border agency Frontex to either arrange the readmission of illegal migrants or to put them on return flights directly to their home countries.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused the EU and the United States of trying to meddle in Hungarian politics, Reuters reports. Speaking in Budapest on Saturday during a celebration for the 65th anniversary of the Hungarian Uprising, Orban said “Brussels speaks to us and treats us, along with the Poles, as if we were an enemy … It is time for them in Brussels to understand that even the communists could not defeat us.” Orban also accused Washington and Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros of using their money, media and networks to help the Hungarian leftist opposition get elected in next year’s polls. “But what matters is not what they in Brussels, in Washington and in the media which is directed from abroad, want. It will be Hungarians deciding about their own fate,” Orban said.

Southeastern Europe

A Croatian political party is trying to launch a referendum on euro adoption in hopes of maintaining the Croatian kuna as the national currency, Euractiv reports. The Sovereignist Party argues that Croatia is not ready to adopt the EU currency due to the current coronavirus crisis and rising inflation. One unnamed party member, who is also a member of parliament, said that the introduction of the euro is being done by force, without public input, “and we [the Sovereignists] want to change that.” According to the Ministry of Justice and Public Administration, the initiative needs the signatures of at least 10% of eligible voters in order for the referendum to appear on the ballot.

In a possible case of corruption, Huawei paid large sums of money via offshore shell companies to a number of people linked to Serbian state telecom company Telekom Srbija for alleged consulting work, OCCRP reports. One of them, former Telekom Srbija executive Igor Jecl, apparently received over $1.4 million in contracts, dividends, loans, consulting fees, and an apartment, all provided by the Chinese telecom giant via an offshore company. Huawei signed a deal with Telekom Srbija in 2016 to overhaul Serbia’s telecommunications infrastructure. The deals became public through the Pandora Papers, a leak of millions of documents obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists that were shared with news organizations such as OCCRP.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Separatists in eastern Ukraine yesterday ended a weeklong blockade of a hotel housing OSCE monitors, Reuters reports. The blockade was sparked by the capture of a separatist officer by Ukrainian government forces earlier this month. According to Natalya Nikonorova, the foreign minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, the protesters put an end to the blockade due to a coronavirus-related ban on public events that begins today. An unnamed Western diplomatic source told Reuters that the separatists might have used the coronavirus restrictions as an excuse. “I think that is the cover to call it off,” the source said, “a fig leaf to make it look like it is not a climb-down.”

Russian authorities expressed dissatisfaction after Washington added Russians to a list of “homeless nationals” who can go to third countries to seek U.S. visas, RFE/RL reports. A U.S. State Department spokesman said “The Russian government’s decision to prohibit the United States from retaining, hiring or contracting Russian or third-country staff severely impacts our ability to provide consular services.” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a post on Telegram that the U.S. has “for many years been destroying the system of consular services in Russia.” The U.S. State Department defines “homeless” applicants as nationals of countries where the United States either has no consular representation or where the political or security situation prevents consular staff from issuing visas. In addition to Russia, the list includes Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Libya, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen.

Central Asia

Residents of Kazakhstan’s capital are rallying to save a nearby lake threatened by a development project, RFE/RL reports. Activists and environmentalists say the Small Taldykol, as well as the wetlands and a green zone surrounding it, is a natural habitat for many species of birds, fish, and other wildlife that would be severely affected by construction work. City authorities argue that Small Taldykol, which is located southwest of Nur-Sultan, is not a “real lake” but an “extremely dirty” reservoir made up of accumulated wastewater and melted snow. Additionally, they say that work has been underway to fill the lake and clean up harmful substances in the area. However, activists said the lake is being filled not only with soil but also with garbage such as plastic waste and old tires.

Borderlands