No water is yet flowing through the turbines at the Dabar hydroelectric plant in Bosnia, but environmental experts warn that the project’s completion would be catastrophic.

Bosnia and Herzegovina could be called “the land of rivers.” Some 262 rivers flow within its West Virginia-sized territory. Identified as a crucial haven for freshwater biodiversity in Europe, Bosnia’s rivers are home to endangered species as well as critical spawning habitats.

For the past 20 years, however, the most frequent new “species” along the country’s rivers have been hydroelectric plants. Since 2002, several hundred small hydroelectric plants have sprung up. Most have been constructed for the benefit of private investors – on the heels of promises made to local populations about clean energy and increased prosperity.

Other hydropower projects are government-sponsored. One such proposed plant in the Republika Srpska entity is bitterly opposed by activists and scientists, who say it will reduce the flow of water and weaken the already perilous state of fish and other animals in the Neretva River, whose turquoise waters adorn many a tourist poster. Claims the project will benefit local people are belied by the fact that the power it generates will not even be used for the benefit of people living nearby.

The Dabar plant in the far south of Bosnia would divert water from the Neretva River in southern Herzegovina through tunnels and canals into the Trebisnjica, once the longest subterranean river in Europe. Dabar is the first and largest of three new plants planned for the already heavily-dammed Trebisnjica, now lined in concrete along 65 kilometers of its length, its flow gravely impaired.

A concept image of the Dabar turbine hall.

Plans and Delays

In 2011, the Republika Srpska government awarded a 30-year concession to construct and operate the Dabar hydroelectric plant to Hidroelektrane na Trebisnjici (HET), a subsidiary of state-owned Elektroprivreda Republike Srpske, the Electric Company of Republika Srpska.

While construction did begin in 2011, it remains unfinished. HET had initially indicated the plant would come on line in 2017, but missed deadlines and rising prices made that impossible.

At the end of 2021, Elektroprivreda RS signed an agreement with China Gezhouba Group – one of several Chinese firms taking part in major Bosnian construction projects – to complete the 160-megawatt plant, at an initial price of 382 million convertible marks, approximately $220 million. Since then, the price tag has risen to about $346 million. The Chinese state-owned Export-Import Bank of China is funding 56 percent of the total investment. Elektroprivreda RS must provide or obtain the rest of the funds.

HET says that all of the preparatory work, such as access roads and tunnels, is now complete. On 1 April, the RS government prolonged HET’s concession for another 20 years.

Anes Podic

‘They Are Writing Fairy Tales’

HET and its parent company Elektroprivreda RS contend that everything has been done transparently and that their environmental impact study demonstrates that Dabar will have minimal negative effects on the ecosystem. The Adriatic Sea Watershed Agency and other institutions in the Federation entity where most of the Neretva’s watershed lies lodged objections to the study, and authorities in neighboring Croatia asked for clarifications. In the end, however, the Ministry of Spatial Planning, Construction and Ecology of Republika Srpska approved the environmental impact study for the project.

Anes Podic works with Eko Akcija (Eco Action), one of Bosnia’s most active environmental organizations. He says that the project is one thing on paper but completely different in reality.

“[The investors] say that the situation will be better,” Podic says “– that there will be fewer floods, that new hydroelectric plants, including Dabar, will not affect the water, and that they will monitor water [levels] during the summer so there will be enough water for other rivers as well.”

But these pledges are nothing more than “fairy tales,” he insists.

Elektroprivreda Republika Srpska did not respond to a request to comment on questions around the transparency of the Dabar project and allegations it will have a negative impact on the Neretva and the wider environment.

Balkan activists, joined by many scientists, share Podic’s distrust of the power companies and governments that propose and approve hydropower projects.

Much of the rich habitat for fish and other organisms along the middle reaches of the Neretva has already been lost. “The entire upper Neretva River, including its headwater tributaries are being targeted for hydropower development,” according to a 2018 scientific paper authored by researchers from across the Balkans.

Seventeen fish species on the IUCN’s “red list” of threatened or endangered species are found in the Neretva basin, the paper says.

Muriz Spahic, founder of the Association of Geographers of Bosnia and Herzegovina, also argues that Dabar will devastate the existing natural system.

If Dabar is built as planned, less water will flow into the Buna, Bunica, and Bregava rivers – three tributaries of the Neretva – and two large karst springs feeding the protected Buna and Bunica rivers will dry up permanently, Spahic explained in a scientific paper emailed to Transitions

The Buna River, a scenic tributary of the Neretva. Photo by Robert Oroz.

Spahi’s study continues, “The Buna system is unique and irreplaceable. As such, it is under a strict protection regime. … Any reduction in the amount of underground water in the lower Neretva will allow salty seawater to infiltrate the river. That will have unimaginable ecological consequences in the near future.”

Salinity levels are already on the rise where the Neretva meets the Adriatic Sea in Croatia. On the lower Neretva and elsewhere in Bosnia, fishers are now taking saltwater fish because the freshwater species have disappeared.

On the upper Neretva, the last more or less untouched stretch of the 230-kilometer river, there are plans to build some 70 dams, the journal Science recently wrote.

The reduced flow of water into the Bregava River may also impact Hutovo Blato, a nature park dotted with bird-attracting marshland. One of Europe’s most important bird reserves, Hutovo Blato was also designated as a wetland of international importance by the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in 2001.

The Bregava dries out during several months of the year, requiring at least a month of rainy days to fill the underground karst aquifers and start the river flowing. Only then can the water reach Hutovo Blato.

Spahic said the proposed new hydroelectric plants could destroy the unique habitats that protect flora and fauna in Hutovo Blato. Once Dabar goes into operation, it will cut the underground sources that feed the Bregava, “and this river will dry up,” he says.

If Hutovo Blato is starved of water, Spahic warns, some animal and plant populations could disappear completely.

And the project’s effects aren’t confined to Bosnia. Some 12 kilometers of the lower Neretva River, toward its delta with the Adriatic Sea, belongs to neighboring Croatia.

Svitavsko Lake, a partly artificial lake in southern Bosnia’s Hutovo Blato nature reserve. Photo by aiva via Flickr.

Power, or Disempowerment?

The project also has the potential to harm the farms that provide a livelihood for many of the 200,000 people in the area, Eko Akcija’s Podic said. Farmers from the Neretva valley are already reporting that their irrigation systems are spraying saltwater over their crops instead of life-giving fresh water.

Adding insult to injury, the electricity produced at Dabar is intended for export. Some new job opportunities might be created for constructing and operating the plant, but Podic says that the potential losses would be insurmountably bigger.

The plant’s investors have repeatedly pledged to adhere strictly to Bosnian law during construction. However, distrust of both those investors and the government has led some activists to conclude that existing law can’t guarantee protection.

“Our legal framework is filled with holes, and is therefore incapable of stopping the terrible consequences of this or similar projects,” Podic says.

Ratko Pilipovic, a researcher with the Center for the Environment in Banja Luka, agrees.

“Regarding some areas of the environment, Bosnian law is incomplete,” he says. “But the bigger problem is corruption, which is ever-present in Bosnia, especially in the area of the environment.”

Podic worries that the holes in the system effectively mean that the environment in Bosnia is without any protection at all.

“If someone decides to use the last drop of water to create electricity, they will do it,” he concludes. “No one will lift a finger to stop them.”

…

Jelena Jevdjenic is a reporter, columnist, and editor for the Bosnian news site Impuls. She also writes poetry and prose. She lives and works in Banja Luka.