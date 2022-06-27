If Poland ends up not getting any EU recovery money, all fingers should point at President Duda. From Gazeta Wyborcza.

Earlier this month, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed a legal amendment which, among other things, abolishes the contested judicial Disciplinary Chamber in the country’s Supreme Court. The final version of the bill was a direct result of cooperation between the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) and the Polish president, as the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, stripped the bill of the most important amendments pushed through by the opposition-controlled Senate.

However, it was the president alone who set the agenda in this case, not Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, nor even the PiS leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski. It was Duda who had a hand in the assault on the rule of law when he first vetoed the bills submitted by the government in 2017, proposing his own bill instead. The Disciplinary Chamber was the president’s idea, as was the reorganization of the politicized National Council of the Judiciary, on top of cutting short the terms of the previous NCJ members.

Second, it was the Presidential Palace that led the negotiations with the European Commission on the shape of the amendment to the Supreme Court law. This led to the resumption of talks on unlocking the 35 billion euros in EU pandemic recovery funds that would flow to Poland. Brussels decided to freeze the funds because the Polish government failed to implement, among other things, the July 2021 EU Court of Justice ruling that de facto abolished the Disciplinary Chamber. The government also used the politicized Constitutional Tribunal to undermine EU treaty provisions.

In the struggle to unlock the recovery funds, so desperately needed given the ongoing war in Ukraine and the soaring inflation, Duda was in a far stronger position than the ruling camp – he could always threaten to veto the bill. What’s more, the Polish government is practically cornered, because the European Commission set it a deadline of the end of June to meet the rule of law “milestones.” Should it fail to do so, there is no way Poland could receive any money in 2022.

Andrzej Duda flanked by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at a news conference during von der Leyen’s visit to Poland on 2 June. Photo by Kacper Pempel via CTK/Reuters.

Let us recall that these “milestones” demand not only that the Disciplinary Chamber be dismantled and replaced with a body compliant with EU treaty standards, but also, for example, that the judges suspended by the Disciplinary Chamber be reinstated. That body will now be replaced by a “Chamber of Professional Responsibility,” whose judges Duda will appoint.

The president, however, did not push for the adoption of certain amendments proposed by the Senate, requiring that the new Chamber of Professional Responsibility include Supreme Court judges with at least seven years of experience. This would have solved the problem of new judges appointed by the politicized NCJ, whose status was challenged by the European Court of Human Rights.

Another simple rule proposed by the Senate concerning the suspended judges was also rejected: it called for the judges to be automatically reinstated to their previous positions and prohibited moving them to other positions for at least three years without their consent – something that happened to one judge, Pawel Juszczyszyn, who was reinstated to the Olsztyn District Court after many battles, only to be immediately transferred from the civil division to the family division.

Together with the Law and Justice party, Duda proposed that the cases of the suspended judges be reconsidered by the Chamber of Professional Responsibility.

Experts have doubts (and rightly so) whether the newly amended law counts as passing the “milestones.” They recognize, however, that unlocking the EU funds is primarily a political decision at the discretion of the European Commission.

A large majority of European Parliament members made clear their position, passing a resolution urging the commission and the European Council not to release the recovery funds until PiS fully complies with the judgments of the EU Court of Justice and the Strasbourg court.

While not absolving Kaczynski, Morawiecki, and Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro for their assaults on the rule of law, it is Andrzej Duda who will be chiefly responsible for the fact that billions of euros will remain out of reach instead of being used to help Polish citizens in such difficult times.

Why? Because the president could have done much more and he certainly had the means to do so.

…

Roman Imielski is deputy editor-in-chief of Gazeta Wyborcza, the Polish newspaper where this article was originally published. He has also served as foreign editor and news editor at the paper. Reprinted with permission.