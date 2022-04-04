Russia’s war extends far beyond Ukraine.

Many people who are uncertain about assisting Ukraine believe that this war is a purely Russo-Ukrainian affair and that we “shouldn’t get involved.”

The truth is: we were always involved.

We were involved in 2008 and 2014, when Putin used wars of aggression to suppress the democratic will of neighboring countries, to annex territory, and to prevent them from joining the EU, which he sees as an enemy like NATO.

We were involved when Putin funded pro-Brexit parties and extremists on the left and right in every European election, believing that internal discord would cause an internal collapse, like what happened to his beloved Soviet Union.

We were involved when gangsters and Nazbols [Russian far-left nationalists] masquerading as “separatists,” armed and paid by Russian military intelligence (GRU) and the internal security and counterintelligence agency FSB, shot down a civilian airplane, full of passengers, with a BUK air defense system.

An armed pro-Russian separatist stands on wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it was shot down over the Donetsk region in 2014. Photo via CTK/Reuters.

We were involved when Russian agents used Novichok on British soil, killing an innocent British civilian.

We were involved when Belarusian dictator Lukashenka hijacked a Ryanair flight to kidnap two Europeans.

We were involved when Putin tried to get Trump to abandon American security commitments to Europe.

We were involved when he bought off politician after politician to foster European dependency on Russian energy exports, precisely in anticipation of a moment like this.

We were involved every time pro-Kremlin groups called the Baltic republics NATO-occupied Russian territory and claimed that they must be returned, regardless of the will of the people who live there.

We were involved when Russia’s ambassador to Denmark threatened to aim nuclear missiles at Danish warships because the country had the audacity to join NATO’s missile defense system.

We were involved when Russian agents blew up a Czech ammunition depot, killing two people.

In one of Moscow’s false claims about American bioweapons laboratories, a high-ranking Russian military officer once ominously declared that American biolabs in Georgia were “a constant source of biological threats” to Russia.

Are we not involved?

Commentators for the Russian news site Pravda.ru recently claimed that Ukraine is “illegitimate,” a “Bandera regime,”and that its army is full of neo-Nazis. Are we still not involved?

It’s time for Europeans to take their heads out of the sand: we were always involved. This war is an attack on Europe. To Putin, we are the enemy. Don’t let Kremlin apologists make you forget that.

This commentary originally appeared on the Facebook page of My Country? Europe, a volunteer-run journal of European politics, culture, economics, and identity. Reprinted with permission. Transitions has clarified some passages. The views expressed do not necessarily reflect those of Transitions.

