Why is one of Serbia’s most powerful politicians totally fine with the Z sign?

When a photo appeared last summer showing Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin next to a policeman whose helmet bore a Z symbol, it aroused only a minor Twitter storm. Few who follow Balkan affairs were shocked, and yet Vulin’s endless stream of virulent statements and anti-EU rhetoric could still see him sacked when the new Serbian government is named.

All eyes were on Vulin when he went to Moscow this summer and talked about brotherhood with Russia with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Just a couple of weeks before, he came under the spotlight for other reasons, although related in a twisted way.

On 3 July, a photo appeared on Twitter with the caption “Serbian Minister of Interior with troops. Check out the helmet.”

And there it was, the Latin letter “Z” – a sign of support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The photo was soon zipping around social media. It was shared mostly outside Serbian-speaking areas, so some users just assumed that the helmet-wearer was actually the Serbian interior minister, or perhaps a Russian soldier.

Analysis with various digital forensics tools showed that the photo was authentic. The Belgian fact-checking group Knack and Serbian counterparts Istinomer concluded that no element of the image had been inserted or digitally altered. The photo really did depict Vulin and a member of a Serbian special police unit,his helmet bedecked with the pro-Russian Z symbol. The photo was actually taken on the border of Serbia and Hungary, after a shootout between two groups of migrantsat the beginning of July.

Enemies at the Gates

Anti-immigrant rhetoric was not the only part of Vulin’s agenda this summer. He followed up his pro-Russiannarrative with pointed critiques of the EU, Croatia, NATO, and the American ambassador to Belgrade.He also repeated, on various occasions, the highly provocative idea of all Serbs living in one state.

“It’s not every day that ministers of interior affairs deal with international affairs, and even international law, but minister Vulin certainly seemed an exception in the first half of this year,” said Goran Sandic, program coordinator of the Belgrade International Law Circle research group.

In late August, in another of his many official statements, Vulin set out his geopolitical agenda: “I say and think the same in Moscow as I say and think in Belgrade and Brussels, and I will not give up the right to defend my beliefs and the truth about Serbia, but also the Serbs and the Serbian world, regardless of the political and personal price I pay and which I will pay.”

The incident with the Z sign, and his rhetoric about Russia and the Serbian world, “speak clearly about both dimensions of Vulin’s role in the context of this regime, which tries to cover all angles and include both pro-Western and pro-Eastern people, including those who make statements like Vulin,” said Luka Steric, a researcher at the Belgrade Center for Security Policy.

“His role in Vucic’s government is to represent the most radical and militaristic side” and in this way, Steric explained, Vucic “can play the role of the one who provides stability and presents himself that way to foreign partners.”

In Steric’s view, Vulin’s strong claims and utterances on foreign affairs are not made at random.

“Vucic is fabricating a political system, and Vulin is there to cover the right-wing bloc within the government. … Vulin’s function in the government is to start fires and raise tensions in the region. Statements about the Serbian world and the unification of Serbs are without substance and empty of form, without clear ideas and plans. First of all, they serve to show that Serbia can be a destabilizing factor in the region. And that is crucial for Vucic, who then says, ‘And I am a factor of stability’ and that he is the one who can ensure peace, but also destabilize it,” the analyst said.

Ideologue of the Serbian World

Vulin returned to one of his favorite topics — a convenient mantra, as Steric puts it — in mid-September, saying “The unification process of the Serbs has begun and cannot be stopped, not because politicians want it — perhaps the politicians want this process the least — but because it is a natural need of the Serbian people.”

How did Aleksandar Vulin, yesterday’s leftist, atheist, and Yugoslav, wind up as a uniform-clad promoter of the “Serbian world”?

Recycled from the idea of uniting all Serbs under one state, the “Serbian world” concept, in the words of a Belgrade Center for Security Policy analysis, “strengthens the image of the power of Serbia and its president in the region.” Vulin “stated that the goal of the generation of politicians to which he belongs is to peacefully unite all Serbs in one state under the umbrella of the idea of ​​a Serbian world, stressing that ‘the most influential and beloved politician among Serbs, Aleksandar Vucic, should be the president of all Serbs.’ This is only one in a series of public speeches by Minister Vulin on the topic of the Serbian world in the last few years, but it has attracted special attention from the public in the region because the concept of the Serbian world is for the first time explicitly connected with the potential redrawing of borders in the Western Balkans.”

Vulin’s high-level political career began when he was appointed director of the Government Office for Kosovo and Metohija in 2012, under a government led by Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party. Later, he was promoted to the post of minister without portfolio, tasked with handling relations with Kosovo. After Vucic’s party swept the 2014 elections, he was named minister of labor, employment, veterans and social affairs, staying in that post until 2017; when Vucic ascended from the premiership to the presidency, Ana Brnabic replaced Vucic as prime minister, and Vulin became defense minister. Two years ago he was promoted again to head the Interior Ministry.

Vulin with migrants detained during a police operation near Subotica on 14 July. Serbian government photo.

As Istinomer wrote in 2021, Vulin was also the patron of the law on war memorials, which “actually prohibits the honoring of non-Serb war victims in Serbia.” Adopted under an emergency procedure in 2018 on Vidovdan, the holiday in memory of Serb warriors killed in the medieval Battle of Kosovo, the law mandates that war monuments must hew to the “traditions of Serbia’s liberation wars.”

A Loyal Soldier

Vulin’s career began in the bloody Balkan decade of the 1990s, when as part of the Slobodan Milosevic regime he famously derided accusations against the police of brutally suppressing a protest.

In 2008 he also started a political party, Pokret socijalista (Socialist Movement), whose public face is nearly identical to his own, although other members occasionally come out in support of Vucic or against the president’s political opponents.

These days, Steric argues, “It is very clear that Vulin is the Russian man in the government, both for internal and external needs.” The first time a “dissonant tone” was heard from the interior minister came in the summer, Steric continues, when he said that if he is not in the new government announced by Vucic – due to be named, according to law, by late October – “it will be a sign that the decision was influenced by foreign embassies.”

Vulin could lose his place in government if the decision is made “to show some goodwill towards the West,” but “he will definitely get another position,” the analyst says. “He has his purpose and it seems that there will be a need for it in the future. He doesn’t do anything autonomously, nor is he an independent player. He has his place in this system.”

…

Milijana Rogac is the deputy editor of Istinomer (Truth-o-Meter), a media outlet of the Serbian citizen activism and journalism organization CRTA.