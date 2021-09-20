Bulgaria girds for yet another parliamentary election, in hopes that this one sticks.

The saying “third time’s a charm” comes to mind as Bulgarians prepare to hold their third parliamentary election in just eight months.

On 4 April they voted and produced the 45th National Assembly. Yet that parliament failed to construct a government, was dissolved, and a new ballot called for 11 July. That effort, too, failed, for the same reason, and yet another election was set. That ballot, on 14 November, will be two in one – for both parliament and president, with incumbent Roumen Radev seeking reelection.

No one enjoys such blunders. The GERB party, which has governed for more than 10 of the last 12 years, finished first in April and a narrow second in July, but far short of a majority. Others neither wanted to align with GERB, nor found agreement among themselves. Even those that opposed and protested against GERB’s embattled leader, former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, emerged divided. Only two parties in the 240-member parliament did not quarrel with each other openly, one with 34 seats and one with 13. For the public, it was reminiscent of a free-for-all shootout in a Wild West bar scene.

At first glance, Radev, a staunch opponent of Borissov and a former air force general, is winning the skirmish. With the support of the majority of the parties and the population, his prospects for a second term seem good. The constitution gave him powers to appoint a caretaker government to fill the interregnum, which he did, with wide approval. Two of the ministers, Kiril Petkov, minister of the economy, and Assen Vassilev, of finance, were so well-received that they announced on 19 September a joint political “project” (as they call it) named “We Continue With Change” and will run in the November elections.

But success might put the president in a tricky situation. The Bulgarian Socialist Party, which brought him to power, suddenly might have to compete with his popular ministers. Not surprisingly, Socialist leader Cornelia Ninova is furious. Urban liberals from the Democratic Bulgaria (DB) coalition have a similar problem. They have sided with the president in the battle against GERB but would, reluctantly, split their voters between DB and Petkov/Vassilev.

Finally, Radev has led the executive branch through two caretaker governments. Constituents tend to value the power that time at the helm connotes, but power also means responsibility. And that could prove to be a double-edged sword at the start of winter, with higher electricity and heating costs, growing inflation, and most likely another COVID-19 wave. Bulgaria has the lowest vaccination and the highest mortality rate in the EU.

Yet the extraordinary situation has an extraordinary hero: Slavi Trifonov, a showman, singer, producer, and TV presenter. His party, There is Such a People, which finished a surprising second in April and – even more surprisingly – first in July, has made some interesting moves.

In April, they rejected the mandate to form a government because they did not want to do business with “the forces of the status quo,” while the others did not constitute a majority. In July, Trifonov announced a government the morning after election day. He was not bothered by the fact that his party had just 65 MPs. Take it or leave it, was the option.

A storm ensued, and three days later Trifonov retracted his proposal. But then he announced another one, again without negotiating with the others in the real sense of the word (they just had some talks, which the would-be partners called “presentations”). The others refused, and the attempt failed. There is Such a People put the blame on those who refused, predominantly on DB and on the other, much smaller coalition created from the 2020 protest. The forces who opposed GERB and Borissov looked quarrelsome and embarrassed. The second parliament crumbled.

Why did Trifonov do that? In his only TV interview, on 27 August, he told me an agreement was impossible because of the vote of the “sovereign” (as he calls the people or the electorate). What was his ultimate aim? “To do the work,” he answered. He expressed hope that in the next parliament, parties will show “wisdom and humility” – and will “form a government at any cost.”

Is this for real? In any case, it is what the “sovereign” wants. According to Trend, a polling agency, 60% in April and 80% in July wanted a regular cabinet. The new grouping, formed by Petkov and Vassilev, could provide a solution. But there are grimmer possibilities. Bulgarians may get fed up with the election drama and either undermine the system with low turnout or break it altogether and seek a radical change.

In Bulgarian, the expression “third time’s a charm” has a negative variant: “third time jug for water.” If you go to a well to fill a jug with water while drunk, you might manage to complete the task – but only once or twice. The third time, the jug may break. You cannot be endlessly lucky.

Notorious skeptics, Bulgarians don’t have high expectations. They will be happy if the jug doesn’t break.

Boyko Vassilev is a moderator and producer of the weekly Panorama news talk show on Bulgarian National Television.