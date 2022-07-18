Plus: Serbian prez blocked from Holocaust site, Slovakia slammed for Roma living conditions, wildfires in Slovenia, and more.

The Big Story: Major Shakeup in Ukrainian Government as Key Officials Lose Jobs

What happened: Citing failures to eliminate Russian spies and root out traitors, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has suspended two high-level members of his administration, Reuters reports. The suspensions hit the chief of Ukraine’s security service, Ivan Bakanov – a childhood friend of Zelenskiy’s – as well as chief prosecutor Iryna Venediktova.

More context: In a video address on Sunday, Zelenskiy said that over 60 officials from both Bakanov’s SBU security agency and the prosecutor’s office were collaborating with Moscow in Russian-occupied territory, and over 650 cases of suspected treason and collaboration against law enforcement officials are underway.

Worth noting: Russian missiles hit industrial facilities in the key shipbuilding center of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine on Sunday, AP reports. After a Kyiv official suggested that Russian-occupied Crimea could be a target for Ukraine’s recently-acquired U.S.-made HIMARS missiles, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now the deputy chairman of the defense council, threatened Ukraine with “doomsday” if Crimea were attacked, Newsweek reports.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

A delegation from the European Parliament has slammed Slovakia for the poor living conditions of much of the Romani minority, Euractiv reports. “It is a shame for Slovakia and a shame for Europe that some Roma live in medieval conditions,” said Younous Omarjee, the head of the parliament’s regional development committee. According to a Slovak member of the European Parliament, Peter Pollak, Slovakia often fails to use funds intended for the integration of Roma, either returning the money to the EU budget or using it for other projects, The Slovak Spectator reports.

Southeastern Europe

A major Albanian government digital portal is offline today after being targeted by what it called a cyberattack “from abroad,” BIRN reports. Pro-government media identified Russia as the source of the attack on the main servers of the National Agency for Information Society, which BIRN calls “a controversial institution” that has been accused of misusing personal data for political purposes and of transferring millions of euros to pro-government media. The attack comes after the administration of Prime Minister Edi Rama replaced in-person services at many public institutions with the mandatory use of online portals.

The Croatian government rejected an attempt by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to visit the site of a World War II concentration camp over the weekend, RFE/RL reports. In a statement yesterday, Croatian authorities blamed the rejection of Vucic’s private visit to the site of the Jasenovac concentration camp on a lack of official notice. Croatia’s wartime fascist regime murdered tens of thousands of Serbs, Jews, Roma, and anti-fascist Croats at the camp. The incident has led to a diplomatic war of words, with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic calling it “a brutal trampling on freedom of movement.”

Slovenia is battling a wildfire on its border with Italy, The Slovenia Times reports, while in Western Europe a heat wave has killed over a thousand people in Portugal and Spain amid record temperatures and wildfires throughout the region. Demining squads are helping Slovenian firefighters, as the area has never been fully cleared of explosives dating to World War I.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The Russian television producer known for her live anti-war protest in March was detained again on Sunday, The Moscow Times reports. Marina Ovsyannikova said she was detained for three hours on charges of discrediting the Russian military. On Friday, Ovsyannikova posted photos of herself on social media holding a sign that proclaimed Russian leader Vladimir Putin as a “killer.” In St. Petersburg, the BBC reports, police have arrested a Russian Orthodox priest – apparently on charges of spreading information counter to the Kremlin’s official narrative of the war on Ukraine – after raiding his home and reportedly seizing his computer and mobile phone along with religious items, including a wooden cross.

The Caucasus

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is in Azerbaijan today to seal a deal to increase imports of natural gas into the EU as part of the bloc’s efforts to reduce its reliance on Russian energy, CNBC reports. The move comes amid Russia’s scheduled shutdown of its Nord Stream 1 pipeline – a major source of Russian gas for Europe – for maintenance. Though the shutdown is supposed to be temporary, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the future operation of the pipeline depends on the status of sanctions against Moscow, Euronews reports.

Borderlands

In more pipeline news, construction of a new Russian-Chinese natural gas pipeline via Mongolia will begin in 2024, Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai has announced, The Moscow Times reports.

