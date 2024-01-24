All the fuzz around December’s dismantling of Sofia’s Soviet Army monument begs the question: Is Bulgaria still a hostage of the past?

Make painful changes right before holidays, says one piece of ancient managerial wisdom.

If this was the reason why the Bulgarian government removed the Soviet Army monument in downtown Sofia shortly before Christmas, it was in vain. The topic cannot vanish just like that – not from the public agenda, nor from the Bulgarian psyche.

The huge, 45-meter composition of bronze and stone was erected in 1954 in the center of Bulgaria’s capital, totally dominating the skyline. The idea was to mark the 10th anniversary of the Soviet Army’s entry into Bulgaria.

It is a story abounding in controversy. An ally of the Third Reich in World War II, Bulgaria declared war on the United States and Britain – but not on the USSR. In early September 1944, the Balkan country tried to switch sides, turning against the Germans. Yet, unexpectedly, Moscow declared war on Bulgaria. Nevertheless, no one opposed the Red Army battalions as they entered the country. Leftists even greeted them with flowers.

Many Bulgarians perceived the huge soldier atop the monument, waving a Shpagin submachine gun over Sofia, as a symbol of Soviet domination and communist repression over the succeeding 40 years. It turned out, though, that the question of what to do with it was never going to be easy.

The Sofia municipal council voted in 1993 to remove the bronze figures, but the decision had not been enforced for three decades. Meanwhile, a small but loud activist movement organized itself, demanding: “Down with the memorial!” The place became a scene of various performances, mixing street art with politics. Last month, the Sofia district governor (whom the cabinet appoints, as opposed to the elected city mayor) finally ordered action.

The pretext was rather modest: the bronze, claimed the governor, was dilapidated and dangerous. And it would not be scrapped but moved to the Museum of Socialist Art. The execution, however, was performed in a clumsy – some said insensitive – way. The dismantling started and ended at night, piece by piece. Although experts explained that there was no other way, Sofia’s citizens watched loud machines tearing apart metal heads, arms, and bodies. Some were not amused.

The monument as it was until workers began demolishing it. Photo by David Stanley via Flickr.

Touchy Issues

All those passions had their reasons. The monument embodies two of the most divisive topics in Bulgarian society: Russia and communism.

Russia is the older one. Russophiles vs. pro-Westerners : this cleavage marked local political life for centuries, even before 1878 – that year, during the Russo-Turkish War, Bulgaria was liberated and the modern state established. The debate becomes especially overheated when Russia, a fellow Slavonic and Orthodox nation, confronts the West. Putin’s aggression against Ukraine made it especially toxic.

The attitude toward the recent past is no easier an issue. Unlike in Poland, East Germany, and Czechoslovakia, no Soviet troops were stationed in Bulgaria. Thus, Bulgarian communists – and post-communists, for that matter – played more convincingly with nationalism, compared with their Central European comrades.

Additionally, Bulgarian industrialization and urbanization culminated in the 1970s, under strong Soviet influence. Bulgaria built the first nuclear power station in the Balkans and sent two cosmonauts to space, becoming the sixth cosmic nation. All this was done under communism, in the Soviet camp, with Soviet guidance.

These are just a few explanations of why in Bulgaria the “ostalgie” is so visible. “Why haven’t we finished the debate about communism?”, I asked Theodora Dimova, a famous writer, who often explores themes from the recent past. “Because we never started it,” she answered, “That’s why the past is still here to haunt us.”

The story around the monument shows that history is very much alive. Annoyed people tried to prevent the dismantling. Two parties in parliament, the nationalist Vazrazhdane and the Bulgarian Socialists, descendants of the communists of old, protested vehemently, although their loud rhetoric failed to generate much public support. The Russian Embassy reacted with outrage.

The controversy even stymied the work of the Sofia municipal council, where a pre-planned coalition failed to materialize after the Socialists pulled out, the monument their red line.

Some Bulgarians showed distaste over the aesthetics of the removal, especially when urban, liberal politicians were filmed eating a cake decorated with sugar heads, arms, and weapons. Social scientist Parvan Simeonov commented: “At this time of the year, around Christmas, the conservative Bulgarian carves up pigs, not monuments.”

Moving On From the Past

Such moments lend themselves to comparisons. Advocates of removal pointed to Poland, Latvia, and Estonia, where the authorities have taken down the remnants of the Soviet past. Opponents also have their examples: Vienna, Budapest, and Berlin. Few are so meticulous with the facts as to explain that, for example, an international treaty mandates that Austria preserve such monuments.

Anyway, the monument frenzy remains. Could it be that Bulgaria is going through its own culture-wars-via-monuments moment, like the United States or the UK? Perhaps, at the very least, the episode has had its sequels. Count Nikolay Ignatyev was a 19th-century Russian diplomat whose role in Bulgarian history is controversial: for some, he was one of our closest friends, for others an ardent foe. Angry citizens, part of the latter camp, demolished his statue in the port city of Varna. A political party in Plovdiv, the second biggest city, called for the removal of “Alyosha,” a 10-meter memorial to a Soviet soldier. Hearing of that, the Russian parliament protested and threatened “consequences.” More of this will follow.

But for me, the most important question remains: is Bulgaria still a hostage of the past? Unlike writer Dimova, political scientist Vassil Garnizov speaks with optimism: “Look at the Sofia mayor,” he says.

Indeed, high-tech billionaire Vassil Terziev, elected on 5 November 2023, has an atypical background for an urban liberal, or a center-right politician. All his family – father, mother, uncle, grandfather – worked for the state security services of communist Bulgaria. Until recently, that would be a clear no-go for Bulgaria’s anti-communist camp. Fighting the “cops,” “communists,” even millionaires, was their oldest shibboleth. Terziev, however, was elected mainly with their support.

Maybe this is a sign that some wounds are healing. But the story winks at the finale: Mayor Terziev is the main loser from the stalemate in the municipal council, which is stopping it from starting to work properly. His term is threatened with chaos.

Yes, you can forget the dame called History. But be aware: she waits on the next corner, even after Christmas, always ready to surprise you.

…

Boyko Vassilev is the moderator and producer of the weekly Panorama news talk show on Bulgarian National Television.