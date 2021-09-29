The end of the Merkel era should lead to a reckoning among the region’s politicians – if only more far-sighted leaders could be found.

It is not an exaggeration to write that whatever happens to the German economy is key for the development of any Central European country. There might be different levels of trust and cooperation on the political level among the leaders from Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, and Hungary on one side and their German counterparts on the other. But when it comes to trade and investment, there is no contest – Germany remains the No. 1 partner.

Beyond the emphasis on economy, however, much differs from country to country. With World War II still a sensitive subject, Poland is an uneasy partner looking at Berlin with suspicion, a feeling that decades in the EU and German support for Poland’s transition has still not overcome.

The Czech Republic is, for Germany, a reliable political partner but one unable to formulate what could be the actual content of relations between Berlin and Prague. While in the Polish case historical emotions dominate, in the Czech case the keyword would be “emptiness.”

So far, Hungary has based its partnership with Germany on close relations between Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the conservative parties (especially the Bavarian CSU), as well as on opening its arms to any German investment. As a kind of insurance policy, Orban’s government went on a wide shopping spree in the German defense industry for new equipment for the Hungarian military.

Slovakia is a reliable eurozone partner in economic terms, but unpredictable politically in the eyes of the Germans – even though any Slovak government would surely follow German political leadership within the EU framework. To some extent, Slovakia and Czechia serve – in the eyes of German policymakers – as a helpful balance to the more troublesome, more vocal Polish-Hungarian tandem whose EU strategy centers on nationalism. That is more German wishful thinking than possible in reality, however, since Prague and Bratislava don’t always share common EU positions or have clear strategies at all. But opportunities do exist: the Czech and Slovak governments could be strong allies of Berlin in questions such as the rule of law or defense cooperation.

All four Visegrad countries already regret the end of the chancellorship of Angela Merkel since she had – thanks to her personal story of growing up in East Germany – an understanding and touch for the Central European countries and their specificities.

Above all, relations with Hungary could change the most dramatically with any new German government, especially if the Greens will be included. The Greens are expected to bring a greater emphasis on human rights issues, which could complicate the German pragmatism that has been the leading principle when dealing with Orban, Russia, China, or other autocratic regimes around the world.

Germany will be opening a new chapter after closing the Merkel era. With flourishing economic ties solidly intact, the timing presents a splendid opportunity for Central Europe to take stock on the political level and even further – to explore the “megatrends” shaping Germany to understand the continent’s future development. After all, the green economy will have a great impact on countries further eastward, sooner or later.

But for that one needs leaders who are able to see a bit over the horizon of their borders, and past their own electoral cycles and their own political ambitions.

Martin Ehl is chief analyst at Hospodarske noviny, a Czech business daily.