Plus: Bomb threats in Montenegro, lower COVID restrictions in Turkmenistan, Russia claims Romania invading Moldova, and more.

The Big Story: Russia Cuts Off Energy to Poland and Bulgaria

What happened: Russia released American Trevor Reed from detention in a prisoner exchange today and he is on the way home, AP reports. Reed was arrested in Russia in 2019 on charges of assaulting a police officer. In exchange for his release, U.S. authorities agreed to free a Russian pilot serving a 20-year sentence in Connecticut for drug smuggling.

More context: Despite the dramatic prisoner exchange, Russia accelerated its conflict with the West amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine by cutting off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria, according to a statement by state-owned Gazprom cited by Reuters. Meanwhile, the vice president of Gazprombank said he has fled Russia to fight with Ukraine, according to the independent Russian news site The Insider. Igor Volobuev also said he thinks the recent reported suicide of another Gazprombank executive was actually a murder.

Unexplained explosions and a fire in three different Russian border regions today, including one at an ammunition dump, might indicate Ukraine is conducting counterattacks on Russian territory, The Moscow Times reports. Ukraine controls most of its airspace in the country via air defense systems, British intelligence announced, according to RFE/RL reports.

Worth noting: After meeting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Moscow, Russian leader Vladimir Putin expressed “hope” that diplomatic negotiations can end the war in Ukraine, according to DW. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an appearance via video at the Venice Biennale art show, Euronews reports, saying “If you are free yourself, how can you understand other people who fight for their freedom? … How can you thank those who fought on their soil – for your freedom? Every single one of these questions is about art.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The body of a legendary World War II wartime intelligence chief who died in the United States in 1996 will be reburied in the Czech Republic, Czech Radio reports. Brigadier General Frantisek Moravec was a key architect of Operation Anthropoid, the 1942 mission that led to the assassination of Reinhard Heydrich, the Reichsprotektor of Nazi-occupied Bohemia and Moravia. Moravec’s body is returning on the 80th anniversary of that mission, Czech Radio notes. After moving abroad in 1948 amid the communist takeover of Czechoslovakia, Moravec eventually settled in the United States, where he died at the age of 71.

Most people in the Visegrad Four group of nations think media freedom is on the decline, according to a new report cited by BIRN. In the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia, 52% overall believe press freedom is in a worse state than five years ago, according to the study led by the Committee for Editorial Independence. Poles were most concerned about the situation while Czechs expressed the least concern. The study found that right-wing governments, in particular, have undermined the independent press, leading to a deterioration in media pluralism, especially in Poland and Hungary. The research is the first of its kind in the Visegrad Four region, according to BIRN.

Southeastern Europe

The U.S. Embassy yesterday condemned three political parties in Bosnia for their parliamentary tactics,Euractiv reports. A statement from the embassy called out the major Croat party and the major Serb party for using emergency procedures to submit proposals that “contradict EU legal and human rights standards,” while condemning obstruction by the largest Bosnian Muslim party as “inconsistent with the principle of functional, democratic institutions.”

Bomb threats caused the Education Ministry in Montenegro to close all schools today, N1 reported, citing state media. Police are searching campuses after identical e-mail messages were sent to schools claiming bombs were placed on school property, saying “We will take revenge, we will come to the school. We will kill everyone.” N1 did not report on possible motives.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russian media outlets have been pushing wild claims that Romania is on the verge of invading Moldovawith the help of NATO, raising fears that Moscow plans further military action in the region, bne Intellinews reports. Unexplained explosions and bombings in the breakaway, self-proclaimed republic of Transdniester in Moldova took place earlier this week. Widespread allegations without evidence in Russian media say that Romanian forces are preparing to invade Moldova and oppress Russian-speaking people in Transdniester. Some reports even claim that covert operations have already somehow replaced all key Moldovan military officers with Romanian ones. The Romanian government, a strong supporter of Ukraine during the war, has made no comment.

Though Russia’s plan to conduct a referendum for Ukrainians to vote on creating a separate republic in the city of Kherson is making the news this week, Russian forces have attempted similar schemes in other occupied places during their invasion, according to Ukraine’s Kharkiv Human Rights Protection Group (KHPG). In Vovchansk on 22 March, Russian occupiers tried to replace the mayor, who is apparently being held prisoner, with a “local criminal figure” by making residents sign a paper to receive aid supplies, KHPG says; the small print on the form said they were voting for the new mayor. In the Zaporizhzhia region on 23 April, elderly residents were gathered for a meeting supposedly on the subject of receiving their pension payments, only to be asked by the Russian occupiers to vote by a show of hands to agree to be taken over by separatists, the report says.

During a visit to Ukraine earlier this month, the speaker of the Georgian parliament compared the recent massacres in Ukraine to Russian attacks in Georgia in the early 1990s, Ukrinform reports. After his 16 April trip to the city of Bucha, where hundreds of bodies of civilians were found after Russian forces retreated, Shalva Papuashvili said it “reminded us of the pictures that we saw and were able to see … in Georgia, in the Tskhinvali region [in South Ossetia] … also during the events in Abkhazia.” Russia invaded and occupied South Ossetia and Abkhazia in the early 1990s.

Central Asia

The Turkmen government, which has denied ever having even a single case of the coronavirus in the country, has announced an easing of pandemic restrictions, Eurasianet reports, citing the Ashgabat-based media outlet Turkmenportal. Movie theaters and concert halls in the capital will be open to the public starting 1 May, though measures are still apparently in place to require masks and social distancing.

…