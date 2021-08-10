Plus, Navalny allies under yet more investigation, China lashes out at Lithuania, and more.

The Big Story: Britain Can ‘Choke On’ Belarus Sanctions, Lukashenka Says

What happened: The US, Britain, Canada and the EU announced a new round of sanctions against Belarus on the one-year anniversary of the disputed presidential elections, France 24 reports. President Alyaksandr Lukashenka appeared unmoved in the face of the international condemnation, saying he won a “totally transparent” vote last year. “We will never get on our knees,” Lukashenko said.

More context: One of the targets of the sanctions is the Belarusian National Olympic Committee, which the White House accuses of an “assault against the democratic aspirations and human rights of the Belarusian people” through its reported attempt to force a Belarusian sprinter to return home during the Tokyo Olympics. The sanctions from Britain and Canada were economic in nature, with the government in Ottawa saying it was targeting key sectors of the Belarus economy over the regime’s “blatant disregard for human rights.”

Worth noting: Lukashenka also said that Britain “will choke on these sanctions” and added, “You are America’s lapdogs,” according to Reuters.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

China recalled its ambassador to Lithuania today after Vilnius gave permission to Taiwan to open an office under its own name, The Associated Press reports. Under an agreement reached last month, Taiwan’s office in the Lithuanian capital will bear the name Taiwan rather than Chinese Taipei. China also issued a statement mentioning unspecified “potential consequences” for Lithuania if it allowed the office to open. In reply, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said that, while the Baltic country respects the “one China” principle which denies Taiwan’s independence from China, it also seeks to develop mutually beneficial ties with Taiwan.

Polish head of the ruling Law and Justice party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said the country will dissolve a disciplinary chamber for judges after European Commission criticism, Reuters reports. “We will dissolve the Disciplinary Chamber as it currently operates and in this way the subject of the dispute will disappear,” Kaczyinski told Polish media on Saturday. Still, some criticize the measure as window-dressing meant to appease Brussels. The chamber’s dissolution “doesn’t solve the problem of past, unlawful decisions and sanctions adopted by this body,” said Laurent Pech, professor of European law at Middlesex University in London.

Southeastern Europe

A former Bosnian Serb officer facing trial for allegedly assisting the Srebrenica genocide was remanded into custody after making public comments about new legislation banning genocide denial, BIRN reports. The Bosnian state court ruled that Milomir Savcic, who is also the head of the Veterans’ Association in Bosnia’s Serb-dominated Republika Srpska entity, broke the court’s gag order after making four recent media appearances. During one appearance, Savcic spoke out against the recent law criminalizing genocide denial. “We have never disputed that a crime happened and we ourselves have demanded that those responsible for it be held accountable, but we cannot accept something that absolutely did not happen and that is not true,” Savcic said.

An island in Croatia is fining tourists who are leaving their paraphernalia behind on the beach in the hope of reserving a coveted spot by the sea, Croatia Week reports. “There are currently 32,000 guests in our destination and now imagine that every guest who is there reserves a place on the beach,” said Enco Crnobori, the director of the Medulin Tourist Board. To enforce the rule, local council wardens from the town of Medulin put towels and other equipment left on beaches overnight into the municipal storage area where their owners have to pay 500 kuna (67 euros) to get them back.

The Croatian beach of Kolovare in Zadar, Croatia. Photo by F. Ermert/DronePicr via Wikimedia Commons.

Eastern Europe and Russia

The Russian Investigative Committee today announced the launch of a probe against two close allies of jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny, AP reports. Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov face charges of raising funds for extremist groups as a result of a June court ruling labelling Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption, and a network of his regional offices, as extremist organizations. Last week, Navalny’s team announced they had started using the U.S. payments processor Stripe for donations, which prevents Russian authorities from tracking payments and potentially punishing supporters. Volkov and Zhdanov face up to eight years in prison each.

A Russian court handed successful U.S investor Michael Calvey a 5.5-year suspended sentence on Friday for embezzlement, Reuters reports. Calvey is a longtime Russian resident and founder of the Baring Vostok investment firm; he and five others, including Baring Vostok partner and French national Philippe Delpal, were arrested in 2019 on suspicion of defrauding a bank out of 2.5 billion rubles ($38 million). “The court, unfortunately, didn’t or couldn’t understand (the) substance of the case with no victim, no damage and no beneficiary,” Calvey said, adding that while the suspended sentence was “almost a victory,” it was “simply outrageous to be convicted of a crime that never happened.” Delpal was also handed a 4.5-year suspended sentence.

The Caucasus

Azerbaijan’s President Ilhan Aliev urged state officials to be frugal when it comes to public spending, Eurasianet reports. “The time of unchecked expenses is in the past, all state officials have to execute my instructions, so that we will save every manat,” Aliev said. The strongman added that the state will no longer invest in projects “that are unneeded, do not generate gains, and are done only for aesthetics.” This new policy could be connected to plans for the reconstruction of territories that Azerbaijan regained from Armenia after a peace deal last November following a bout of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh. Almost half of Azerbaijan’s construction and development budget of 5 billion manats ($2.9 billion) this year is earmarked for Karabakh reconstruction.

Central Asia