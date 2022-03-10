Pinpointing the size of Slovakia’s Roma population reflects questions of identity. From Dennik N.

In Trenc in southern Slovakia, six people out of a population of 558 declared themselves to be of Roma nationalityin the 2021 census. Another 10 listed Roma as their “second nationality.”

People familiar with the village probably would be surprised by this. When a team of researchers and staff of the Government Plenipotentiary for Roma Communities investigated how many Roma there were in Slovakia, in Trenc they calculated 519 – more than 90 percent of its population.

In the village of Strane pod Tatrami in the north, estimates suggest there are 1,900 Roma. In last year’s census, however, only 94 people listed Roma as their first nationality; 56 others listed it as second.

The Atlas of Roma Communities, the most recent edition of which was published in 2019 by the plenipotentiary’s office, estimates there are 440,000 Roma in Slovakia, about 8 percent of the country’s population. But only about 156,000 people declared themselves to be of Roma nationality in the 2021 census. More than half – 89,000 – listed Roma as their second nationality.

So how many Roma are there in Slovakia?

Census vs. Atlas

The census indicates how many people declared themselves as Roma. It is a self-declaratory piece of information: Anyone can choose which nationality to select.

Alexander Musinka, co-author of the 2013 atlas, says the survey provides another kind of information about Slovakia’s Roma. “The atlas is not interested in how many people in Slovakia declare themselves to be of a particular nationality. It talks about how many people there are in Slovakia who are considered to be Roma by other people and are treated as such.”

The data for the atlas was provided by municipalities, which were assisted by researchers who compiled the document.

According to Vlado Rafael of eduRoma, a Bratislava-based nonprofit, this method of counting Roma is relevant especially if the intention is to gather local data about people who are eligible to receive social assistance and other government aid.

Ethnologist and anthropologist Andrej Belak from the Slovak Academy of Sciences says that thanks to the atlas, it is known that as many as 200,000 Roma live in excluded communities. And we cannot pretend that their poverty has nothing to do with a “long history of oppression due to their ethnic origin,” he says.

“On the other hand, I see absolutely no reason why we should use the same method to also calculate the numbers of Roma who don’t live in excluded localities. And we certainly shouldn’t be assigning them ethnicity,” Belak says. “These are fundamental flaws in the methodology of the atlas. If these flaws persist, the atlas will end up on the ash heap of history.”

Who Would Choose a Degrading Label?

One reason the number of self-designated Roma in the census results is much lower than the atlas estimate might be that some Roma consider themselves to be Hungarian, Ruthenian, or Slovak.

“Many people don’t think ethnically,” Musinka says. “It’s just not important to them.”

According to Musinka, wariness of the label “Roma” may explain why many people selected another nationality in the census. “If everybody – from political leaders to people in the pub – insults, criticizes, and ridicules the Roma, why would you report yourself as one? Why create problems for yourself, if you don’t have to?” he asks.

Jan Hero, the government’s plenipotentiary for Roma communities, agrees. “We cannot close our eyes to the fact that there is still racism and prejudice toward the Roma in Slovakia. Slovaks show some of the highest levels of anti-Roma attitudes anywhere in the EU,” Hero says. Discrimination against minorities is still very much tolerated, he adds.

“People aren’t naive, they understand that when officials count people from a particular group, it is not always to help them. Especially if they come from a minority with a long history of systemic oppression,” adds Belak, who carries out long-term research on the Roma. “In every country where being Roma carries a stigma, it is rational to not report one’s Roma ethnicity to the authorities, unless you’re sure it will be associated with some kind of actual benefit.”

Tomas Hrustic, an ethnologist at the Slovak Academy of Sciences, says another reason Roma

doesn’t feel safe is the fact that parties such as the far-right LSNS [People’s Party Our Slovakia] and Republika are represented in parliament, with their popularity growing.

According to Belak, the result of all of these factors is that only Roma whom the majority deems to be successful, or resigned Roma who either haven’t considered the risks or wave them off, self-identify as members of the Roma nationality.

Belak and Musinka do say it is difficult to pinpoint trends and behavioral patterns that would help show why some Roma publicly identify with their roots, while others do not. Even similar, neighboring villages can report strikingly different results, says Musinka.

“You have large, excluded Roma settlements where virtually no one reported themselves as Roma, and you also have those where the vast majority of the residents did,” says Belak.

People from eastern Slovakia and those living in larger Roma communities generally are more willing to identify as Roma. But this is not a rule.

Second Nationality Option

Although the number of Roma who declared themselves as such in the census was much smaller than the atlas estimate, ethnologist Hrustic noticed a positive trend. Compared to the results of the 2011 census, the number of people choosing Roma nationality rose by more than 50,000, a phenomenon he attributes mainly to the option of listing a second nationality.

For example, Vlado Rafael, head of eduRoma, listed two nationalities when filling in his census form: Roma first and Slovak second. “I think that the fact that many Roma reported two nationalities is an expression of maturity and a healthy self-esteem on the part of people who have maintained their identity, not renouncing it just because it would be advantageous or because someone else would like them to do so,” he says.

Some Roma activists insist that Roma should only declare one nationality, Rafael says, but he says he finds this way of thinking to be an expression of minority nationalism, which he rejects.

So which number should be used when talking about the number of Roma in Slovakia, when the data from the census and from the atlas are so different?

“Both numbers are correct,” says Musinka. “What matters is what you want to talk about. If you’re talking about how many people consider themselves Roma, there’s 156,000 of them. If you want to talk about how many are labeled as such, there’s 440,000 of them.”

The government will use the atlas data in planning assistance and inclusion programs for the Roma. Somewhat more problematic is support for the arts. “Some people are saying we should take these results into account when discussing financial support for minority culture – festivals, support for minority languages, and so on,” Rafael says.

Both the census and the atlas show that the number of Roma in Slovakia is increasing. Even though the atlas is a more accurate estimate of the number of Roma in Slovakia, the census is key for fulfilling legal criteria. For instance, a minority must represent at least 15 percent of the population of a municipality before it can use its minority language in official correspondence. It is not yet clear whether authorities will take into account only the first nationality for this, or both the first and second.

Ria Gehrerova and Daniel Kerekes are journalists with the Slovak news site Dennik N. Gehrerova reports on domestic issues, women’s rights, minority affairs, and other topics. Kerekes focuses on analysis and data journalism. This article originally appeared on Dennik N. Reprinted with permission.

Translated by Matus Nemeth and edited for clarity and concision.