Why it’s both good and bad that Slovak President Zuzana Caputova will not be running again. From Respekt.

When you’re getting ready for a hike in the mountains, you need to have a good idea of your own abilities. Be honest with yourself. Especially for those who are going on the hike with you, so that you don’t put them in harm’s way. In some respect, politics is a similarly demanding project – here, too, people depend on one another. As a matter of fact, even more human lives are in play there.

On 20 June, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova made the following statement: “Before announcing this decision of mine, I had to estimate my strength for the next, potentially six years from today. Having made a very thorough assessment, I now know that I wouldn’t have enough strength for another term in office. Therefore, I will complete the final year of this term and then my service in this position will be fulfilled. I will not be seeking a second term in office.” With her words, she opened up a number of not just political, but also human questions. Should we sacrifice ourselves for the common good? And are we still in control of our own lives?

Lonely Mission

Last spring, I was pushing my way through a narrow aisle in the Mahen Theater in Brno. It was full of both Czech and Slovak police officers in plain clothes, advisors and journalists. Everybody was talking over everybody else, and there was chaos. Then I entered the dressing room, where Caputova was standing, apologizing for all the turmoil surrounding her. The theater had to be searched for explosives by a dog; food and drinks couldn’t be prepared without the supervision of the president’s security detail. I was about to moderate a debate with her, and as I contemplated that contrast, a question came to mind. Do you ever feel lonely? Her answer was honest: Yes, often. It didn’t sound like self-pity, just like a description of reality.

The role of head of state is specific, because you have no one else to pin the blame on. It’s not a collective institution or decision-making process – you’re on your own. But your loneliness is relative, because in a way, 5.5 million Slovaks are permanently sitting in the room with you. Everyone has their own opinion of the head of state, their own point of view. Expectations are great, but you don’t really have the competence to be able to solve the problems of the people. In the best case, you are trying to prevent something bad from happening.

Coping with this responsibility is not easy. But if you have a political situation such as the one that they currently have in Slovakia, you are entering a trap with no exits. Caputova has been repeatedly threatened with death, as have her daughters. People were reporting bomb threats where they lived, so as to deprive them of peace, they were shouting under their windows, so that they couldn’t sleep. They smashed the windows of her partner’s car with a hammer. Politicians from the [left-populist] Smer party are stirring up angry crowds, saying she’s an American agent and even using swear words to insult her.

These attacks have consequences in real life. Your security personnel won’t let you go for a simple walk, or to go out with your friends. Your private life is limited to the size of the space that can be protected. And for free-thinking people, this cannot be compensated with the power that the office has. If we’re criticizing politicians for closing themselves off in an ivory tower, what do we do when it’s often us who locks them up there? Can you remain normal under such conditions?

A Clash of Two Worlds

When Caputova announced she wouldn’t be seeking a second term, naturally, there was also some criticism. Apparently, you shouldn’t run away from a fight. This, they say, will only embolden the aggressors who will see that their tactics are working. Slovakia is losing a democratic politician who was virtually certain to win the election.

To some degree, this criticism is justified. In a way, though, it is coming from a world represented by the people that Caputova is supposed to protect Slovakia from. The opposition leader Robert Fico, along with his allies, have never brought a human dimension to politics, and he never will. These are technicians of power, who don’t care about the people. If we want more individuals with empathy in the public space, we cannot consider empathy to be a weakness. Recognizing one’s own limits is certainly an expression of strength.

Unlike others, Caputova knows what it means to be president. What it feels like when you’re the head of a state that is not dealing well with the pandemic. When you’re woken up in the morning with the news that a war broke out in a neighboring country. When people are asking you for help, but you don’t have the tools required to help them. When the opposition serves Russian interests and the governing coalition changes every year.

In an interview in Respekt, the sociologist Michal Vasecka noted an interesting phenomenon. He said that when people evaluate Caputova, you can see one of two approaches: the heroic and the post-heroic. The former says: “in the highest positions in politics, you need to show responsibility and you’re not quite your own master. You need to have the ability to sacrifice yourself, even if you’re not having that much fun anymore.” The latter “is more late-modern, and it is typical of younger people, saying: ‘No, she was there for one term, it was her job, and now comes another part of her life. It’s perfectly legitimate for her to feel burnt out.’ ”

And perhaps it’s even more complicated than that, and the president in fact “sacrificed” herself by not running again.

It’s Not Running Away

When you realize that you lack strength, energy, and ideas to the extent that you won’t be able to properly do your job, but you decide to continue nevertheless, is it really an expression of heroism? Or is it closer to arrogance, which is something that we always criticize politicians for? Yes, Fico will be running over and over again, because he has no life outside of politics, but does that make him heroic?

Caputova’s departure is a confirmation, not a negation of her legacy. She does not see politics as a personal benefit. Her team says she rejected both unacceptable criticism and excessive idolizing. If she accepted the notion that she is irreplaceable, it could never end well.

Some commenters on social media worried that the president is [with her decision] confirming the impression of the young generation that you should only do enjoyable things and when there are problems, you should quit. But this interpretation makes no sense. Caputova had to face tough opponents long before her presidential mandate. She worked as a lawyer and an activist. She wants to complete her five years in office, so she should rather be seen as an example of the idea that it makes sense to be active, because you can do a lot of good work.

If her leaving has any connotations, they are of a different kind. Does Slovak democracy depend on a single person? If so, that’s a tragedy. And paradoxically, that means it’s even better that she’s not running again. Society must realize that nobody will save it, and it must do all the heavy lifting itself in parliamentary elections, which will take place in September.

Does Slovakia want to have humanity in politics, and can it protect this humanity? Caputova is not a politician of grand ideas, but – as has already been noted – of good governance and humanity. If she can be subject to such continuous and destructive attacks, it is dangerous for all of society. And it can happen to anyone in the public space. Will Slovakia be able to protect their politicians (something that concerns other countries, as well)? If not, it will only be left with people such as Fico. And not even hell deserves something like that.

Will Korcok Go for It?

Caputova announced her decision not to run again in time. The democratic camp can send out its representative in the presidential election. People are mentioning the name of Ivan Korcok, a former diplomat and minister of foreign affairs. In this sense, then, nothing dramatic has happened. And we will have plenty of time for a final assessment of Zuzana Caputova’s time in office.

…

Erik Tabery is the editor-in-chief of Respekt, the Czech Republic’s leading news weekly, where this article originally appeared. Republished with permission. Translated by Matus Nemeth.