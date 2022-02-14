An activist jailed for his religious views is another victim of Russia’s campaign against the indigenous Tatars, his supporters say.

Since Russia’s annexation of Crimea eight years ago, independent journalists have been pushed out of the region, leaving ordinary people to cover what’s happening on the ground. These citizen journalists report on arrests, trials, and searches, often at a personal cost.

“Captured in Crimea” looks at one of these citizen journalists, Server Mustafayev, a Crimean Tatar who was sentenced to 14 years in a high-security prison colony.

Production of this film began during a press tour for the Ukrainian-government supported Crimea Platform last year.