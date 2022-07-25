Poland’s deep polarization hits another low after yet another slur suggesting the head of the largest opposition party is Germany’s lapdog. From Gazeta Wyborcza.



The leader of Civic Platform, Poland’s largest opposition party, Donald Tusk, announced a lawsuit last week against the editor-in-chief of the pro-government weekly Gazeta Polska. The reason? The magazine’s latest cover likening Tusk to a Nazi.

Tomasz Sakiewicz, editor-in-chief of the pro-government Gazeta Polska, is clearly proud of the magazine’s latest cover. On Twitter, the site’s account boasted: “The latest issue of @GPtygodnik Gott mit uns, i.e. the former democrat Tusk. He must humiliate us to win.”

The cover likens Tusk to Adolf Hitler. The former prime minister and former president of the European Council is depicted extending his right hand in a gesture much like the fascist salute. Tusk’s nose casts a shadow on his upper lip bringing to mind Hitler’s characteristic mustache. And the Prussian slogan “Gott mit uns” (“God with us”) was worn by German soldiers on their belt buckles during World War II.

The Nazi comparison is only the latest example of Sakiewicz’s sustained propaganda campaign against Donald Tusk. Pro-government media persistently portray the leader of Poland’s largest opposition party as a traitor who puts German interests above Polish. In a recent interview for Polska the Times (which the state oil giant Orlen took over in 2021), Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), said of Tusk that he is Germany’s man in Poland “all the way up to the top of his head.”

TVP, the PiS-controlled national broadcaster, incessantly airs Tusk’s speech to CDU activists from last January, hammering out one sound bite in particular: “Für Deutschland.” Tusk used to be the head of the European People’s Party in the European Parliament of which CDU is a member. The National Broadcasting Council has reprimanded TVP on the matter to no avail, as TVP president Jacek Kurski claims it is simply a “correct and truthful depiction of Tusk.”

Civic Platform has already announced two lawsuits against Sakiewicz’s weekly. “There is no agreement that public debate in Poland should fall down to the level of the gutter. Sakiewicz and his Gazeta Polska will bear responsibility in court for today’s scandalous material,” party spokesman Jan Grabiec announced on Twitter.

See more Najnowszy numer #GazetaPolska w sprzedaży: Gott mit uns, czyli były demokrata Tusk. By wygrać, musi nas znowu zgnoić i ubrudzić.



Czytaj więcej: https://t.co/ecFcXPgchg#GazetaPolska pic.twitter.com/thiwVgn2Eq — Gazeta Polska – w każdą środę (@GPtygodnik) July 20, 2022

“We will take legal action against the editor-in-chief of Gazeta Polska, but also against the author of the cover,” Grabiec explained in an interview with Wirtualne Media. “This kind of publication is a violation of the norms of social life, to put it mildly, and a lowering of the standards of political debate. Of course, this publication is in line with what TVP does on a daily basis, where manipulation of graphics is very common, designed to dishonor Donald Tusk. This cover is so brazen that it cannot be left unaddressed, for the sake of public life in Poland.”

In March, the leader of the Civic Platform already sued Sakiewicz for saying on public television that Tusk had allowed Russian President Vladimir Putin to kill Lech Kaczynski. Then-President Kaczynski died in a plane crash in Smolensk on 10 April 2010. Among the 96 victims were top government officials, their relatives, and military officers.

“Donald Tusk filed a lawsuit against Tomasz Sakiewicz for violation of personal rights. The brazen lies must be met with a firm response,” Grabiec wrote on Twitter.

It is not the first such lawsuit against Gazeta Polska. In January 2021, Professor Marek Safjan, a judge at the EU Court of Justice, filed a lawsuit for infringement of personal rights against the magazine’s publisher, as well as Sakiewicz and journalist Piotr Lisiewicz.

In the first quarter of this year, the average total sales of Gazeta Polska amounted to 19,831 copies, including 18,253 in print and 1,578 online (data from the Polish readership survey). Despite such low circulation, Sakiewicz’s weekly gets several million zlotys in advertising from state companies and state institutions.

…

Agnieszka Kublik is an award-winning reporter for Gazeta Wyborcza, the Polish newspaper where this article was originally published. Reprinted with permission.