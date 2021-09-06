Plus, anti-vaxxers storm Slovenian TV, Russia rounds up Crimean Tatars, and more.

The Big Story: Dispute Over Serbian Cleric Erupts Into Violence in Montenegro

What happened: Montenegro police used tear gas to disperse hundreds of demonstrators who had gathered in the town of Cetinje to prevent the enthronement of Joanikije II of the Serbian Orthodox Church as the religious leader in Montenegro, Reuters reports. Around 20 officers were injured and several dozen civilians needed medical assistance.

More context: Although Montenegro split from a union state with Serbia in 2006, the Serbian Orthodox Church still oversees the church in Montenegro. That has rankled those wishing for greater sovereignty and independence from Serbia, Balkan Insight writes.

Worth noting: The clashes also highlighted political divisions as Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapic accused organized criminal groups and the Democratic Party of Socialists of President Milo Djukanovic – who has spoken against the enthronement and came to support the demonstrators on Saturday – of fomenting the protests.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Poland has granted a humanitarian visa to another Belarusian athlete, the Polish state news agency PAP reports. Equestrian Olga Safronova had been left off the Belarusian Olympic team after suggestions that one of her horses had been doped, allegations that Polish veterinarians later disputed, AP writes. She then railed against Belarusian sports officials and President Alyaksandr Lukashenka, prompting authorities to put her on a list of “traitors of the motherland” which includes over 40 Belarusian athletes, PAP writes. In early August, Belarusian sprinter Krystina Timanovskaya was granted a humanitarian visa for Poland after her coaches tried to force her to leave the Tokyo Olympic Games, the BBC reported at the time.

Latvian animal shelters have been swamped with unwanted young pets since the end of its coronavirus lockdown. “If we remember the beginning of the pandemic, there was a huge demand in all shelters that people wanted a dog, a cat at home because there was nothing to do,” Gundega Bidere, the head of an animal protection association, told Latvian Television. “At the moment, when people’s lives have returned more or less to their normal routines, we are beginning to feel the effects: many young animals are entering the shelter.” She also complained that many of the abandoned animals have not been trained and that many dogs remained unvaccinated amid the controversies surrounding COVID-19 vaccinations. “Then there’s that feeling when someone hears the word ‘vaccination,’” she said, “it is like a red cloth for a bull. The animal’s owner isn’t prepared to vaccinate the dog.”

Southeastern Europe

A group of anti-vaxxers and opponents of coronavirus-related restrictions stormed the public broadcaster RTV Slovenia on Friday evening, bne IntelliNews reports. Around 20 unmasked members of the Aware People of Slovenia group ignored security guards and were able to make their way into the newsroom studio before police removed them from the building. “They have every right to express their views peacefully, but in no way have the right to violently break into the premises of RTV Slovenia, or anywhere else,” said Slovenian President Borut Pahor. According to NI, a regional news outlet, journalists had complained for months about protesters harassing them outside the RTV building but that nothing had been done. The popularity of the group seems to be minimal, with only 75 followers on Facebook, bne IntelliNews notes.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Russian intelligence services detained more than 50 Crimean Tatars in raids that took place in Ukraine’s Russia-controlled Crimea region on Saturday, RFE/RL writes. Ukrainian sources said Russia’s Federal Security Service, the FSB, first detained five Crimean Tatar activists before rounding up dozens of people who protested the detentions. The Tatars have been a thorn in the side of Russia since Moscow seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Many Tatars have been prosecuted for allegedly belonging to a banned extremist group, and in 2016 Russia banned the Mejlis, a representative body for the Tatars in Crimea. On Sunday, the U.S. State Department denounced the arrests, calling for the release of the detainees while labeling Russia’s action as “the latest in a long line of politically motivated raids , detentions, and punitive measures against the Mejlis and its leadership,” Reuters reports.





While most Central and Eastern European countries had Olympic results not worth writing home about, many of them triumphed at the Paralympic Games, which concluded Sunday in Tokyo. The website Emerging Europe pointed to the successes of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, Belarus and especially Ukraine, which placed fifth in the medal count with many swimming victories. However, these achievements come in an environment back home where people with disabilities must deal with discrimination, social stigma, and other challenges, Emerging Europe writes. Of particular note was the triumph of Romanian Eduard Novak, a cyclist who won a silver medal at the Paralympics, the fourth medal of his career. He also happens to be his country's minister of sport.

The Caucasus

Sevinj Huseynova, a popular Instagrammer in Azerbaijan, has called for the physical “removal” of transgender people and has not yet faced any legal repercussions for her actions, OC Media reports. In a live video broadcast on her social media page on 1 September, Huseynova said, “I call on all our men, brothers, as well as women like me, wherever you see them, beat them,” according to JAMnews. Huseynova has made similar comments in the past, and at a rally in late August that followed the horrific murder of a trans woman in Baku, protesters singled her out for allegedly inciting violence against transgender people. A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said complaints about Huseynova were being investigated; she could be charged under the country’s hate speech law.

Borderlands