The Big Story: Europe Plans Price Caps & Excess Profit Cap on Energy

What happened: Soon after the European Union and G7 group announced harsh measures on Friday to lower energy costs and limit Russia’s income from fossil fuels, Russia’s main gas pipeline to Europe was shut down indefinitely, according to reports from Politico and BBC News. The major interventions in the energy market planned by the G7 group of nations and the European Commission include levies on excess profits and gas price caps. Ex-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said yesterday that Russia’s shutdown of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany was justified because Berlin is waging a “hybrid war” against Moscow, Euronews reports.

Related: Russia is burning off an estimated $10 million worth of natural gas every day, sending 9,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, VOA reports. Russia is burning the gas because “they couldn’t sell it elsewhere,” Germany’s ambassador to the UK told BBC News. Meanwhile, only one of six reactors at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was connected to the electricity grid, AP reported yesterday. The two remaining UN inspectors at the site say they plan to stay, though pro-Russian officials in the occupied region expect them to leave tomorrow, according to CNN.

Worth noting: The chairman of Russia’s largest private oil company died after falling from a hospital window last week, BBC News reports. The Lukoil company initially claimed that Ravil Maganov “passed away after a severe illness” on Thursday, Euronews reports. Maganov’s death is the eighth sudden death among Russian energy executives this year.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Czech authorities estimated that 70,000 people attended a demonstration in Prague on Saturday that brought together various anti-government groups under a variety of causes, from pro-Russia voices opposing support for Ukraine to protesters against NATO, migrants, and increasing energy prices, Euronews reports. Participants included members of the far-right parliamentary SPD party and the Communist Party.

Slovakia is not yet a mature democracy, President Zuzana Caputova told parliament on the Constitution Day national holiday last week, The Slovak Spectator reports. “Regarding political culture, even after 30 years since the adoption of our constitution, we are still quite far from being able to call ourselves a mature democracy with a high level of rule of law, where the constitution enjoys respect,” Caputova said.

Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks said that a defeat for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine would be good for the Russian people, The Baltic Times reports. Speaking at the Congress of Free Russia forum held in Lithuania last week, Pabriks said, “It would be healthy for them to lose the war so that they could look at the world with different eyes,” adding that a Russian loss “won’t be a defeat of their dignity” but instead a symbolic “end of imperial wars.”

Activists say there has been an increase in the harassment of Ukrainian activists and supporters in Germany since the Russian invasion in February, Euronews reports.

Southeastern Europe

The major floods over the last several days in Bulgaria caused damage that will require years of repair in some regions, Novinite reports. Though electricity has been restored, many villages are without drinking water, and basic infrastructure repairs will not be complete until the end of 2022, authorities announced.

An archeological dig on farmland near Kosovo’s capital Pristina has discovered a fifth-century basilica that likely served as the cathedral for the lost city of Justiniana Secunda, or Ulpiana, BIRN reports.

Romania is proposing new restrictions on the use of rented electric scooters in Bucharest, Romania Insider reports. The draft law would restrict the use of the scooters to roads or bike lanes, and would mandate that scooter companies remove scooters abandoned in prohibited areas within three hours under penalty of confiscation, storage fees, and fines.

A well-known member of the art community in Ljubljana is under criminal investigation after being accused on social media of sexual abuse, rape, and fraud, Total Slovenia reports, citing STA. Artist and art gallery owner Dusan Josip Smodej has denied the claims.

Eastern Europe and Russia

Though Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive is aimed at degrading Russian forces and logistics and not at immediately retaking large areas of territory, Ukrainian forces are gaining ground in the south and east of the country, according to the Institute for the Study of War, cited by BNN. A Russian regiment in the south has refused to continue fighting due to poor conditions, according to Ukrainian authorities cited by The Kyiv Independent. RFE/RL interviewed a Russian father who went to fight in Ukraine after the death of his son in the war; the father said he witnessed demoralization among Russian troops over waging war against their Ukrainian “brothers” and the shortage of both supplies and competent commanders.

Central Asia

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced snap elections along with plans to limit the president’s tenure to a single seven-year term, The Astana Times reports. Holding a presidential election within the next couple of months would lower the risk of Russian interference in the presidential campaign, according to an analysis in bne Intellinews; tensions between Nur-Sultan and Moscow have increased since Tokayev refused to support the invasion of Ukraine and declined to recognize Moscow’s claims of independence for its occupied territories in Ukraine.

The Caucasus

Georgia has suddenly shut down several popular websites that offered free streaming of pirated movies and television series, Eurasianet reports.

