Plus: Tajik teahouse spared, Uzbek martial arts, sheep cheese in Slovenia, and more.

The Big Story: Moscow’s Actions Raise New Fears for Food and Energy Supplies

What happened: The Russian gas company Gazprom has announced a reduction in the amount of gas through the recently reopened Nord Stream 1 pipeline down to 20% of normal capacity, a level insufficient for many European countries to store enough gas for the winter, Reuters reports. Gazprom blamed the cutback on technical issues, though Germany’s Economy Ministry said they were not aware of any technical reason, according to Bloomberg.

More context: Russian missiles hit coastal villages near the port of Odessa – a key transit point for Ukrainian grain shipments – again this morning, The Guardian reports. The previous round of strikes on Saturday came one day after Russia signed an agreement to end its blockade of grain shipments.

Worth noting: Despite the bombings, Ukraine has announced that grain shipments are expected to start as soon as this week, DW reports. “Our position is very simple,” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. “We signed an agreement with the UN and Turkey. If the sides guarantee security, the agreement will work. If they do not, it will not work.”

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

The comments by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban over the weekend in Romania about his opposition to race mixing continue to cause outrage within the country and internationally, Politico reports. Hungary’s largest Jewish organization, a former Hungarian prime minister, the Central European branch of the American Jewish Committee, and the Romanian foreign minister have all condemned the comments. According to Axios, U.S. Congressman Adam Kinzinger tweeted: “August 4, Dallas, CPAC is having this man as a speaker. Will potential candidates boycott CPAC? Or do they support pure race ideology?”

The EU is considering sanctions on Jozef Hambalek, the Slovak leader of the European branch of the pro-Putin biker gang, the Night Wolves, The Slovak Spectator reports. The EU banned the organization last week.

Three men in Estonia have been found guilty of supporting Moscow’s war on Ukraine by purchasing military drones for the Russian armed forces, BNN reports, citing local media.

Prague and Brno, the two biggest cities in Czechia, are shutting down camps for Ukrainian refugees. A Brno organization of volunteers, Grand Initiative, says the city has broken an agreement by shutting down its sole refugee camp, Romea reports, though a city official said the camp is only temporarily closed because all the refugees have moved on and that the camp can be reopened at any point. In Prague, one camp is closing today because of lower refugee numbers while another is remaining open.

Southeastern Europe

Amid the crises in food and energy throughout the region, North Macedonia has banned the export of wheat and flour as well as wood and wood pellets for heating, Euractiv reports. Authorities have also canceled the tax on imported oil for household use until the end of the year.

The United Kingdom is imposing sanctions against several Albanians for their involvement in organized crime and corruption, Stuart Peach, the prime minister’s special envoy for the Western Balkans, has announced, Exit News reports. The UK has not yet named the targets of the sanctions.

A special kind of cheese made from the milk of sheep bred in Slovenian and Croatian Istria has been granted protected status by the Slovenian Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Food, Total Slovenia News reports.

Eastern Europe and Russia

An opposition leader from Siberia has fled to Georgia to avoid prosecution on charges of spreading fake news about Russia’s war on Ukraine, The Moscow Times reports. Helga Pirogova, who was arrested and charged last week, was in Tbilisi as of Monday. Meanwhile, Amnesty International has put out an alert about a young artist and LGBTQ activist who is still facing prosecution and harrassment over charges of “disseminating pornography” for posting drawings of female bodies online. After two years of house arrest and travel restrictions, Yulia Tsvetkova was acquitted of the charges last week, but prosecutors are appealing the verdict.

Members of the European Parliament work with other extremists in collaborating with Putin’s Russia as fake election observers – legitimizing electoral fraud, weakening the institution of free and fair elections, and undermining credible election monitors – while the European Parliament is largely powerless to stop them, according to a lengthy analysis by EUobserver. MEPs from the Greens/European Free Alliance, Silvio Berlusconi’s People of Freedom party in Italy, the Austrian Reform Conservatives party, and the Hungarian Jobbik party, as well as organizations set up in Belgium and Poland, have all been involved in the Kremlin-driven efforts, according to the analysis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is reportedly taking away Ukrainian citizenship from oligarch and friend Ihor Kolomoisky in a move that could lead to the alleged money launderer’s deportation to the United States, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Kolomoisky is under FBI investigation for allegedly pilfering millions from Ukraine’s largest bank and hiding the money in U.S. businesses.

Central Asia

Amid a wave of demolitions in Dushanbe of buildings from the Soviet era, a popular teahouse in Tajikistan has been spared, Eurasianet reports. Authorities initially planned to pull down the Rohat teahouse but will now only raze the surrounding buildings. Local residents and visitors tend to appreciate the old buildings around the Rohat, but according to Mahmadsaid Zubaidzoda, the head of the state architecture and construction committee, “These buildings have no cultural and historical value. A new Justice Ministry building and an alley will be put in their place.”

An international tournament of Kurash, a traditional Central Asian form of stand-up wrestling with the goal of using your opponent’s clothing to throw them to the ground, was held last weekend in Paris, Euronews reports. Enthusiasts hope Kurash, said to have originated in Uzbekistan, to be an Olympic sport some day.

The Caucasus

Despite Georgia’s status as a potential candidate for EU membership, the Georgian Dream party currently in power has been engaged in an unprecedented feud with EU and U.S. ambassadors, Eurasianet reports. “I don’t remember such a confrontational attitude towards our partners ever,” said Natalie Sabanadze, a former Georgian ambassador to the EU who resigned last year. “Today Georgia has a euroskeptic government which … uses euroskeptic discourse to justify its actions.”

