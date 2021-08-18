Bulgaria celebrates women’s strength in sports and elsewhere.

Amid summer heat and unprecedented political crisis, Bulgarians suddenly heard some good news. Bulgaria won six medals at the Tokyo Olympics, three of them gold. The country’s medal haul ranked 30th in the world, ahead of more populous neighbors such as Turkey and Romania, or billion-plus giant India.

This is not new. Under communism, the state invested extensively in sports to mobilize the masses and make them proud and to boost the country’s prestige internationally. For a middle-sized nation with a lack of spectacular traditions, the results were stunning. Bulgaria finished seventh in the medals table at Montreal 1976, third at Moscow 1980 with 41 medals, and seventh again at Seoul 1988 with 10 golds out of 35 total medals.

Shadows, however, darkened the blue skies. The Moscow Olympics were boycotted by the United States and some of its allies. In turn, the Soviet Union and most of the communist block boycotted the 1984 Los Angeles Games. Thus, Bulgarian sport could not compete in real terms during its best years.

Then, too, constant doping scandals led to medals being taken away and pride shamed. The entire national weightlifting team was sent home from the Seoul Olympics; two gold medals were lost because of a forbidden diuretic.

The year 1989 brought a U-turn. Democracy shed light on the dark sides of communist sport – and with the advent of the market economy, state investment plunged. Achievements changed from bad to worse. Until this year, no Bulgarian had earned Olympic gold since 2008.

And now three – together with one silver and two bronzes, with an important added value: they were all taken by women. Girl power rules, Bulgarians boasted.

Interestingly enough, the medals were won in different kinds of sports, from martial arts to shooting to the most refined of all, group rhythmic gymnastics. The latter angered the Russian team, which finished second and blamed the judges. Margarita Simonyan, the head of Russian state-run broadcaster RT, tweeted: “After the massacre of our gymnasts by judges from different countries, I really regret not working for the GRU [Russian military intelligence].”

Yet this geopolitical outburst did not make headlines in Bulgaria. The emphasis was rather on the strength of Bulgarian women who outdo men in their own fields – and often correct what they have spoiled.

One could hardly object. During the transition period, Bulgarian women were those who sought seasonal or permanent work abroad, whether to pick strawberries in Britain or to look after elderly people in Italy. This was the way to care for their families back in the motherland, sending money for children, parents, and even husbands.

When conditions darkened, they were ready to rebel or to sacrifice. I’ve written before about Kostadinka Kuneva, a cleaner who stood up against greedy employers in Greece. She was attacked with acid, gravely injured, defended with protests in 2008, and later elected a member of the European Parliament for the leftist Syriza. In 2012 Tatyana Roeva led the anti-eviction movement in Spain and helped changed the law on mortgages by exercising pressure from the streets. Just last March, Natalia Belyova died in flames in the Italian town of Battipaglia while successfully rescuing the old couple she was taking care of. Her face will be painted on a mural.

Bulgaria looks to the world with a female face. All of Bulgaria’s European commissioners, from the first, Meglena Kuneva (no relation to Kostadinka), to the present, Mariya Gabriel, have been women. We can also name former Director-General of UNESCO Irina Bokova and the present managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva. In an odd twist, the two last-named women competed against each other for the United Nations’ highest post, that of Secretary General. Perhaps because of that, both failed.

Why are Bulgarian ladies so strong? The woman plays a revered part in national culture, history, and tradition. Part of the explanation lies back in the time of communism. Employment became obligatory in Bulgaria after the 1950s – and, unlike their peers in the West, Bulgarian women had no other choice than to go to work. They became famous multi-taskers, combining career, family, housework, and everything else. Nobody could beat them then.

They showed this in Tokyo. The charm of young karateka Ivet Goranova, the persistence of boxer Stoyka Krasteva, and the collective spirit of the rhythmic gymnastics ensemble – they all will be remembered. Bulgarian men can easily relate to similar examples closer to home.

Boyko Vassilev is a moderator and producer of the weekly Panorama news talk show on Bulgarian National Television.