Online political advertising has sullied elections in Central and Eastern Europe and beyond, but a Czech-drafted EU proposal should have gone farther.

The Czech Republic finished up its presidency of the EU Council in December having taken long strides toward the regulation of digital political advertising, one of the plagues of the modern internet that has preoccupied European policymakers and their global counterparts for years. The Czech EU Council Presidency’s proposed new legislation – the culmination of a debate initially sparked by the notorious 2016 Cambridge Analytica affair and subsequently highlighted by elections big and small – represented real progress, but did not go far enough.

The threats posed by online political advertising – like the related problem of disinformation – didn’t really hit the mainstream until the 2016 U.S. presidential election. At the time, Facebook exposed data on up to 87 million users to a researcher employed at Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm that worked for the Trump campaign to create psychological profiles of those whose data had been harvested.

Ever since, policymakers, experts, and other interested parties have debated how and to what extent to regulate social media to preserve the integrity of elections, discussions that have now entered into their final phase in the EU and will likely set global trends for the foreseeable future. Nevertheless, some space still exists for more improvements to make electoral processes in EU countries more resilient and better protected from cases of domestic as well as international interference, and the experiences and research of Czech voters, politicians, and analysts can shed useful light here.

“I’ll stop the government. I’ll help the people,” former Czech Prime Minister and current presidential candidate Andrej Babis declares on his Facebook page.

Czech Norms

My organization – the Association for International Affairs (AMO), a Prague-based think tank – has been engaged in mapping digital political advertising since the launch of the Code of Practice on Disinformation in 2018. EU institutions developed this tool – at the time only self-regulatory – to push the private sector to collaborate on solutions to disinformation as the 2019 elections to the European Parliament drew near. While many companies, including the big social media players, signed on and initiated some important projects, the code largely failed to meet initial expectations, as research by AMO and the European Partnership for Democracy demonstrated in a comprehensive study monitoring the Czech Republic, Italy, and the Netherlands.

By 2019, it had become clear that more compulsory measures and more robust regulation were needed to hold the social media platforms more accountable, a move that the European Commission finally enforced in June 2022 through the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) and an updated version of the Code of Practice on Disinformation, measures civil society has been urging for years. While representing a major step forward, especially when it comes to the operations of giant players like Facebook’s owner Meta, Google, and Twitter, the question of how and if to regulate digital political advertising has always represented a special and more sensitive case in the EU context.

In the Czech Republic, both the practice and monitoring of digital political advertising have significantly improved since that time,thanks to the new measures implemented, but major gaps remain that should be addressed. The Czech parliamentary elections in 2021, as well as the local and senatorial votes in September 2022 and the current presidential campaign leading to the runoff vote on 27-28 January, illustrate that paid online advertising can flood the Czech digital space, spreading confusion and preventing ordinary users from understanding what is happening and why they are targeted at all. Even if the social media platforms – mainly Facebook, the most popular political ad platform in Czechia – have imposed limits on the number of ads at any given time, a restriction designed firstly for commercial customers and then extended to political clients, it is simply not enough to moderate the cutthroat nature of the digital environment during campaign periods.

Another of the typical aggressive practices in Czechia has been the swift rotation of a high number of ads that aim to react to current developments as well as challenge and directly attack political opponents during as well as outside of political campaigns. Favored by the far-right leader Tomio Okamura, this tactic has triggered a huge growth in his already large following and an astronomical engagement rate that cannot be matched by any other politician in the country. While, indeed, legal, these practices distort the entire political space online and sully competition, a process that the social media algorithms facilitate and amplify through their microtargeting practices.

Finally, another phenomenon typical of the period up until 2022 has been the abuse of public office in the area of political advertising. The government led from 2017 to 2021 by Andrej Babis (who will face retired General Petr Pavel in this week’s presidential runoff) made extensive use of state resources, hijacking public institutions as well as their digital presence to campaign for his party’s political goals and to promote its private interests. As just one example, then Finance Minister Alena Schillerova hired a photographer, paid for from the state budget, to take photos for her Instagram account, then struggled to explain if this served her personal or professional agenda.

Far-right politician Tomio Okamura floods the Czech digital space with political messages, as this data from 2021 shows. Source: Transparency International Czech Republic/AMO.

The Czech Way for the EU and the World

During its six-months-long term at the helm of the EU decision-making process, the Czech EU Presidency highlighted the issue of digital political advertising, submitting a proposed new regulation affecting the transparency and targeting of political advertising, and urging its passage this year so as to take effect before the 2024 European Parliament elections.

The proposal was framed as part of the bigger Digital Services Act and like any EU document, this was a compromise. The draft, however, in several controversial aspects, satisfied neither the relevant civil society organizations, nor other pro-transparency circles, including those within the European Parliament, some of whose members pushed the Czechs for more clarity on some questions.

Some of these questions will likely resurface during the upcoming “trialogue” negotiations when the European Council, Commission, and Parliament will seek a way forward on this important regulation that would influence the digital space in the EU in significant ways.

First, digital political advertising should broadly speaking not be understood as a service, but rather as a result of political activity, which is very different from the online ad activity of other actors, including civil society and business. Second, more clarity on potential sanctions against political advertisers is needed. This cannot be left to the EU members to decide themselves – since in some countries (Hungary, for example) a real danger exists of the abuse of this practice for political manipulation.

Finally, more robust transparency measures should be enacted as soon as possible in order to protect the integrity of the European Parliamentary elections coming up next year, and not only from 2026 when the draft foresees some of the measures taking effect. The risk of Russian, Chinese, or other countries’ interference into European political processes remains high – especially if the crucial component in the Code of Practice of an online registry of social media advertising is not made compulsory, as requested by civil society and transparency advocates since at least 2019.

The EU approach to the Czech compromise proposal needs to take into consideration all the nuances of the European debate on digital political advertising, then go further because this approach will certainly influence decision-makers in many other countries. As we saw with the data regulation enshrined in the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the famous Brussels effect of normative power for the rest of the world will push the social media giants to act on this issue well beyond the EU and will have an impact on several billion social media users – in places like Ukraine, a frequent target of everyday Russian disinformation on multiple platforms.

European regulation of the digital single market is an essential component of the transformation of the digital world into a better place and the end of the online “Wild West.” In this debate, regulation of digital political advertising represents only one piece of the puzzle but is nevertheless important for upholding democratic standards and preserving those that are now challenged by malign actors and other illiberal players in the West and elsewhere around the globe.

…

Pavel Havlicek is a research fellow at the Association for International Affairs (AMO) in Prague. His research focus is on Eastern Europe, especially Ukraine and Russia, and the Eastern Partnership. He also deals with questions of strategic communication and disinformation as well as democratization and civil society.