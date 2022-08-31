Plus: Czechia greets Tibet leader, Uzbek goodwill gesture, cryptocurrency fraud in Turkey, and more.

The Big Story: Former USSR Leader Gorbachev Dead at 91

What happened: Mikhail Gorbachev, the former Soviet leader who helped bring the Cold War to an end, died yesterday in Moscow at the age of 91, the BBC reports. Gorbachev took power in 1985 and introduced reforms within the USSR as well as changes that opened up the Soviet Union to the West. However, many Russians blamed him for the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the following years of internal turmoil, which eventually led to the ascension to power of Vladimir Putin.

More context: Putin’s reversals of Gorbachev’s legacy are seen most clearly in the Russian invasion of Ukraine – which gained its independence from the USSR in 1991 – according to analyses in The New York Times and The Guardian. Putin’s speech on the first day of the invasion directly cited the end of the Soviet empire as the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century” and mentioned reuniting “millions of Russians … scattered across newly formed national borders” as a goal of the war.

Worth noting: Independent media, which flourished in the aftermath of Gorbachev’s reforms, have been all but destroyed by the Putin regime. Gorbachev championed arms control and the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons, but now the U.S. and Russia are upgrading their arsenals as Kremlin officials make a habit of nuclear saber-rattling. Gorbachev closed the gulags; today, Putin’s opponents end up in penal colonies, in hospitals after poisonings, or shot down in Moscow’s streets. NATO withdrew most troops from Russia’s eastern borders after Gorbachev resigned in 1991; Putin’s warmaking has led NATO to shore up its forces and the military alliance is even set to gain new members in Finland and Sweden. Gorbachev’s efforts at openness made him something of a darling to the West, whereas at this moment the EU is seriously considering a blanket ban on all Russian tourists.

News from the Regions

Central Europe and the Baltics

Representatives of the Czech Senate met in Prague yesterday with the head of Tibet’s government-in-exile to discuss the naming of an EU representative for matters related to Chinese-occupied Tibet, Czech Radio reports, citing the Czech News Agency. Though Czechia does not officially recognize Tibet’s independence from China, public sentiment has long been supportive of Tibetans, and Vaclav Havel was described as a personal friend of the Dalai Lama.

Too many women in education is bad for Hungary, according to a report by the parliament’s State Audit Office closely affiliated with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the BBC reports. The report described emotional and social maturity as “feminine traits” overemphasized in the education system, with “masculine traits” such as technical skills and economic risk-taking being undervalued. Amid Orban’s campaign to boost Hungary’s birth rate, the report also suggested that the increasing enrollment of women in universities could make women less likely to marry and have children.

The number of wounded Ukrainians medically evacuated to a total of 18 EU countries reached 1,000 earlier this month, The Sofia Globe reports. Hospitals are struggling to deal with the influx of patients stemming from Russia’s war on Ukraine, and Poland, Moldova, and Slovakia have requested that some of their patients be evacuated to other countries.

Southeastern Europe

The recent crackdown on illegal immigrants and human trafficking in Bulgaria stems in part from a crash involving a migrant-filled bus and a police car that killed two officers last week, BIRN reports. Public uproar over border control corruption and trafficking routes has led to a series of arrests across Bulgaria, including in the capital Sofia where 37 illegal immigrants were detained at two locations.

Poland and Romania received the most money in direct foreign investment last year among the 23 countries across the European continent defined as “Emerging Europe” in a new financial report, according to Romania Insider. In terms of per capita investment, Latvia, Montenegro, and Serbia topped the list of the countries located in Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe along with the South Caucasus.

Drought and receding water levels in rivers around the world are revealing underwater castles, ancient cities, WW2 battleships, and other relics. In Serbia, Nazi-era German warships are now visible in the waters of the Danube. In Czechia, drought warnings carved on a bank of the Elbe, some dating back to the 1400s, can now be seen in the city of Decin. Low levels in rivers that flow through Turkey, Iraq, and Syria have uncovered several archaeological sites including a pre-Christian castle and a settlement mound dating back to the Neolithic era, while 600-year-old Buddhist statues are now visible on the Yangtze River in southwest China.

In more drought news, recent heavy rainfall has led to the lifting of restrictions on water use in Slovenia, The Slovenia Times reports. The water-saving measures were instituted in early July.

Central Asia

Uzbekistan’s release to house arrest of 24 people detained in connection to the recent deadly unrest in the Karakalpakstan autonomous republic is seen as a governmental gesture of goodwill, Eurasianet reports. Strife in July that left at least 18 dead in the region – which makes up a third of Uzbekistan’s territory but has only about 6% of the population – was sparked by reports of proposed constitutional changes that would strip the area of its autonomy. Over 500 people were arrested during the protests, and though officials say many were later released, the number still in detention and facing prosecution is unclear, according to Eurasianet.

Borderlands

A Turkish businessman wanted in a massive cryptocurrency fraud case that allegedly bilked over 400,000 investors of around 2.7 billion euros has been arrested in south Albania, Exit News reports. Soon after Faruk Fatih Ozer’s cryptocurrency exchange Thodex suddenly displayed a “temporarily suspended” message on its website in April 2021, he was spotted at an airport in Istanbul and was later reported to be living under the radar in Tirana.

