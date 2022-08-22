A Balkan road trip provides plenty of material for musings on politics, history, and off-road racing.

Via vita est, “the road is life,” said the Romans, or at least so we are told.

This is so true today, when you drive through the Balkans. Politics, economics, neighborly relations, even geopolitics – all this rolls into view while traveling in the middle of a busy holiday season.

Take Albania. This Western Balkan country invests in infrastructure, as I can attest. Compared to just five years ago, the crucial tourist route between Himara and Tirana now offers fresh bypasses, better-surfaced roads, and more comfortable traveling.

Especially dear to the driver’s heart is the almost 170-kilometer-long Albania–Kosovo motorway. Built through the highest mountains, steepest slopes, and deepest valleys, the remarkable construction starts outside Kukes, Albania, runs in two sections across Kosovo, and ends at the northern border of North Macedonia, close to Skopje. At Lepence one crosses a 6-kilometer viaduct, the longest in the Balkans. The road quality is excellent – and on Kosovo’s territory, the drive is completely free.

For the informed eye, the drive also delivers subtle political statements. Entering Kosovo, EU citizens pay a minimum 15-euro insurance fee. The European green insurance card is not valid here. This is a reminder that five EU countries (Spain, Slovakia, Romania, Cyprus, and Greece) have yet to recognize Kosovo’s independence.

You notice also that the two sections of the highway are named after political personae from the recent past. R 7 is labeled after intellectual Ibrahim Rugova, “Kosovo’s Gandhi.” He was the leader of the peaceful resistance against Serbia for a decade after 1989, and the country’s first president. Arben Xhaferi, also an intellectual-turned-politician and Rugova’s friend, is the patron of R 6. The leader of the Macedonian Albanians had a successful political career – and a name for vision and wisdom.

I once asked him who was to blame for the Balkan wars in the 1990s. “Johann Wolfgang von Goethe,” he answered. Enjoying my shock, he explained: “He taught Serbs to make politics out of their folk songs.” In that respect, Johann Gottfried Herder could have been a better example but the quip was nevertheless witty.

And the motorway is a statement in itself. Albania, Kosovo, the north of North Macedonia (politics makes geography sound weird indeed) are places populated primarily by ethnic Albanians. No further proof is needed of their will to communicate, interact, and do everything together. No surprise they have dubbed the road “the patriotic highway.”

Exactly the opposite message comes to mind when you approach the Bulgarian border at Deve Bair/Gyueshevo from the North Macedonian side. The last 15 kilometers resemble an off-road racetrack. The road, constantly repaired, is in such a sorry state that you wonder whether you have gone the wrong way. No one would venture a guess that this dusty challenge is a node on Pan-European Corridor VIII, meant to bring East and West together. Driving through it, it helped that I played AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell.”

In its disputes with North Macedonia, Bulgaria often points to this road in support of its argument that Skopje is not interested in any positive cooperation with Sofia whatsoever. Indeed, no motorway or railway connects the two capitals. Paradoxically, this dismal transport nightmare divides closely linked peoples and so many families who have kin on the other side of the frontier.

Yet Bulgaria has few achievements of this kind to boast about. The road on the other side of the border is only slightly better. The country has embarked on a vast program of highway construction but so far it includes not a single kilometer out of the 126 between Gyueshevo in western Bulgaria and Sofia. If the Bulgarian political class really cared about the relationship with their brethren southwest of the Deve Bair mountain pass, the motorway would have already reached the checkpoint. The ambitious Kosovo–Albania project shows that terrain and resources are not a valid excuse.

Speaking of highways, communist Yugoslavia built them better than communist Bulgaria. Thirty years ago Bulgarians looked with envy at the short but excellent motorways in neighboring Serbia and Macedonia, which had just emerged from the common federal state. Now, the once-vaunted roads of North Macedonia look neglected compared to Bulgaria’s. Being outside the EU evidently matters.

Not so much, Serbs might say. They have finished the motorway from Belgrade south to the Bulgarian border, making Bulgaria’s drive to the heart of Europe – and Western Europe’s to Istanbul – quicker and nicer. One of the builders is a Bulgarian company. This only makes the fact that Bulgaria is lagging behind with some 30 kilometers on its own territory seem all the more odd.

There is another way from Sofia to the West – north through Romania. The two EU members, however, have not yet connected themselves with a motorway, and only two bridges interrupt their shared 500 kilometers of Danube waters. The paradox is even bigger when you consider that these are each country’s most underdeveloped parts, maybe the weakest economic regions of United Europe.

They should know the Roman proverb about the vitality of roads. The Romans, who built bridges over the Danube, understood better. Their roads can still be traced in the Balkans, marking the shortest possible paths, even shorter than some modern motorways. Maybe for a reason: Roman rule was among those rare moments in history when the Balkans were united.

And if some day the EU manages to do the same, we shall finally put the old empire’s wisdom to the test and find out whether highways lead to heaven, or at least, to better lives.

…

Boyko Vassilev is the moderator and producer of the weekly Panorama news talk show on Bulgarian National Television.