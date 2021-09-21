The death of a Roma man in the Czech Republic ignites a fire in young activists.

When Jelena Reljic was growing up in Serbia, she knew she had to be better than the best. As she saw it, her teachers graded her lower than she deserved. She was ignored by her schoolmates and had few friends. Teachers and students alike openly made fun of Romani people in front of her, a young Roma girl.

“Coming home and being with my sisters, brothers, and family was the only time I felt good,” says Reljic, now 23. “People who saw me as equal.”

Feeling that she did not belong, she wanted to understand: What was the difference between being Roma and non-Roma? “Understanding the mechanisms of society cannot fix those differences because they are systematic, but they’re also rooted in each individual, in their emotions, in how they think, and that cannot be changed overnight,” she says. “And that’s why I am an activist.”

This past summer, Reljic played a leading role in mobilizing Romani communities across Serbia to come together and protest in front of the Czech Embassy in Belgrade after a 46-year-old Romani man, Stanislav Tomas, died after being detained by police in Teplice, in the northern part of the Czech Republic.

A video of the incident – which was first shared by Romea, a Czech news site for Romani people – appears to show a police officer kneeling on Tomas’s neck for almost six minutes. According to an official police statement, a court-ordered autopsy ruled police intervention was not responsible for his death and that Tomas was suspected of having ingested a “foreign substance such as amphetamines.” The Czech interior minister, Jan Hamacek, expressed support for the findings of the autopsy and the actions of the police, despite calls for an independent investigation into Tomas’s death.

The video swiftly circulated around the network of Roma NGOs in Europe, sparking outrage. Within a week, there was talk of organizing protests, and Roma communities worked across borders to decide on a unified message. They spoke about seeking justice for Tomas and called for an investigation into his death, in addition to broader demands such as the establishment of an independent overseer of police practices in Roma communities across Europe and more stringent anti-racist training in the police force.

“Today, it happened to Stanislav Tomas; tomorrow, it could happen to any one of us,” says Selvije Mustafi, a 26-year-old activist from North Macedonia. “That’s what connected us.” Mustafi helped organize protests in Skopje. She says she has not seen such a united approach across the European Roma community in her 10 years of activist work.

Selvije Mustafi, one of a growing number of young, female activists at the forefront of the Roma resistance movement, speaks at a 3 July protest in Skopje, North Macedonia. Photo by Vanco Dzambaski.

Benjamin Ignac, a fellow at the Open Society Foundations’ Roma Initiatives Office in Berlin, took part in organizing protests in that city and in his home country of Croatia. The rallies included not only large organizations but also smaller, local factions.

“Roma in every country in Europe experience forms of police violence, including death and killing,” Ignac says. “It’s not the first time that this has happened; it’s not even the first time it has happened in the Czech Republic.”

Emil Metodiev, who works in digital marketing with the Roma Standing Conference in Bulgaria, a union of Roma activists and organizations, also coordinated his plans with factions around Europe, before mobilizing smaller organizations and individual activists within Bulgaria. He was in contact with 86 activists across the country and ended up with 450 people attending the protest he put together, he says.

“In many countries, it was the first time something like this was organized, and it made us closer to each other, more empathetic, and [made us] know that we can organize ourselves,” says Mustafi. “In many countries, the context is different, but the problems of Roma are the same.”

Fuel for Fire

The European Roma Rights Centre (ERRC) based in Brussels, an organization representing the rights of Roma people in Europe, has filed a criminal complaint against the police over their treatment of Tomas. Nearly half the cases the organization takes on are about police brutality.

“Everyone faces police misconduct,” says Jonathan Lee, ERRC’s advocacy and communications manager. “Everyone has either been profiled or harassed by police officers, [and] you normally know someone who’s been beaten at some point.”

Lee has begun collecting data on Roma, Sinti, and traveler communities affected by police misconduct in Europe. So far, he has recorded 38 deaths resulting from police action; 67 instances of brutality or excessive force; and 18 instances of police harassment since 1993.

A child lays a flower in front of the Czech embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria. Photo by Emil Metodiev.

On top of over-policing of Roma neighborhoods, random raids, forced evictions, and ethnic profiling and harassment at the hands of the police, Romani people suffer limited access to justice, Lee says. There’s a lack of legal aid, and cases against the police are rarely investigated independently. Roma fear further violence, or even threats of having their children taken by social services, if they instigate action against a public authority.

When they do pursue cases, the system works against them, some cases taking a decade to be resolved. “If you’re waiting that long, justice is effectively denied,” says Lee. “There’s no remedy anymore when it takes 10 years. It should be something that is concerning for everyone in society, not just Roma, that the entire judicial system is failing to deliver justice.”

A Match Is Lit

The Roma resistance movement began to grow markedly in 2019, when the first national movements were established. Avaja in Macedonia was the first official one, then movements followed in other countries: Opre Roma in Serbia, Kosovo, and Slovakia; the Roma Standing Conference in Bulgaria; Aresel in Romania; Kethane in Italy; Camelamos in Spain; and First Roma Initiative in Hungary.

Reljic remembers the first major protests at which she spoke, in 2018, when she was 19. They led to the formation of Opre Roma Serbia a year later. Thousands had gathered in front of the Italian Embassy in Belgrade to protest against Matteo Salvini, then deputy prime minister of Italy, and his overtly anti-Roma agenda.

Salvini implemented a policy of terrorizing Romani camps by sending in troops and evicting people. In 2018, he ordered a census of the nearly 200,000-strong Roma population as part of a plan to deport non-Italian Roma people.

“The people engaged in that protest really felt pain, not just for the community of Serbia, but for the larger community,” says Reljic. But it was only during the protests of the summer of 2021 that the Roma community saw a transnational movement on a scale big enough to feel hopeful, she says.

The Fire Spreads

In Croatia, Ignac blasted all his social media sources – including 3,000 Facebook friends – to encourage people to come to the protest he organized in Zagreb. “Every person has hundreds of friends on Facebook, if not thousands, so it increases your platform and your range of audience. It has this domino effect,” he says.

Social media spread slowly in Roma communities because of a lack of access to technology, he says, but now it dominates activism circles and plays a vital part in coordinating activity across borders.

All the activists interviewed for this article agree that the circulation of the Tomas video was pivotal in sparking protests at a transnational scale. “It’s very rare that we have someone who was killed by police and caught on camera,” says Lee. While there have been incidents filmed before, they have rarely been circulated at such a level, or the people involved delete the videos before they are seen, afraid of inciting further hatred, he says.

“A lot of people realize that they can take control of their own rights by using a phone in their pocket,” says Lee. “That does give them more power; they can film things that are happening and put it on the internet.”

Sebi Fejzula, a prominent activist with Spanish group Kale Amenge, has found that social media have given Roma people a platform to raise their voice and speak up about their issues. “Traditional media has a role in perpetuating racism against Roma, so of course social media gave us a platform to tell our history.”

Fejzula is one of numerous female activists who have risen to the forefront of the Roma resistance. Much of this summer’s success is attributed to the presence of women leading the marches or speaking at the protests. “Including more women is including more potential,” says Reljic. Women have not traditionally played a major role in political actions, but they are at the center of the Romani community and cannot be left out of the movement, she stresses.

The greater presence of women added something different, something unexpected, notes Mustafi. “The protests led by women are always historically more remembered.” She pauses to laugh. “I don’t want to brag, but that’s true.”

Mustafi does believe that this summer’s events were significant but for there to be momentum, activists will need to put in double the effort. “This is just the beginning, and the best results are yet to come.” The Roma population is young, with an average age of 25 across Europe, and deeply committed to their cause. She thinks that even if no major changes have occurred yet, the community has been moved and is more politically aware.

The main goal of the movement is to be seen as equal and a political subject that can play a role in implementing policy and legislation, says Metodiev. The Roma Standing Conference sent an open letter to the EU in June, echoing the demands of the protestors. The letter called for the body to act against police brutality, condemn biased media coverage against Roma people, and take a clear stance against racism.

The EU has not responded to this summer’s demands although it has previously implemented actions in regard to the Roma community. In October 2020, the European Commission published an updated Roma equality, inclusion, and participation framework, to build on one from 2011. The earlier framework had focused mostly on socio-economic inclusion, through access to housing, education, employment, and healthcare. The second framework introduces targets to reduce discrimination and social exclusion and to promote the participation of Roma people in national and political groups.

But the framework does not directly address the issue of police conduct and sets timid targets, says Lee. It merely strives to halve the proportion of Roma children attending segregated schools by 2030, and for less than 30 percent of the general population to feel uncomfortable having Roma neighbors.

The momentum from the summer’s protests endures. There is talk among the activists of further demonstrations in Brussels that will bring all the groups together in one location to directly address the lack of action at the European level.

Reljic wants to see the trans-European union continue to empower the Roma community.

“Roma people learned to be silent,” says Reljic. “At events [like the summer protests], we can prove to the community but also to the government that Roma do have a voice. And that voice can be really loud.”

Beatrice Tridimas is a London-based freelance writer and graduate of City, University of London Journalism School.